Himalayan Restaurant & Bar 1001 North Bayshore Drive
Appetizers
- Samosa$8.99+
Two crispy pastries stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and spices. Served with chutney.
- Pakora$8.99
Fresh Mixed veggie fritters in garbanzo flour, and spices & deep fried. Served with chutney
- Aloo Jeera$8.99
Potato sauteed with olive oil, cumin seed, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato, bell pepper & spices.
- Chicken Kabob$12.99
Tandoori grilled chicken, served with chutney.
- Lamb Kabob$14.99
Tandoori grilled lamb, served with chutney.
Soups & Salads
Himalayan Momo
Fried Noodle
Fresh Naan (Flat Bread)
- Butter Naan$4.99
Fresh Baked Bread (Naan) from our Tandoori oven.
- Garlic Butter Naan$5.99
Fresh Baked Bread (Naan) from our Tandoori oven. Infused with butter and garlic.
- Garlic Cilantro Naan$5.99
Fresh Baked Bread (Naan) from our Tandoori oven. Infused with garlic and cilantro.
- Garlic Cheese Naan$7.99
Fresh Baked Bread (Naan) from our Tandoori oven. Infused with garlic and cheese.
- Cheese Naan$6.99
Fresh Baked Bread (Naan) from our Tandoori oven. Infused with cheese.
- Plain Naan$3.99
NON-GMO Vegetable Curries
- Saag Paneer$17.99
Fresh Spinach with homemade cheese cubes, herbs & spices cooked in cream sauce. (Gluten Free)
- Matar Paneer$17.99
Fresh homemade cheese cubes cooked with green peas, olive oil, spices, & mild cream. (Gluten Free)
- Veggie Tikka Masala$17.99
Fresh Mix Veggie cooked with spices & mild creamy sauce. (Gluten Free)
- Aloo Saag$16.99
Fresh spinach & potato cooked with organic coconut milk & spices. (Vegan/Gluten Free)
- Tofu Saag$17.99
Fresh Tofu & Spinach cooked with organic coconut milk & spices. (Vegan/Gluten Free)
- Paneer Tikka Masala$17.99
- Tofu Tikka Masala$17.99
Chicken Curries
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.99
Tandoor roasted chicken breast cubes cooked with spices & mild creamy sauce. (Gluten Free)
- Chicken Saag$18.99
Fresh spinach & boneless chicken cubes cooked with spices & mild cream sauce. (Gluten Free)
- Chicken Curry$17.99
Boneless chicken cubes cooked with oil, onion, fresh tomato, and spices. (Gluten Free)
- Butter Chicken$18.99
Chicken cubes cooked with spices & butter sauce.
- Chicken Vindalo$17.99
Lamb Curries
Seafood Curries
Fried Rice (Biryanis)
Tandoori (Sizzler)
- Chicken Tandoori$21.99
Chicken breast marinated with oil, spices, yogurt & cooked in tandoori oven. Served with brown or white rice and masala sauce.
- Fish Tandoori$26.99
Salmon marinated with olive oil, and spices, & cooked in tandoori oven. Served with brown or white rice and masala sauce.
- Lamb Tandoori$23.99
Lamb marinated with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and spices, cooked in our tandoori oven. Served with brown or white rice and masala sauce.
- Ribs Tandoori$22.99
Savory baby back pork ribs marinated with spices & cooked in our tandoori oven.
Dessert
Sides
Combo Specials
- Veggie Combo$17.99
Fresh seasonal mixed vegetables cooked with olive oil, spices & coconut sauce. (Vegan)
- Chicken Combo$18.99
Chicken cubes cooked with spices & mild creamy sauce.
- Paneer Combo$18.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with mild creamy sauce.
- Lamb Combo$19.99
- Seafood Combo$21.99
Salmon cubes & Shrimp cooked with spices & coconut sauce.