HOBGOBLIN BAR 48 Temple Place
Foods
Pomelo Salad
* GF (VT optional) Pomelo, toasted coconut, crispy garlic, crispy onion, cilantro, cashew nuts, tamarind juice, prik pao.
Grilled Shrimp Phad Thai
Whole colossal shrimp, rice noodles, egg, firmed tofu, red onion, crushed peanut, beansprouts, chive, lime + tamarind juices.
Steamed Mussels
Peppercorns, garlic, wild ginger, chili, basil.
Chicken Basil Burger + Fries
Ground chicken, bacon, basil mayo, chili, crispy onion.
Lamb Shank Massaman
Massaman curry paste, cinnamon, star anise, coconut sugar, peanuts, red onion, crispy onion.
Bison Meatballs w/ Panang
Panang paste, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf.
Duck Satay
Grilled duck breast, peanut, red curry paste, coconut cream.
Grilled Sirloin
Lime + tamarind juices, fish sauce, coconut sugar, dried chili flakes, cilantro, scallion.
Crab Curry
Jumbo lump crabmeat, red curry paste + turmeric, chili, lemongrass, galangal. Served with vermicelli, beansprouts, basil.
Chicken Wings
Salted Salmon Fried Rice
House cured salmon, egg, jasmine rice, soy sauce, ginger, fried garlic.
Shrimp Potstickers Tom Yum
Homemade potstickers submerged in Tom Yum, lemongrass, chili, galangal, cream, scallion, cilantro.
Raspberry Lobster Rangoon
Cream cheese, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, raspberry purée, wonton chips.
Hobgoblin Crab Cake
White onion, egg, mustard, parsley, arugula, sherry vinaigrette, crushed roasted pistachio. Serve with house bearnaise sauce.
Scallops w/ Mango
Seared scallops dressed in mango salsa: Fresh mango, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, lime juice, cilantro. Served with mango purée.