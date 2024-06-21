Himalayan Curry and Grill 10330 Friars Road
Food
Appetizers
- 1. Papad (3 Pieces)
Baked crispy thin lentil wafers. Served with mint chutney$2.95
- 2. Vegetables Pakora
Onion, spinach, and cabbage deep fried with Himalayan herbs & spices. Served with mint chutney$5.95
- 3. Vegetables Samosa (2 Pieces)
Deep fried pastries stuffed with spices potatoes & green peas. Served with tamarind chutney$6.95
- 4. Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese deep fried in a chickpea flour batter. Served with mint chutney$7.95
- 5. Lamb Samosa (2 Pieces)
Deep fried pastry stuffed with spiced ground lamb and green peas. Served with tamarind chutney$8.95
- 6. Chicken Chhoila (Typical Nepalese Item)
Chicken breast marinated in our himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onions, scallions and fresh tomatoes cooked in a clay oven, then sautéed with himalayan herbs & spices. (Served warm)$11.95
- 7. Lamb Chhoila (Typical Nepalese Item)
Lamb marinated in our himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onions, scallions and fresh tomatoes cooked in a clay oven, then sautéed with himalayan herbs & spices. (Served warm)$13.95
Soup & Salad
- 8. Himalayan Daal Soup
Mixed lentils cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices$4.95
- 9. Mulligatawny Soup
Mixed lentils and chicken cooked with a touch of cream$6.95
- 10. Garden Salad
Organic spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots served with balsamic vinaigrette or ranch$7.95
- 11. Chicken Tikka Salad
Organic spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, topped with grilled chicken breast strips, and served with balsamic vinaigrette or ranch$11.95
Biryani
- 12. Vegetable Biryani
Mixed veggies, home made fried cheese, tofu cooked in Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts and spices mixed with basmati rice. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)$16.95
- 13. Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice and himalayan herbs, cashew nuts and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)$18.95
- 14. Lamb Biryani
Boneless lamb cooked with basmati rice and himalayan herbs, cashew nuts and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)$19.95
- 15. Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)$20.95
- 16. Himalayan Biryani
Mixed vegetables, paneer, chicken, lamb and shrimp cooked in himalayan herbs, cashew nuts and spices mixed with basmati rice. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)$22.95
Vegetarian Dishes
- 17. Aloo Kerau (Potatoes & Green Peas)
Green peas and potatoes cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$13.95
- 18. Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices in an onion and tomato based sauce$13.95
- 19. Aloo Bhanta (Eggplant & Potato)
Eggplant and potatoes cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices in an onion and tomato based sauce$14.95
- 20. Mixed Vegetable Curry
Seasonal mixed vegetables, tofu and paneer cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$14.95
- 21. Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower)
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$14.95
- 22. Dal Tarka
Yellow lentils cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices sautéed with butter and fresh garlic$14.95
- 23. Saag Tofu
Fresh spinach stir fried with tofu cubes, cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$15.95
- 24. Bhindi Masala
Okra and strips of onions sautéed with special Himalayan herbs & spices$15.95
- 25. Saag Aloo (Spinach & Potato)
Spinach and potatoes, cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$15.95
- 26. Veggie Korma
Mixed seasonal vegetables, tofu, and paneer, cooked in a creamy sauce with coconut milk, Himalayan herbs & spices$16.95
- 27. Veggie Vindaloo
Mixed seasonal vegetables, tofu, paneer, and potatoes, cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, and our vindaloo sauce. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$16.95
- 28. Vegetable Makhani
Mixed seasonal vegetables, tofu, and paneer, cooked in a creamy butter sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$16.95
- 29. Mushroom Tikka Masala
Fresh mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$17.95
- 30. Kerau Paneer (Green Peas and Homemade Cheese)
Green peas and homemade cheese cube cooked in a creamy onion and tomato based sauce along with Himalayan herbs & spices$17.95
- 31. Saag Paneer
Spinach with homemade fried cheese cubes, cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$17.95
- 32. Malai Kofta
Mashed home made cheese, potatoes, cashew nuts, and spices combined together to make balls, cooked in an onion and tomato based creamy sauce, with Himalayan herbs & spices$18.95
- 33. Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade fried cheese cube cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices$18.95
- 34. Paneer Chili
Homemade fried cheese cube sautéed with bell peppers and onions, cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$18.95
- Tofu Tikka Masala$16.95
- Paneer Korma$18.95
- Potato Tikka Masala$16.95
- Paneer Kadai$18.95
Naan & Breads
- 35. Plain Naan
(Traditionally baked bread in the clay oven)$2.95
- 36. Butter Naan
(Traditionally baked bread in the clay oven)$2.95
- 37. Garlic Cilantro Naan$3.95
- 38. Tandoori Roti
(Whole wheat)$3.95
- 39. Plain Paratha$4.45
- 40. Cheese Naan
(Naan bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese)$5.95
- 41. Aloo Paratha
(Stuffed potato bread)$5.95
- 42. Himalayan Sweet Naan
(Naan bread stuffed with cashews, raisins, almonds and coconut powder)$5.95
- Tandoori Roti No Butter$3.95
Chicken Dishes
- 43. Chicken Curry
Boneless dark meat chicken, cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with himalaya herbs & spices$16.95
- 44. Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless dark meat chicken, potatoes, an onion and tomato based sauce, cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar in our vindaloo sauce. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$16.95
- 45. Chicken Kadai
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with green bell peppers, red bell peppers, onions, strips of ginger, and himalayan herbs & spices. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$16.95
- 46. Chicken Korma
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with coconut milk, in a creamy sauce, and Himalayan herbs & spices$17.95
- 47. Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with mixed seasonal vegetables, paneer, tofu and himalayan herbs & spices in our jalfrezi sauce$17.95
- 48. Chicken Saag
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with spinach, a touch of cream, and himalayan herbs & spices$17.95
- 49. Butter Chicken
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked in a creamy and buttery sauce, with himalayan herbs & spices$18.95
- 50. Mango Chicken
Boneless dark meat chicken cooked with ripe mangos, in a creamy sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$18.95
- 51. Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in a creamy onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$18.95
Lamb Dishes
- 52. Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb and potatoes, cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, in our vindaloo sauce. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$19.95
- 53. Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$19.95
- 54. Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb and spinach, cooked in an onion and tomato based creamy sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$19.95
- 55. Lamb Kadai
Boneless lamb cooked with red bell peppers, green bell peppers, onions, strips of ginger, and himalayan herbs & spices in our kadai sauce. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$19.95
- 56. Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb cooked with coconut milk, in a creamy sauce and himalayan herbs & spices$19.95
- 57. Lamb Jalfrezi
Boneless lamb cooked with mixed seasonal vegetables, paneer, tofu, with himalayan herbs & spices in our jalfrezi sauce$19.95
- 58. Lamb Rogan Josh
Boneless lamb cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce, with himalayan herbs & spices in our rogan josh sauce$19.95
- 59. Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless lamb cooked in an onion and tomato based creamy sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$20.95
- 60. Lamb Makhani
Boneless lamb cooked in a creamy, buttery sauce, with himalayan herbs & spices$20.95
Seafoods Dishes
- 61. Fish Curry
Salmon cooked in a special fish sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$19.95
- 62. Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$19.95
- 63. Shrimp Saag
Shrimp and spinach cooked in a creamy onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$19.95
- 64. Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp and potatoes cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, in our vindaloo sauce. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$19.95
- 65. Fish Tikka Masala
Salmon cooked in creamy sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$20.95
- 66. Shrimp Tikka Masala
Premium shrimp cooked in a creamy onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$20.95
Tandoori Dishes
- 67. Vegetable Tandoori
Broccoli, potatoes, onions, cauliflowers, tomatoes, homemade fried cheese, and zucchini, marinated in sour cream and himalayan herbs & spices, then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed cabbages, carrots, and bell peppers$19.95
- 68. Paneer Tikka Tandoori
Homemade fried cheese marinated in sour cream and himalayan herbs & spices with onion, red bell peppers, and green bell peppers, then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed cabbages, and carrots$19.95
- 69. Chicken Tandoori
Bone-in chicken, marinated in yogurt and himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cabbages, and carrots$19.95
- 70. Chicken Tikka Tandoori
Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt and himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cabbages, and carrots$21.95
- 71. Lamb Tandoori
Lamb cubes marinated in yogurt and himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed carrots, cabbages, onions, and bell peppers$22.95
- 72. Salmon Tandoori
Salmon marinated in yogurt and himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbages, and carrots$22.95
- 73. Shrimp Tandoori
Shrimp marinated in yogurt and himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell peppers, cabbages, and carrots$22.95
- 74. Mixed Tandoori
Bone-in chicken, lamb, shrimp and chicken breast marinated in yogurt and himalayan herbs & spices, then grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, carrots, bell peppers, and cabbages$25.95
Himalayan Specialties
- 75. Vegetables Momo (8 Pieces)
Steamed dumplings filled with minced cabbage, fresh spinach, cashew nuts, onions, cheese, cilantro, scallions, and himalayan herbs & spices. Served with our special himalayan sauce$11.95
- 76. Chicken Momo (8 Pieces)
Steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, onions, cilantro, and himalayan herbs & spices. Served with our special himalayan sauce$12.95
- 77. Chicken Chili
Deep fried marinated boneless chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, cooked with himalayan herbs & spices. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$16.95
- 78. Goat Curry (Bone In)
Bone-in goat meat cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$18.95
- 79. Chicken Bhuna
Boneless chicken cooked with fresh tomato, bell pepper, onion, mustard seed, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, clarified butter, whole dried chili, clove, green cardamom, cumin seed and himalayan herbs & spices. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$19.95
- 80. Shrimp Chili
Shrimp cooked with red and green bell pepper, onion and himalayan herbs & spices. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$19.95
- 81. Daal, Bhat Tarkari (Vegetarian Thali)
A combination of Nepalese yellow tarka daal, mixed vegetable curry, basmati rice, butter naan, rice pudding, and our yogurt and cucumber sauce. Served with mixed pickle on thali$19.95
- 82. Daal, Bhat Tarkari (Non-vegetarian Thali)
A combination of nepalese yellow tarka daal, chicken curry, basmati rice, butter naan, rice pudding, and our yogurt and cucumber sauce. Served with mixed pickle on thali$20.95
- 83. Lamb Bhuna
Boneless lamb cooked with fresh tomato, bell pepper, onion, mustard seed, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, clarified butter, whole dried chili, clove, green cardamom, cumin seed and himalayan herbs & spices. (Spicy level starts at mild +)$21.95
- 84. Himalayan Balti
Chicken breast, lamb cubes, shrimp, seasonal mixed vegetables, tofu, and paneer cooked in an onion and tomato based creamy sauce with himalayan herbs & spices$22.95
Side Order
- 85. Basmati Rice$2.95
- 86. Pulao Rice
(Turmeric, clove, cinnamon, butter, nut and bay leaves)$2.95
- 87. Raita
(Home made yogurt with cucumber, carrot and spices)$2.95
- 88. Mango Chutney$2.95
- 89. Mixed Pickle$2.95
- 90. 911 Sauce
(Very spicy himalayan sauce)$2.95
- Mint tamarin sauce$1.00
- Hot sauce
- Plain Yogurt$2.50
- Onion Lemon Salad$2.95
- Whole Lemon$1.00
Desserts
Drinks
Beverage
- Mango Lassi$4.95
- Sparkling Water
(Mineral water)$2.95
- Masala Chai
(Nepalese hot tea made with milk and spices)$3.95
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Mango Juice$2.95
- Soft Drinks$2.95
- Coffee$2.95
- Decaf Coffee$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Green Tea$2.95
- Jasmine Tea$2.95
- Herbal Tea Chamomile$3.45
- Herbal Tea Lemon Ginger$3.45
- Herbal Tea Peppermint)$3.45
- Iced Tea
(Freshly brewed unsweetened)$2.95
- Iced M Chai$2.95
- Milk$2.95
- Arnold palmer$2.95