Soft Opening Special

2 Topping Calzone

2 Topping Calzone

$8.00
2 Topping Pizza Libretto

2 Topping Pizza Libretto

$8.00

Coupons/Specials

12" Cajun Hot Link

12" Cajun Hot Link

$9.99

On a stick with soda

Pizza & Wings

Pizza & Wings

$21.00

1 (12" 2 toppings) and 6pc wings

Pizza & Pasta

Pizza & Pasta

$49.00

12" 3 toppings, 2 pastas a la carte, and 1 lg chef salad

Ribs & Wings

Ribs & Wings

$28.00

1/2 rack pork spare ribs, and 10pc wings

Party Time

Party Time

$85.00

2 (1/2 rack pork spare ribs) with 2 sides (mac & cheese - potatoe salda - coleslaw), 1 (16" 2 toppings), and 30pc wings

Pizza Libretto

Pizza Libretto

$10.00

12" 2 topping fold-walk enjoy!

Lil' Devil

Lil' Devil

$5.00

Spicy Italian sausage serrano pepper in pizza dough

Two 16" Pizzas

Two 16" Pizzas

$44.00
Two Calzones

Two Calzones

$29.99

Build Your Own Calzone

Cheese Calzones

Cheese Calzones

$11.00

Specialty Calzones

Death by Pepperoni

Death by Pepperoni

$14.50

Double pepperoni, red onion, black olive, ricotta, and mozzarella

The Clucker

The Clucker

$14.50

White sauce, chicken, mushroom, onion, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella

Meat Tastic

Meat Tastic

$14.50

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella

Supreme

Supreme

$14.50

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella

Rabbit Food

Rabbit Food

$14.50

Onion, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, and mozzarella

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$14.50

Pesto sauce, chicken, green olive, red onion, bacon, and mozzarella

Balboa

Balboa

$14.50

White sauce, steak, green peppers, mushroom, onion, American, and mozzarella

Wiseguy

Wiseguy

$14.50

Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, pancetta, mortadella, green olive, and fresh mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

White sauce, buffalo sauce, chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and mozzarella

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.50

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$14.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil

Build Your Own Pizza (Click for Topping)

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$14.00
16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$19.00

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Death by Pepperoni

12" Death by Pepperoni

$17.50

Double pepperoni, red onion, black olive, ricotta, and mozzarella

12" The Clucker

12" The Clucker

$17.50

White sauce, chicken, mushroom, onion, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella

12" Meat Tastic

12" Meat Tastic

$17.50

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella

12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$17.50

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella

12" Rabbit Food

12" Rabbit Food

$17.50

Onion, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, and mozzarella

12" Chicken Pesto

12" Chicken Pesto

$17.50

Pesto sauce, chicken, green olive, red onion, bacon, and mozzarella

12" Balboa

12" Balboa

$17.50

White sauce, steak, green peppers, mushroom, onion, American, and mozzarella

12" Wiseguy

12" Wiseguy

$17.50

Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, pancetta, mortadella, green olive, and fresh mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

White sauce, buffalo sauce, chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and mozzarella

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$17.50

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$17.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Death by Pepperoni

16" Death by Pepperoni

$26.00

Double pepperoni, red onion, black olive, ricotta, and mozzarella

16" The Clucker

16" The Clucker

$26.00

White sauce, chicken, mushroom, onion, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella

16" Meat Tastic

16" Meat Tastic

$26.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$26.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella

16" Rabbit Food

16" Rabbit Food

$26.00

Onion, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, and mozzarella

16" Chicken Pesto

16" Chicken Pesto

$26.00

Pesto sauce, chicken, green olive, red onion, bacon, and mozzarella

16" Balboa

16" Balboa

$26.00

White sauce, steak, green peppers, mushroom, onion, American, and mozzarella

16" Wiseguy

16" Wiseguy

$26.00

Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, pancetta, mortadella, green olive, and fresh mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

White sauce, buffalo sauce, chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and mozzarella

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$26.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil

Pasta (Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad)

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$15.00

Al dente spaghetti with bolognese sauce and homemade meatball

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Ziti pasta with bolognese sauce baked with mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Traditional garlic alfredo sauce with roasted red peppers, chicken, and bacon

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.00

Traditional meat lasagna served with marinara sauce

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Al dente spaghetti with fresh basil pesto sauce and chicken

Sandwiches

Italian Stalion

Italian Stalion

$12.00

Genoa salami, capicola, with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and arugula mix

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil

Mortadella

Mortadella

$12.00

Mortadella, pesto sauce, provolone and arugula mix

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$12.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, red onion, tomatoes and arugula mix

Pancetta

Pancetta

$12.00

Pancetta, mortadella, provolone, green olives, and olive oil

Wings

6 Pcs Plain Roasted

6 Pcs Plain Roasted

$8.00
10 Pcs Plain Roasted

10 Pcs Plain Roasted

$15.00
15 Pcs Plain Roasted

15 Pcs Plain Roasted

$22.00
6 Pcs Mango Habanero

6 Pcs Mango Habanero

$8.00
10 Pcs Mango Habanero

10 Pcs Mango Habanero

$15.00
15 Pcs Mango Habanero

15 Pcs Mango Habanero

$22.00
6 Pcs Tangy Buffalo

6 Pcs Tangy Buffalo

$8.00
10 Pcs Tangy Buffalo

10 Pcs Tangy Buffalo

$15.00
15 Pcs Tangy Buffalo

15 Pcs Tangy Buffalo

$22.00
6 Pcs Hot

6 Pcs Hot

$8.00
10 Pcs Hot

10 Pcs Hot

$15.00
15 Pcs Hot

15 Pcs Hot

$22.00
6 Pcs Sweet BBQ

6 Pcs Sweet BBQ

$8.00
10 Pcs Sweet BBQ

10 Pcs Sweet BBQ

$15.00
15 Pcs Sweet BBQ

15 Pcs Sweet BBQ

$22.00
6 Pcs Lemon Pepper

6 Pcs Lemon Pepper

$8.00
10 Pcs Lemon Pepper

10 Pcs Lemon Pepper

$15.00
15 Pcs Lemon Pepper

15 Pcs Lemon Pepper

$22.00
6 Pcs Garlic Parmesan

6 Pcs Garlic Parmesan

$8.00
10 Pcs Garlic Parmesan

10 Pcs Garlic Parmesan

$15.00
15 Pcs Garlic Parmesan

15 Pcs Garlic Parmesan

$22.00

BBQ

1/2 Rack BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

1/2 Rack BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

$19.50

Served with potato salad, coleslaw or mac & cheese

1/4 Lb. Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

1/4 Lb. Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Served with potato salad, coleslaw, or mac & cheese

1/4 Lb. Smoked Brisket Sandwich

1/4 Lb. Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Served with potato salad, coleslaw or mac & cheese

Salads

Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, black olive, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella

Large Side Salad

Large Side Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, black olive, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella

Small Chef Salad

Small Chef Salad

$4.50

Pepperoni, lettuce, ham, tomatoes, green olives, red onion, green peppers, and mixed cheese

Large Chef Salad

Large Chef Salad

$8.50

Pepperoni, lettuce, ham, tomatoes, green olives, red onion, green peppers, and mixed cheese

Sides

Small Garlic Bread Sticks

Small Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.50
Large Garlic Bread Sticks

Large Garlic Bread Sticks

$9.50
Small Cheesey Garlic Bread

Small Cheesey Garlic Bread

$5.50
Large Cheesey Garlic Bread

Large Cheesey Garlic Bread

$9.50
Small Mac & Cheese

Small Mac & Cheese

$5.50
Large Mac & Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.50
Small Potato Salad

Small Potato Salad

$5.50
Large Potato Salad

Large Potato Salad

$9.50
Small Coleslaw

Small Coleslaw

$5.50
Large Coleslaw

Large Coleslaw

$9.50

Desserts

Italian Cannoli

Italian Cannoli

$3.50
Plain NY Cheesecake

Plain NY Cheesecake

$4.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Drinks

20oz Fountain Drink

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.85

20 oz

Bottled Tea Sweet & Plain

Bottled Tea Sweet & Plain

$2.85

20 oz