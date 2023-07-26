Hilltop Market
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST
Biscuits & Gravy
Flaky, hot biscuits, covered with hearty sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
A 12” flour tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of crispy bacon or house-made sausage, fried egg served on white or wheat bread.
Breakfast Special
Choose from ham, bacon, or Sausage. Served with eggs cooked your way, hashbrowns, and toast.
French Toast
Hand-dipped Texas toast grilled to a golden brown, then topped with powdered sugar. Served with butter and maple syrup.
Hilltop Sampler
2 eggs your way,2 strips of bacon, 1 slice of ham, 1 sausage link, and hashbrowns. Served with your choice of pancakes, French toast, biscuit, or toast.
Omelet
Three eggs scrambled and filled with veggies, meat, and cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.
Pancakes
Two large buttermilk pancakes, grilled to a golden brown, and then topped with butter and maple syrup.
Tin Pan Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with diced ham, bacon, sausage, veggies, and hashbrowns and then topped with cheddar cheese and sausage gravy. Served with toast.
Waffles
Large, fluffy, and made to order.
Breakfast Pizza
Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl
Chicken & Waffles
Our fluffy waffles topped with 2 hand-breaded chicken strips. Served with hot maple syrup and butter.
BREAKFAST SIDES
BAKERY & DESSERTS
Bakery Orders
Cookie Tray
Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!
Whole Pie
Made from scratch in our kitchen using fresh fruit and local ingredients. Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!
Bar Tray
Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!
Other Treats
Please allow 24 hours to prepare your treats!