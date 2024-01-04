Visit Us Today!
Himalayan Cuisine - El Cajon Blvd 7918 El Cajon Boulevard
Main Food Menu
Appetizers
- Vegetables Pakora$5.95
Onion, spinach, and cabbage deep-fried with Himalayan herbs & spices. Served with mint chutney
- Vegetables Samosa$6.95
2 pieces. Deep-fried pastries stuffed with spices potatoes & green peas. Served with tamarind chutney
- Papad$2.95
3 pieces. Baked crispy thin lentil wafers. Served with mint chutney
- Paneer Pakora$7.95
Homemade cheese deep-fried in a chickpea flour batter. Served with mint chutney
- Chicken Chhoila$11.95
Chicken breast marinated in our Himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in a clay oven, then sautéed with Himalayan herbs & spices. (Served warm)
- Lamb Chhoila$13.95
Lamb marinated in our Himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in a clay oven, then sautéed with Himalayan herbs & spices. (Served warm)
Soup & Salad
- Himalayan Dal Soup$4.95
Mixed lentils cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Mulligatawny Soup$6.95
Mixed lentils and chicken cooked with a touch of cream
- Himalayan Salad$7.95
Organic spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots served with a honey and vinegar-based Himalayan dressing
- Chicken Tikka Salad$11.95
Organic spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots, topped with grilled chicken breast strips and served with a honey and vinegar-based Himalayan dressing
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani$16.95
Mixed veggies, homemade fried cheese, tofu cooked in Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices mixed with basmati rice. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- Chicken Biryani$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice and Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- Lamb Biryani$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked with basmati rice and Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- Shrimp Biryani$20.95
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- Himalayan Biryani$22.95
Mixed vegetables, paneer, chicken, lamb, and shrimp cooked in Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices mixed with basmati rice. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
Vegetarian Dishes
- Aloo Kerau$13.95
Green peas and potatoes cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Chana Masala$13.95
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices in an onion and tomato-based sauce
- Aloo Bhanta$14.95
Eggplant and potatoes cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices in an onion and tomato-based sauce
- Mixed Vegetable Curry$14.95
Seasonal mixed vegetables, tofu, and paneer cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Aloo Gobi$14.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Saag Tofu$15.95
Fresh spinach stir-fried with tofu cubes, cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Dal Tarka$14.95
Yellow lentils cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices sautéed with butter and fresh garlic
- Bhindi Masala$15.95
Okra and strips of onions sautéed with special Himalayan herbs & spices
- Saag Aloo$15.95
Spinach and potatoes, cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Veggie Korma$16.95
Mixed seasonal vegetables, tofu, and paneer, cooked in a creamy sauce with coconut milk, Himalayan herbs & spices
- Veggie Vindaloo$16.95
Mixed seasonal vegetables, tofu, paneer, and potatoes, cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, and our vindaloo sauce
- Vegetable Makhani$16.95
Mixed seasonal vegetables, tofu, and paneer, cooked in a creamy butter sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Tofu Tikka Masala$16.95
Tofu cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Potato Tikka Masala$16.95
Potatoes cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Veggie Tikka Masala$16.95
Veggies cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Mushroom Tikka Masala$17.95
Fresh mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Malai Kofta$18.95
Mashed homemade cheese, potatoes, cashew nuts, and spices combined together to make balls, cooked in an onion and tomato-based creamy sauce, with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Kerau Paneer$17.95
Green peas and homemade cheese cube cooked in a creamy onion and tomato-based sauce along with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Saag Paneer$17.95
Spinach with homemade fried cheese cubes, cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$18.95
Homemade fried cheese cube cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Paneer Chili$18.95
Homemade fried cheese cube sautéed with bell peppers and onions, cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices
Naan & Breads
- Plain Naan$2.95
Traditionally baked bread in the clay oven
- Butter Naan$2.95
Traditionally baked bread in the clay oven
- Garlic Cilantro Naan$3.95
- Tandoori Roti$3.95
Whole wheat
- Cheese Naan$5.45
Naan bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese
- Himalayan Sweet Naan$5.45
Naan bread stuffed with cashews, raisins, almonds, and coconut powder
- Garlic Cheese Naan$5.95
Chicken Dishes
- Chicken Curry$16.95
Boneless dark meat chicken, cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalaya herbs & spices
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.95
Boneless dark meat chicken, potatoes, onion, and tomato-based sauce, cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar in our vindaloo sauce
- Chicken Kadai$16.95
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with green bell peppers, red bell peppers, onions, strips of ginger, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- Chicken Korma$17.95
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with coconut milk, in a creamy sauce, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- Chicken Jalfrezi$17.95
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with mixed seasonal vegetables, paneer, tofu, and Himalayan herbs & spices in our jalfrezi sauce
- Chicken Saag$17.95
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with spinach, a touch of cream, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- Butter Chicken$18.95
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked in a creamy and buttery sauce, with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Mango Chicken$18.95
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with ripe mangoes, in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in a creamy onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
Lamb Dishes
- Lamb Curry$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$19.95
Boneless lamb and potatoes, cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices, and vinegar, in our vindaloo sauce
- Lamb Saag$19.95
Boneless lamb and spinach, cooked in an onion and tomato based creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Lamb Tikka Masala$20.95
Boneless lamb cooked in an onion and tomato-based creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Lamb Kadai$19.95
Bell peppers, green bell peppers, onions, strips of ginger, and Himalayan herbs & spices in our kadai sauce
- Lamb Korma$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked with coconut milk, in a creamy sauce and Himalayan herbs & spices
- Lamb Jalfrezi$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked with mixed seasonal vegetables, paneer, and tofu, with Himalayan herbs & spices in our jalfrezi sauce
- Lamb Makhani$20.95
Boneless lamb cooked in a creamy, buttery sauce, with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Lamb Rogan Josh$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce, with Himalayan herbs & spices in our rogan josh sauce
Seafoods Dishes
- Fish Curry$19.95
Salmon cooked in a special fish sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Fish Tikka Masala$20.95
Salmon cooked in creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Shrimp Curry$19.95
Shrimp cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Shrimp Saag$19.95
Shrimp and spinach cooked in a creamy onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Shrimp Vindaloo$19.95
Shrimp and potatoes cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices, and vinegar, in our vindaloo sauce
- Shrimp Korma$19.95
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, in a creamy sauce and Himalayan herbs & spices
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$20.95
Premium shrimp cooked in a creamy onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
Tandoori Dishes
- Vegetable Tandoori$19.95
Broccoli, potatoes, onions, cauliflowers, tomatoes, homemade fried cheese, and zucchini, marinated in sour cream and Himalayan herbs & spices, then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed cabbages, carrots, and bell peppers
- Paneer Tikka Tandoori$19.95
Homemade fried cheese marinated in sour cream and Himalayan herbs & spices with onion, red bell peppers, and green bell peppers, then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed cabbages, and carrots
- Chicken Tandoori$19.95
Bone-in chicken, marinated in yogurt and Himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cabbages, and carrots
- Chicken Tikka Tandoori$21.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt and Himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cabbages, and carrots
- Lamb Tandoori$22.95
Lamb cubes marinated in yogurt and Himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed carrots, cabbages, onions, and bell peppers
- Salmon Tandoori$23.95
Salmon marinated in yogurt and Himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbages, and carrots
- Shrimp Tandoori$23.95
Shrimp marinated in yogurt and Himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cabbages, and carrots
- Mixed Tandoori$25.95
Bone-in chicken, lamb, shrimp and chicken breast marinated in yogurt and Himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, carrots, bell peppers, and cabbages
Himalayan Specialties
- Veg Momo$12.95
8 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with minced cabbage, fresh spinach, cashew nuts, onions, cilantro, scallions, and Himalayan herbs & spices. Served with our special Himalayan sauce
- Chicken Momo$13.95
8 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, onions, cilantro, and Himalayan herbs & spices. Served with our special Himalayan sauce
- Chicken Chili$16.95
Deep-fried marinated boneless chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Vegetarian Thali$19.95
A combination of Nepalese yellow tarka dal, mixed vegetable curry, basmati rice, butter naan, and our yogurt and cucumber sauce. Served with mixed pickle on the thali
- non veg thali$20.95
A combination of Nepalese yellow tarka daal, chicken curry, basmati rice, butter naan, and our yogurt and cucumber sauce. Served with a mixed pickle on thali
- Bone In Goat Curry$18.95
Bone-in goat meat cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- Himalayan Balti$22.95
Chicken breast, lamb cubes, shrimp, seasonal mixed vegetables, tofu, and paneer cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
Side Order
- White Basmati Rice$2.95
- Brown Basmati Rice$2.95
- Raita$2.95
Homemade yogurt with cucumber, carrots and spices
- Mango Chutney$2.95
- Mixed Pickle$2.95
- 911 Sauce$2.95
Very spicy Himalayan sauce
- 6 Oz Tikka Masala Sauce$5.95
- 12 Oz Tikka Masala Sauce$9.95
- PLAIN YOGURT$2.95
- MINT SAUCE $0.50$0.50
- TAMARIND SAUCE $0.50$0.50
- TAMARIND SAUCE
- MINT SAUCE
- HOT SAUCE
- ONION
- GREEN CHILLI
- LEMON SLICE
Desserts
Drink Menu
Beverage
- Mango Lassi$4.95
- Mineral Water Sparkling Water$2.95
- Masala Chai$3.95
Nepalese hot tea is made with milk and spices
- Ice Chai$3.95
Nepalese ice chai is made with milk and spices
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Mango Juice$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Orange$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Dr Pepper$2.95
- Coffee$2.95
- Decaf Coffee$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Green Tea$2.95
- Jasmine Tea$2.95
- Herbal Tea$3.45
- Iced Tea$2.95
Freshly brewed unsweetened
Red Wines
- Glass Red House Wine$6.95
Glass
- Glass Zen of Zin: Old Vine Zinfandel, California$8.95
- Glass Bogle: Vineyards Merlot, California$8.95
- Glass Seven Oaks J. Lohr: Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca$8.95
- Glass J-LOHR: Syrah South Ridge Paso Robles, Ca$8.95
- Glass Kendall-Jackson: Pinot Noir Central Coast Ca$8.95
- Glass Moscato Rubino Italian Sweet Wine$8.95
- Bottle Zen of Zin: Old Vine Zinfandel, California$34.95
- Bottle Bogle: Vineyards Merlot, California$34.95
- Bottle Seven Oaks J. Lohr: Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca$34.95
- Bottle J-LOHR: Syrah South Ridge Paso Robles, Ca$34.95
- Bottle Kendall-Jackson: Pinot Noir Central Coast Ca$34.95
- Bottle Moscato Rubino Italian Sweet Wine$34.95
White Wines
- Glass White House Wine$6.95
- Glass J-LOHR: Chardonnay$8.95
- Glass Bogle: Vineyards Chardonnay Ca$8.95
- Glass Kendall-Jackson: Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay Ca$8.95
- Glass Jermann Pinot Grigio$8.95
- Glass Kenwood: Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma Country Ca$8.95
- Glass Saracco Moscato D'asti Italian Sweet Wine$8.95
- Bottle J-LOHR: Chardonnay$34.95
- Bottle Bogle: Vineyards Chardonnay Ca$34.95
- Bottle Kendall-Jackson: Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay Ca$34.95
- Bottle Jermann Pinot Grigio$34.95
- Bottle Kenwood: Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma Country Ca$34.95
- Bottle Saracco Moscato D'asti Italian Sweet Wine$34.95
Beer
- Coors Light$3.95
12 oz
- Budweiser$3.95
12 oz
- Corona$4.45
12 oz
- Dos Equis X* Lager Especial$4.45
12 oz
- Heineken$4.45
12 oz
- Blue Moon$4.45
12 oz
- Stella Artois$4.45
12 oz
- Small Taj Mahal Premium Lager Beer$5.95
11 oz
- Large Taj Mahal Premium Lager Beer$9.95
22 oz
- Himalayan Blue Premium Lager Beer$9.95
22 oz
- Himalayan Snowman, Super Premium Beer Alc. 7%$9.95
22 oz
- Dansberg 16000 Super Premium Beer$10.95
22 oz
- Old Monk 1000 Super Beer Alc. 8%$10.95
22 oz
Catering Menu
Half Tray Appetizers
- Half Tray (Each, Minimum 50 Pieces) Papad$0.99
- Half Tray Vegetables Pakora$55.00
- Half Tray (Each, Minimum 50 Pieces) Vegetables Samosa$2.25
- Half Tray Chicken Chhoila$90.00
- Half Tray Paneer Pakora$95.00
- Half Tray Lamb Chhoila$115.00
- Half Tray (Each, Order Under 25 Pieces) Butter Naan Bread$2.25
- Half Tray (Each, Order Under 25 Pieces) Garlic Naan Bread$3.25
Full Tray Appetizers
- Full Tray (Each, Minimum 100 Pieces) Papad$0.75
- Full Tray Vegetables Pakora$110.00
- Full Tray (Each, Minimum 100 Pieces) Vegetables Samosa$1.99
- Full Tray Chicken Chhoila$195.00
- Full Tray Paneer Pakora$215.00
- Full Tray Lamb Chhoila$235.00
- Full Tray (Each, Order Over 25 Pieces) Butter Naan Bread$1.99
- Full Tray (Each, Order Over 25 Pieces) Garlic Naan Bread$2.99