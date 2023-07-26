Bee Healthy Cafe Research Park
FOOD
SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS
Bounty Bowl (Limited Time Only)
Available for a limited time only a flavor filled bowl with oven baked tofu, romaine, carrots, tomatoes black olives, sunflower seeds, sprinkle of quinoa, topped with hummus, drizzled with vinaigrette, and broccoli on the side
Health Nut Salad
romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon
Pecan Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar
Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl
wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto
WRAPS & MELTS
California Wrap
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Baja Wrap
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette
Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt
black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo
Vegan Tofudilla Melt
oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled wheat tortilla
Quesadilla Melt
grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno tortilla.
SANDWICHES
Spicy Club Sandwich
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo
Tuna Nut Sandwich
tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
Terlingua Sandwich
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo
SIDE ITEMS
Cowboy Caviar (Limited Time Only)
Available for a limited time only is a fresh and zesty bean salad with a colorful mix of beans and vegetables with a lime dressing
Chips & Salsa
house-made salsa prepared with fresh ingredients and no preservatives and served with tortilla chips
Hummus & Pita
A creamy and smooth house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread
Hummus & Veggies
A smooth and creamy house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with a variety of veggies
Pasta Salad
whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing
Fresh Cut Fruit
seasonal variety of fruits on the market
Veggies & Ranch
A house-made ranch served with select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots
Healthy Bee Trio
Chips & Salsa, Veggies & Ranch, and Hummus & Pita
Hummus Feast
8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies
Pita Bread
a full 7" pita warmed and cut into eight wedges
BREAKFAST MENU
Greek Yogurt Parfait
greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
Garden Breakfast Melt
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
Breakfast Melt
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
Banana Pecan Oatmeal
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal
oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey
KID'S MEALS
Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
Grilled Cheese
cheese, grilled whole wheat bread
Turkey & Cheese
smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread
PB&B Sandwich
peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread
Hot Ham & Cheese
black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla
cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla
DRINKS & SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIES
Green Bee Smoothie (Limited Time Only)
Available for a limited time only a vibrant green smoothie filled with mangos, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, and honey
Health Nut Smoothie
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
Matcha Peachy Smoothie
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
Elvis Smoothie
peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
The Tommy Smoothie
peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, honey
Orange Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries, banana, orange juice, honey
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
strawberries, peaches, honey
Mixed Berry Smoothie
blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey
Mango Peach Smoothie
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie
strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey
Raspberry Banana Smoothie
raspberries, banana, honey
Savannah Sunrise Smoothie
mangos, peaches, apple, banana, turmeric, honey
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Espresso
freshly pulled shots of espresso
Americano
freshly pulled shots of espresso with hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee
Cappuccino
the perfect balance of espresso steamed milk and foam
Latte
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top
Vanilla Latte
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with vanilla
Caramel Latte
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with caramel
Mocha Latte
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with mocha
Honey Latte
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with honey
Matcha Latte
a rich ground matcha powder in steamed milk lightly flavored with vanilla
Lavender Vanilla Latte
fresh pulled shots of espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with lavender and vanilla
Caramel Macchiato
freshly steamed milk flavored with vanilla marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle
Lavender Vanilla Steamer
steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with lavender and vanilla
Dulce De Leche Steamer
steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with dulce de leche
Butterscotch Steamer
steamed milk and a thin layer of foam on top flavored with butterscotch