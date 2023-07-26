Popular Items

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla

FOOD

SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS

Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)

$9.99

Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side

Health Nut Salad

$7.99

romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon

Pecan Chicken Salad

$9.49

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.49

grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar

Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$10.49

wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto

WRAPS & MELTS

California Wrap

$8.99

grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon

Baja Wrap

$8.99

black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch

Greek Wrap

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette

Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt

$8.99

black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo

Vegan Tofudilla Melt

$8.99

oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla

Quesadilla Melt

$8.99

grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.

SANDWICHES

Spicy Club Sandwich

$8.49

black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo

Tuna Nut Sandwich

$7.99

tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette

Terlingua Sandwich

$7.49

smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo

SIDE ITEMS

Cowboy Caviar (Limited Time Only)

$2.49+

Available for a limited time only is a fresh and zesty bean salad with a colorful mix of beans and vegetables with a lime dressing

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

house-made salsa prepared with fresh ingredients and no preservatives and served with tortilla chips

Hummus & Pita

$1.99+

A creamy and smooth house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread

Hummus & Veggies

$1.99+

A smooth and creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of veggies

Pasta Salad

$1.99+

whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing

Fresh Cut Fruit

$2.49+

seasonal variety of fruits on the market

Veggies & Ranch

$1.49+

A house-made ranch served with select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots

Healthy Bee Trio

$5.39+

Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita

Hummus Feast

$5.99

8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies

Pita Bread

$1.79

a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges

BREAKFAST MENU

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola

Garden Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread

Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla

Banana Pecan Oatmeal

$4.99

oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey

Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal

$4.99

oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey

KID'S MEALS

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

grilled chicken, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

cheese, grilled whole wheat bread

Turkey & Cheese

$5.99

smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread

PB&B Sandwich

$5.99

peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.99

black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla

DRINKS & SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)

$6.99

Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey

Health Nut Smoothie

$6.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey

Matcha Peachy Smoothie

$5.99+

peaches, banana, matcha, honey

Elvis Smoothie

$4.99+

peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

The Tommy Smoothie

$4.99+

peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, honey

Orange Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

$4.99+

strawberries, peaches, honey

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey

Mango Peach Smoothie

$4.99+

mangos, peaches, banana, honey

Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie

$4.99+

strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Raspberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99+

raspberries, banana, honey

Savannah Sunrise Smoothie

$5.99+

mangos, peaches, apple, banana, turmeric, honey

WATER & JUICE

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99+

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.49

Zevia

$1.99

TEA

Iced Tea

$2.49+

Hot Tea

$2.49+

ESPRESSO DRINKS

Espresso

$1.89+

freshly pulled shots of espresso

Americano

$1.99+Out of stock

freshly pulled shots of espresso with hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee

Cappuccino

$3.49+

the perfect balance of espresso steamed milk and foam

Latte

$3.49+

fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top

Vanilla Latte

$3.99+

fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with vanilla

Caramel Latte

$3.99+Out of stock

fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with caramel

Mocha Latte

$3.99+

fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with mocha

Honey Latte

$4.49+

fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with honey

Matcha Latte

a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla

Lavender Vanilla Latte

fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with lavender and vanilla

Caramel Macchiato

$4.49+

freshly steamed milk flavored with vanilla marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle

Lavender Vanilla Steamer

$2.49+

steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with lavender and vanilla

Dulce De Leche Steamer

$2.49+

steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with dulce de leche

Butterscotch Steamer

$2.49+

steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with butterscotch

BOTTLED DRINKS

Coke

$1.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Diet Coke

$1.29

Sprite

$1.29

Gatorade

$1.89

Monster

$2.29

Redbull

$2.49

Sugar Free Redbull

$2.49

Sparkling Ice

$1.89

SNACKS & TREATS

Vegan & Gluten Free Cookies

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.99

Double Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Colossal Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.99

Gluten Free Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Lemon

$2.99Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$2.79

Cranberry White Chocolate Scone

$2.79

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$2.79

Ms. Vickies

Jalapeno

$1.65

Sea Salt

$1.65

Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.65

BBQ

$1.65

Fresh Fruit

Banana

$0.79

Apple

$0.79