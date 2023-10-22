Sandwiches & Burgers

served all day (no substitutions on buns)
Fig Toast
$12.00

manifest bread sourdough, calamansi riccota, sliced figs, and hot honey

Egg & Cheese
$10.00

egg and cheese sandwich with special sauce on laminated bun (croissant) add hash brown +3

Brisket, Egg & Cheese
$18.00

brisket, egg, and cheese sandwich with special sauce on laminated bun (croissant) add hash brown +3

Chori Burger
$16.00

double pork chorizo patties & atsara (pickled papaya and vegetable slaw) on ube bao bun served w/ fries. add fried egg +2

OG CheezBurger
$17.00

double smashed beef patties, white cheddar cheese & caramlized onions on sesame seed bun served w/ fries. add fried egg +2

Filipino Breakfast (Rice Bowls)

served all day.
Tocino (Pork Belly)
$18.00

sweet porkbelly marinated in pineapple, dark soy, annatto & garlic. served w/ heirloom garlic fried rice, fried egg, & atsara (pickled papaya & vegetable slaw)

Tapa (Beef)
$23.00

L.A. cut soy-garlic marinated short ribs served w/ heirloom garlic fried rice, fried egg, & atsara (pickled papaya & vegetable slaw)

Kabuti (Mushroom)
$15.00

crispy maitake & enoki mushrooms seasoned with tamarind. served w/ heirloom garlic fried rice, fried egg, & atsara (pickled papaya & vegetable slaw) (vegetarian, gluten free)

Pastries & Sweets

subject to availability
Black Truffle Ensaymada
$8.00
Adobo Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.50Out of stock
Guava Cheese Danish
$6.00Out of stock
Mango Peach Danish
$5.00Out of stock
Buko Pie
$6.00
Fois Gras Tart w/ Peach
$10.00
Chocnut Cinnamon Roll
$6.00Out of stock
Spinach & Feta Roll w/ Smoked Salmon
$9.00Out of stock
Peach Mango Tart
$5.00Out of stock
Matcha Cookie
$4.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Spiced Apple Turnover
$6.00Out of stock
Sana-All
$32.00

Sides

subject to availability
Hash Brown
$3.00
French Fries
$6.00
Kamote Fries
$6.00
Garlic Heirloom Rice
$6.00
Fried Egg
$2.00

Coffee

Ube Latte
$6.00
Pandan Latte
$6.00
Makulay Latte
$6.00
Champorado Latte
$6.00
Turon Latte
$6.00
Latte
$6.00
Cold Brew
$6.00Out of stock
Espresso
$4.00

Iced Teas & NA Beverages

Calamansi Passionfruit Iced Tea
$6.00
Mango Citrus Iced Tea
$6.00
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Diet Coke
$5.00
Sprite
$5.00
Coconut Water
$5.00
Sarsi Root Beer
$5.00
Royal Tru-Orange
$5.00

Retail & Merch

Sun & Stars: Kapemilya Beans (12 oz Med Roast)
$25.00