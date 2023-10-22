Hiraya Hiraya Cafe
Sandwiches & Burgers
manifest bread sourdough, calamansi riccota, sliced figs, and hot honey
egg and cheese sandwich with special sauce on laminated bun (croissant) add hash brown +3
brisket, egg, and cheese sandwich with special sauce on laminated bun (croissant) add hash brown +3
double pork chorizo patties & atsara (pickled papaya and vegetable slaw) on ube bao bun served w/ fries. add fried egg +2
double smashed beef patties, white cheddar cheese & caramlized onions on sesame seed bun served w/ fries. add fried egg +2
Filipino Breakfast (Rice Bowls)
sweet porkbelly marinated in pineapple, dark soy, annatto & garlic. served w/ heirloom garlic fried rice, fried egg, & atsara (pickled papaya & vegetable slaw)
L.A. cut soy-garlic marinated short ribs served w/ heirloom garlic fried rice, fried egg, & atsara (pickled papaya & vegetable slaw)
crispy maitake & enoki mushrooms seasoned with tamarind. served w/ heirloom garlic fried rice, fried egg, & atsara (pickled papaya & vegetable slaw) (vegetarian, gluten free)