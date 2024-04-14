Hinoki 7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110
Food
Poke Bowls
- Build your own$17.00
- Buddha's Delight$17.00
Our Vegetarian/Vegan Bowl with a Trio of Superfoods. Fried Tofu, creamy Avocado and Chia Seeds. Accompanied by our In House Teriyaki
- Ceviche$17.00
Our play on Ceviche. Leche de Tigre translates to Tiger's milk and is a citrus based Sauce/Marinade that gets its fierceness from Peruvian Yellow Peppers called Aji Amarillo.
- Just Poke$17.00
Our back to basics take on the "traditional Poke. Just Ahi with Green Onions and Red Onions dressed in our in-house Sesame Shoyu. Added some Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab mix and Avocado on top.
- Korean HDP$17.00
- Tropical Thunder$17.00
- Volcano$17.00
Appetizers
Snacks
Pocky
Kit Kat
- Kit Kat Banana Caramel$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Caramel Pudding$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Chocolate Orange$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Daifuku$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Matcha$9.00
- Kit Kat Dark Chocolate$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Little Pouch Chocolate$4.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Matcha Latte$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Melon$8.00
- Kit Kat Peach$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Salt Lemon$8.00
- Kit Kat Strawberry Gateau$9.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Whole Wheat$8.00Out of stock
- Kit Kat Cookies & Cream$8.00Out of stock
- Red & White$8.00
Hello Kitty
Salty Snacks/ Chips
- Hapi Sriracha Peas$2.70
- Hapi Wasabi Flavored Peas$2.70
- Kameda Soft Rice Cracker Sea Salt$4.00Out of stock
- Kasugai Mame Mix$2.70
- Lay's Black Truffle$6.00Out of stock
- Lay's Chili Squid$3.00
- Lay's Miang Kham Flavor$3.00Out of stock
- Lays Sweet Potato$6.00Out of stock
- Lay's Scallop With Creamy Sauce$3.00
- Lay's Fried Shrimp Chili Garlic$3.00Out of stock
Sweet Treats
- Aggretsuko Ramune flavor candy$2.90
- Bourbon Baum Roll White Chocolate$3.00
- Bubble Milk Tea Mochi pkg$5.00
- Chocolate Blanchul Matcha$3.50Out of stock
- Daifuku Green Tea$5.00
- Daifuku Peach$5.50Out of stock
- Daifuku Strawberry$5.50Out of stock
- Mario Kart Candy Blind Box Collectible Tin$4.60Out of stock
- Mini Sailing Dark Chocolate Cookies$3.00Out of stock
- Naruto Ramen Shape Candy$5.00
- OREO Pomelo and Mango Cookies$7.50Out of stock
- OREO Soft Cakes with Strawberry Filling$7.50Out of stock
- Puchao Strawberry Gummy$2.00
- Shirakiku Red and White Daifuku 8pk$5.50Out of stock
- Super Mario Brick Breakin' Candy$4.60
- Super Mario Sour Candy$4.60Out of stock
- Botan Rice Candy$1.50
- OREO Thin Matcha Flavor$6.00Out of stock
- Mochi Roll Mango pack$4.00
- Mochi Roll Taro pack$4.00
- Choco Digestive Biscuits$4.00Out of stock
Drinks
Ace Aloe Drinks
Juices
- Aloha Maid Fuji Apple$2.00
- Aloha Maid Apple Iced Tea$2.00
- Aloha Maid Strawberry Guava$2.00
- Aloha Maid Pineapple Orange$2.00
- Aloha Maid Guava Nectar$2.00
- Aloha Maid Passion Orange$2.00
- Aloha Maid Pass-o-Guava$2.00
- Aloha Maid Lilikoi Passion$2.00
- Aloha Maid Strawberry Orange$2.00
- Moshi Sparkling Yuzu Unsweetened$5.00
- Moshi Yuzu Red Shiso and Apple$5.00
Calpico
Coffee
Jelly Drinks
Milk Teas
- Ito En Milk + Jasmine Green Tea$3.00Out of stock
- Ito En Matcha Milk + Green Tea$3.00
- Ito En Milk + Black Tea$3.00Out of stock
- UCC Assam Milk Tea$2.50
- Gummy Soy Milk Tea Banana$3.50
- Thai Flavor Milk Tea$2.50Out of stock
- Royal Milk Tea$3.00
- Strawberry Flavor Milk Tea$2.50Out of stock
- Original Milk Tea$2.50Out of stock
Misc
Ramune
Teas
- Ito En Koicha Bold Green Tea 16.9oz (500ml)$3.60
- Ito En Hojicha Roasted Green Tea 16.9oz (500ml)$3.60
- Ito En Golden Oolong Tea 16.9oz (500ml)$3.60
- Ito En Jasmine Green Tea 16.9oz (500ml)$3.60
- Ito En Matcha Genmaicha 16.9oz (500ml)$3.60
- Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea 16.9oz (500ml)$3.60
- Ito En Barley Tea 16.9oz (500ml)$3.60
- Teas’ Tea Jasmine Green Tea 16.9oz (500ml)$3.00
- Ito En Unsweet Green Tea 2L$8.00
- Ito En Matcha Genmaicha 2L$8.00
- Little Jasmine Passionfruit Green Tea$3.00
- Little Jasmine Peach Black Tea$3.00
- Little Jasmine Lychee Olong$3.00
- Little Jasmine Pineapple Green Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
Flavored Water/ Coconut
- TAS Coconut Water 16.9oz$4.00
- TAS Young Coconut Juice with pulp 10.5oz$2.00
- TASCO Coconut Juice with pulp16.9oz$3.00Out of stock
- Arrowhead Purified Water$1.50Out of stock
- Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Water$4.50
- Kimino Ringo (apple) Sparkling Water$4.50
- Kimino Ume (Plum) Sparkling Water$4.50
- Kimino Mikan (Orange) Sparkling Water$4.50
Hinoki 7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110 Location and Ordering Hours
(775) 499-5818
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM