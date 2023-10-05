Food

Entrees

Kadai

Curry

Vindaloo

Masala

Makhani

Korma

Saag

Rogan Josh

Biryani

Buffet

$16.99

Veggie Entrees

Saptargani Korma

$16.99

Saptargani Curry

$14.99

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Saag Chole

$14.99

Dal Tarka

$17.99

Matar Paneer

$14.99

Aloo Saag

$14.99

Chana Masala

$14.99

Kofta Kasari

$15.99

Aloo Gobi

$14.99

Bhindi Masala

$15.99

Himchuli Sweet Potato Masala

$16.99

Baigan Bharta

$15.99

Nepali Tibetan

Nepali Special Chilli Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Momo

$18.99

Veg Momo

$17.99

Lamb Stew

$19.99

Chicken Stew

$18.99

Shrimp Stew

$19.99

Veg Stew

$17.99

Fried Chicken Momo

$19.00

Fried Veg MoMo

$18.00

Combination Momo (Chicken & Veg)

$19.00

Tandoori

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$17.99

Chicken Tandoori

$19.99

Shrimp Tandoori

$20.00

Shrimp Kabob

$19.00

Lamb Kabob

$24.00

Mixed Kabob

$23.00

Himchu Special Kabob

$23.00

Sides

Plain Yogurt

$3.99

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Tamarind Chutney

$4.00

Raita

$3.99

Brown Rice

$4.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Mint Chutney

$4.00

Kheer

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Dal Soup

$7.00

Mulligatawny Soup

$7.00

Ananda Salad

$10.00

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Chain Tea Hot

$4.99

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Teatulia Organic Hot Teas

$2.00

Assorted Juices

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.99

Ice tea

$3.99

Iced Chai Tea

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids

French Fries

$5.99

Kids Tikka Masala

$9.99

Kids Korma

$9.99

Kids Samosas

$6.99

Kids Chix Fingers

$7.99

Kids Mac&Cheese

$5.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Wine

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Glass

$9.99

Pinot Noir Bottle

$39.99

Malbec Glass

$9.99

Malbec Bottle

$34.99

Nebiolo Glass

$11.99

Nebiolo Bottle

$44.99

Carmenere Glass

$8.99

Carmenere Bottle

$27.99

Cabernet Glass

$9.99

Cabernet Bottle

$35.99

Syrah Glass

$10.99

Syrah Bottle

$39.99

Zinfandel Glass

$10.99

Zinfandel Bottle

$39.99

Bordeaux Glass

$10.99

Bordeaux Bottle

$39.99

White Wine

Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.99

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.99

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.99

Chardonnay Bottle

$39.99

Moscato Glass

$9.99

Moscato Bottle

$32.00

Regular Rose Glass

$9.99

Regular Rose Bottle

$32.00

Sparkling Rose Glass

$10.99

Sparking Rose Bottle

$34.99

Beers

Draft Beers

Draft IPA

$7.00

Draft Pilsner

$7.00

Draft Cream Ale

$7.00

Draft Stout

$7.00

Rotating Tap

$7.00

Bottled Beers

Taj Mahal

$7.00

Flying Horse

$10.00

Starters

Appetizer

Veggie Samosas

$7.00

Samosa Chat

$12.00

Punjabi Wings

$10.00

Hariyali Shrimp

$12.00

Combination Platter

$12.00

Onion Pakora

$7.00

Spinach Pakora

$8.00

Mix Veggie Pakora

$8.00

Chicken Pakora

$9.00

Calamari Pakora

$10.00

Shrimp Pakora

$10.00

Breads

Naan Breads

Plain Naan

$2.75

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Cheese Naan

$3.00

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.00

Onion Naan

$3.25

Onion Cheese Naan

$4.25

Aalu Naan

$3.25

Coconut Naan

$6.00

Kabuki Naan

$5.00

Whole Wheat Breads

Roti

$3.00

Cheese Roti

$5.00

Paratha

$4.00

Aalu Paratha

$4.50