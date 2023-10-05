Hillside Pizza - Boulder
Soft Opening Special
Coupons/Specials
12" Cajun Hot Link
On a stick with soda
Pizza & Wings
1 (12" 2 toppings) and 6pc wings
Pizza & Pasta
12" 3 toppings, 2 pastas a la carte, and 1 lg chef salad
Ribs & Wings
1/2 rack pork spare ribs, and 10pc wings
Party Time
2 (1/2 rack pork spare ribs) with 2 sides (mac & cheese - potatoe salda - coleslaw), 1 (16" 2 toppings), and 30pc wings
Pizza Libretto
12" 2 topping fold-walk enjoy!
Lil' Devil
Spicy Italian sausage serrano pepper in pizza dough
Two 16" Pizzas
Two Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
Specialty Calzones
Death by Pepperoni
Double pepperoni, red onion, black olive, ricotta, and mozzarella
The Clucker
White sauce, chicken, mushroom, onion, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
Meat Tastic
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella
Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella
Rabbit Food
Onion, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, and mozzarella
Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, chicken, green olive, red onion, bacon, and mozzarella
Balboa
White sauce, steak, green peppers, mushroom, onion, American, and mozzarella
Wiseguy
Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, pancetta, mortadella, green olive, and fresh mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken
White sauce, buffalo sauce, chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and mozzarella
Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil
Build Your Own Pizza (Click for Topping)
12" Specialty Pizzas
12" Death by Pepperoni
Double pepperoni, red onion, black olive, ricotta, and mozzarella
12" The Clucker
White sauce, chicken, mushroom, onion, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
12" Meat Tastic
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella
12" Rabbit Food
Onion, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, and mozzarella
12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, chicken, green olive, red onion, bacon, and mozzarella
12" Balboa
White sauce, steak, green peppers, mushroom, onion, American, and mozzarella
12" Wiseguy
Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, pancetta, mortadella, green olive, and fresh mozzarella
12" Buffalo Chicken
White sauce, buffalo sauce, chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and mozzarella
12" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
12" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Death by Pepperoni
Double pepperoni, red onion, black olive, ricotta, and mozzarella
16" The Clucker
White sauce, chicken, mushroom, onion, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
16" Meat Tastic
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, onion, black olive, mushroom, green pepper, and mozzarella
16" Rabbit Food
Onion, black olive, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, and mozzarella
16" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, chicken, green olive, red onion, bacon, and mozzarella
16" Balboa
White sauce, steak, green peppers, mushroom, onion, American, and mozzarella
16" Wiseguy
Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, pancetta, mortadella, green olive, and fresh mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken
White sauce, buffalo sauce, chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and mozzarella
16" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
16" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil
Pasta (Served w/ Garlic Bread & Side Salad)
Spaghetti & Meatball
Al dente spaghetti with bolognese sauce and homemade meatball
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta with bolognese sauce baked with mozzarella
Chicken Alfredo
Traditional garlic alfredo sauce with roasted red peppers, chicken, and bacon
Lasagna
Traditional meat lasagna served with marinara sauce
Chicken Pesto
Al dente spaghetti with fresh basil pesto sauce and chicken
Sandwiches
Italian Stalion
Genoa salami, capicola, with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and arugula mix
Caprese
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil
Mortadella
Mortadella, pesto sauce, provolone and arugula mix
Prosciutto
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, red onion, tomatoes and arugula mix
Pancetta
Pancetta, mortadella, provolone, green olives, and olive oil
Wings
6 Pcs Plain Roasted
10 Pcs Plain Roasted
15 Pcs Plain Roasted
6 Pcs Mango Habanero
10 Pcs Mango Habanero
15 Pcs Mango Habanero
6 Pcs Tangy Buffalo
10 Pcs Tangy Buffalo
15 Pcs Tangy Buffalo
6 Pcs Hot
10 Pcs Hot
15 Pcs Hot
6 Pcs Sweet BBQ
10 Pcs Sweet BBQ
15 Pcs Sweet BBQ
6 Pcs Lemon Pepper
10 Pcs Lemon Pepper
15 Pcs Lemon Pepper
6 Pcs Garlic Parmesan
10 Pcs Garlic Parmesan
15 Pcs Garlic Parmesan
BBQ
Salads
Small Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, black olive, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella
Large Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, black olive, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella
Small Chef Salad
Pepperoni, lettuce, ham, tomatoes, green olives, red onion, green peppers, and mixed cheese
Large Chef Salad
Pepperoni, lettuce, ham, tomatoes, green olives, red onion, green peppers, and mixed cheese