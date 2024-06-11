Hippo Burgers - Conroe 2016 N Frazier St
Featured Items
- #2 H CHEESEBURGER COMBO
Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, pickles and onion$14.99
- #13 BACON CHEESE B COMBO
Angus Beef patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions$14.99
- #3 H SPECIAL COMBO
Angus Beef Patty, bacon, jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and American Cheese$14.99
FOOD
COMBOS
- #1 H BURGER COMBO
Angus Beef, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion$14.99
- #2 H CHEESEBURGER COMBO
Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, pickles and onion$14.99
- #3 H SPECIAL COMBO
Angus Beef Patty, bacon, jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and American Cheese$14.99
- #4 BBQ & CHEESE COMBO
angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, crispy onion, mustard, lettuce and american cheese$14.99
- #5 H BLT BURGER COMBO
Angus Beef patty, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato$14.99
- #6 H MUSH BURGER COMBO
Angus Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, swiss cheese, mayo and lettuce$14.99
- #7 H AVOCADO COMBO
Angus Beef patty, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, mayo, guacamole and tomato$14.99
- #8 H TEXAS BURGER COMBO
Angus Beef patty, chilli, jalapenos, american cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and onion$14.99
- #9 H HAWAIIAN BURGER COMBO
Angus Beef patty, ham, pineapple, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$14.99
- #10 H BLUE BURGER COMBO
Angus Beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$14.99
- #11 H MEXICAN BURGER COMBO
Angus Beef patty, ham, jalapeno, american cheese, mayo, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and onion$14.99
- #12 H SIRRACHA BURGER COMBO$14.99
- #13 BACON CHEESE B COMBO
Angus Beef patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions$14.99
- H EGGVOLUTION COMBO
Angus Beef patty, fried egg, cheese sauce, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.$14.99
- H CHICKEN MUSH COMBO$14.99
- H BUFFALO CHICKEN COMBO$14.99
- H CHICKEN COMBO
grilled chicken,, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onion$14.99
- H CHICKEN SPECIAL COMBO$14.99
- H CRISPY CHICKEN COMBO$14.99
- H SPICY CRISPY CHICK COMBO$14.99
HIPPO BURGERS
- #1 H Burger
Angus Beef, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion$8.88
- #2 H Cheese Burger
Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, pickles and onion$9.09
- #3 H Special Burger
Angus Beef Patty, bacon, jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and American Cheese$10.33
- #4 H BBQ & Cheese Burger
angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, crispy onion, mustard, lettuce and american cheese$10.26
- #5 H BLT Burger
Angus Beef patty, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato$9.75
- #6 H Mush Burger
Angus Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, swiss cheese, mayo and lettuce$9.17
- #7 H Avocado Burger
Angus Beef patty, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, mayo, guacamole and tomato$9.87
- #8 H Texas Burger
Angus Beef patty, chilli, jalapenos, american cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and onion$9.13
- #9 H Hawaiian Burger
Angus Beef patty, ham, pineapple, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions$9.30
- #10 H Blue Burger
Angus Beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$9.75
- #11 H Mexican Burger
Angus Beef patty, ham, jalapeno, american cheese, mayo, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and onion$11.12
- #12 H Sirracha Burger
Angus Beef patty, bacon, jalapeno, sriracha sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions$10.38
- #13 H Bacon Cheese
Angus Beef patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions$9.87
- #14 Eggvolution Burger
Angus Beef patty, fried egg, cheese sauce, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.$9.82
- Veggie Burger
beyond meat, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.$7.78
MONSTER HIPPO
HIPPO CHICKEN
#19 CRISPY CHICKEN
WINGS
FRIES
- French Fries$3.01
- Cajun Fries$3.19
- Garlic Fries$4.47
- Chili Cheese Fries$4.93
- Buffalo Fries$4.17
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.96
- Onion Rings$5.16
- Tater Tots$3.97
- Spicy Fried Pickles$8.61
- Fried Cheese Sticks$10.55
- Cheese Fries$4.85
- Cheese French Cajun$4.88
- Chili Cheese Fries Cajun$4.38
- Garlic French Cajun$4.13
- Sweet Potato Fries Cajun$4.13
- Onion Rings Cajun$4.63
- Tater Tots Cajun$3.88
- Tater Tots Garlic$4.69
- Tater Tots Cheese$5.44
- Tater Tots Chili Cheese$5.44
KIDS MENU
- Kid Burger$7.37
- Kid's Cheeseburger$7.49
- Kid's Hot Dog$6.08
- Kid's Chicken Strips$6.47
- Grilled Cheese$5.18
- Kid's Corn Dog$5.62
- Kid's Avocado Burger$9.69
- Kids BBQ Burger$9.69
- Kids BLT Burger$9.69
- Kids Blue Burger$9.69
- Kids Hawaiian Burger$9.69
- Kids Mushroom Burger$9.69
- Kids Special Burger$9.69
- Kids Texas Burger$9.69
- Kids Mexican Burger$9.69
- Kids Sirracha Burger$9.69
- Kids Eggvolution$8.69
- Kids Bacon Cheese$9.69
SIDES
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Side Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Side Chili$1.00
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Cajun$0.50
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side BBQ$0.50
- Side Sriracha$0.50
- Side Garlic$0.50
- Side Avocado$1.50
- Side Guacamole$1.50
- Side Lemon Pepper$0.50
- Side Marinara Sauce$0.50
- Extra Bacon$1.75
- Extra Blue Cheese$1.25
- Side Bacon$1.75
- Side Blue Cheese$1.25
- Extra Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Extra Chili$1.00
- Whole Jalapeno$1.00
- Patty$3.50
- sd corn dog$2.99
- chicken Breast only$3.50
- sd Hot Dog$2.99