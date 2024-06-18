Himalayan Doko 1108 K Street Northwest
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosas
Potatoes, green peas$7.00
- Vegetable Pokara
Flavorful deep-fried crispy patties made using mixed vegetables, Besan flour and spices$7.00
- Crispy Palak Chaat
Fresh baby spinach, sweet yoghurt, date chutney$10.00
- Tandoori Paneer
Homemade cheese, mild spices$10.00
- Samosa Chaat
Chickpeas, mint, tamarind, yoghurt$10.00
- Aloo Papri Chaat
Potato, mint, tamarind, yoghurt$8.00
- Pani Puri
Puffed puri, potato, lightly spicy water$8.00
- Masaladar Calamari
Onion, bell pepper, exotic spices$12.00
- Tandoori Chicken Wings
Chicken wings, yoghurt, garam masala$12.00
- Chicken "65"
Leaves whole red chili, mustard seed, curry leaves$10.00
- Honey Garlic Shrimp
Fresh garlic, white wine, honey$13.00
- Goat Sekuwa
Fresh baby goat, Himalayan mild spice$12.00
- Shrimp Tikka
Smoky grilled chicken, red chili, garlic, mustard oil, roasted tomato$12.00
- Chicken Sekuwa
Himalayan warm spices, roast in clay oven$10.00
- Goat (Khasiko) Bhuttan
Crispy goat intestines, all organs$10.00
Soup & Salad Specials
Seafood Specials
Tandoori Specials
- Tandoori Salmon
Fresh salmon fillet, lemon, ginger$24.00
- Tandoori Lamb Chops
Ginger, herbs, mild spices$27.00
- Tandoori Prawns
Jumbo shrimp, lemon, ginger, mild spices$25.00
- Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Chicken breast, yoghurt, freshly ground spices$20.00
- Lamb Seekh Kabob
Minced lamb, mint, mild spices$20.00
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Homemade paneer, yoghurt, mild spices$19.00
- Tandoori Chicken
Chicken, yoghurt, freshly ground spices$20.00
- Chicken Seekh Kabob
Minced chicken, herbs, mild spices$20.00
Non-Vegetables Specials
- Goat Curry
Fresh baby goat cooked in traditional Nepalese style$21.00
- Lamb Curry
Cubes of lamb cooked in traditional North Indian style$21.00
- Butter Chicken
Creamy tomatoes, barbecued chicken, cashew nuts, butter$20.00
- Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb, yoghurt, fragrant spices$21.00
- Chicken Korma Kasmeri
Chicken, cashew nuts, fresh fruit, fenugreek$20.00
- Lamb Madras
Mustard seed, dry chili, curry leaves, coconut milk$22.00
- Lamb Karahi
Lamb, onion, tomato, bell pepper$22.00
- Chicken Curry
Chicken thigh cooked in a traditional Nepalese style$20.00
- Chicken Karahi
Chicken, onion, tomato, bell pepper$20.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Barbecued cubes chicken breast, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes$20.00
- Lamb Korma Kasmeri
Lamb, cashew nuts, fresh fruit, fenugreek$21.00
Vindaloo Specials
Biryani Specials
Saagwala Specials
Vegetables Specials
- Palak Paneer
Homemade cheese, creamy spinach$18.00
- Malai Kofta Curry
Vegetables balls, creamy sauce$18.00
- Mutter Paneer
Homemade cheese, peas$18.00
- Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables, cashew nuts, fenugreek$17.00
- Paneer Makhani
Homemade paneer, exquisite creamy tomato sauce$18.00
- Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower, potato, onion, tomato, cumin$16.00
- Chana Masala
Chickpeas, onion, tomato, mild spices$16.00
- Tadka Dal
Curry leaves, onion, tomato, mild spices$16.00
- Dal Makhani
Whole urad, onion, tomato, ginger, cumin$16.00
- Bhindi Masala
Onion, tomato, amchur$16.00
Nepalese Specials
- Vegetables (Steamed) Momos
10 pieces$13.00
- Vegetables (Fry Chili) Momos
10 pieces$14.00
- Vegetables (Fry) Momos
10 pieces$13.00
- Vegetables (Steamed Chili) Momos
10 pieces$15.00
- Vegetables (Jhol) Momos
10 pieces$15.00
- Chicken (Steamed) Momos
10 pieces$14.00
- Chicken (Fry Chili) Momos
10 pieces$17.00
- Chicken (Fry) Momos
10 pieces$15.00
- Chicken (Steamed Chili) Momos
10 pieces$17.00
- Chicken (Jhol) Momos
10 pieces$17.00
- Paneer Chow-Min$15.00
- Vegetables Chow-Min$13.00
- Chicken Chow-Min$17.00
- Shrimp Chow-mein$20.00
- Chicken Chili
Chili, onion, pepper, garlic, soy sauce$20.00
- Paneer Chili
Homemade cheese, green chili, onion, pepper, soy sauce$18.00
Kid & Side Orders
Tandoori Breads
Course Line
Drinks
NA Beverages
Beer
Wine
- 2022 Angelini Moscato d'asti$10.00
- Chiarlo Nivolet Moscato D'Asti$14.00
- Poema Brut$9.00
- Sula Vinyards Brut Tropic Ale NV$55.00
- Angelini prosecco Doc NV 200ml$9.00
- 2021 Black Stallion Cabernet Sav Nappa 750 ml$75.00
- 2019 La Madrid Single Vinyard Reserve Malbec 750 ml$14.00
- 2022 Sula Vineyards Shiraz, India 750ml$10.00
- 2022 Old Soul Pinot Noir 750ml$9.00
- 2022 La Madrid Malbec 750ml$9.00
- 2021 Maggio Cabernet sauvignon 750 ml$9.00
- 2022 Comtesse Marion Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml$12.00
- Horizon De Bic hot pinot Noir$10.00
- 2022 Sula Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- 2023 Kurauni Sauvignon Blanc 750ml$9.00
- 2022 Tassajara Monterey Chardonnay 750ml$8.00
- 2022 Echo Bay Sauv Blanc$9.00
- 2022 J Lohr Bay Resling$9.00
- 2022 Pieropan soave$12.00
- 2021 Sea glass Chardonnay$8.00
- 2022 Zolo unoaked Chardonnay$10.00
Liquor
- Mint Ginger Mojito$12.00
- Himalayan Mule$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Kanchi$11.00
- Spicy Curry Mojito$12.00
- Dirty Doko$11.00
- Annapurna$11.00
- Lumbini Breeze$12.00
- Sannani$12.00
- Quin Nepal$12.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Himalayan Delight$12.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Capitan Morgan$10.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Don Julio$18.00
- Deleon$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- Don Reserva$10.00
- Milagro$11.00
- Titio's$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Kettle One$11.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Beefeater$11.00
- Macallan 12yr$19.00
- Oban$22.00
- Dewars$11.00
- JW Red$11.00
- JW Black$15.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$16.00
- Glenlivit 12 Yr$16.00
- High Land Park$19.00
- Hennessey Cognac$18.00
- Balvenie$18.00
- Chivas$15.00
- Amiee Fredric$11.00
- Remy martin$18.00
- Amrut Peated single malt$25.00
- Amrut single malt$18.00
- Maker's Mark$13.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Jefferson Reserve$16.00