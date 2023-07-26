BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99

Flaky, hot biscuits, covered with hearty sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$5.59

A 12” flour tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Your choice of crispy bacon or house-made sausage, fried egg served on white or wheat bread.

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$8.99

Choose from ham, bacon, or Sausage. Served with eggs cooked your way, hashbrowns, and toast.

French Toast

$3.00

Hand-dipped Texas toast grilled to a golden brown, then topped with powdered sugar. Served with butter and maple syrup.

Hilltop Sampler

$12.99

2 eggs your way,2 strips of bacon, 1 slice of ham, 1 sausage link, and hashbrowns. Served with your choice of pancakes, French toast, biscuit, or toast.

Omelet

$7.99

Three eggs scrambled and filled with veggies, meat, and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.

Pancakes

$6.99

Two large buttermilk pancakes, grilled to a golden brown, and then topped with butter and maple syrup.

Tin Pan Scramble

$6.99

Three eggs scrambled with diced ham, bacon, sausage, veggies, and hashbrowns and then topped with cheddar cheese and sausage gravy. Served with toast.

Waffles

$4.99

Large, fluffy, and made to order.

Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Our fluffy waffles topped with 2 hand-breaded chicken strips. Served with hot maple syrup and butter.

BREAKFAST SIDES

Bacon

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.49

Cinnamon Roll

$3.59

Ham

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Sausage

$2.99

Toast

$1.49

Fried Potatoes

$2.99

1 Pancake

$3.99

1 Egg

BAKERY & DESSERTS

Desserts

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Cookies

$2.59

Brownie

$2.59

Ice Cream

$2.99Out of stock

Bakery Orders

Cookie Tray

$15.99+

Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!

Whole Pie

$18.00

Made from scratch in our kitchen using fresh fruit and local ingredients. Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!

Bar Tray

$18.99+

Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!

Other Treats

$0.00+

Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!