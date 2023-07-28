Foods

Pomelo Salad

$14.00Out of stock

* GF (VT optional) Pomelo, toasted coconut, crispy garlic, crispy onion, cilantro, cashew nuts, tamarind juice, prik pao.

Grilled Shrimp Phad Thai

$26.00

Whole colossal shrimp, rice noodles, egg, firmed tofu, red onion, crushed peanut, beansprouts, chive, lime + tamarind juices.

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Peppercorns, garlic, wild ginger, chili, basil.

Chicken Basil Burger + Fries

$19.00

Ground chicken, bacon, basil mayo, chili, crispy onion.

Lamb Shank Massaman

$32.00

Massaman curry paste, cinnamon, star anise, coconut sugar, peanuts, red onion, crispy onion.

Bison Meatballs w/ Panang

$15.00

Panang paste, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf.

Duck Satay

$24.00

Grilled duck breast, peanut, red curry paste, coconut cream.

Grilled Sirloin

$23.00

Lime + tamarind juices, fish sauce, coconut sugar, dried chili flakes, cilantro, scallion.

Crab Curry

$28.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat, red curry paste + turmeric, chili, lemongrass, galangal. Served with vermicelli, beansprouts, basil.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Salted Salmon Fried Rice

$22.00

House cured salmon, egg, jasmine rice, soy sauce, ginger, fried garlic.

Shrimp Potstickers Tom Yum

$16.00

Homemade potstickers submerged in Tom Yum, lemongrass, chili, galangal, cream, scallion, cilantro.

Raspberry Lobster Rangoon

$22.00

Cream cheese, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, raspberry purée, wonton chips.

Hobgoblin Crab Cake

$22.00

White onion, egg, mustard, parsley, arugula, sherry vinaigrette, crushed roasted pistachio. Serve with house bearnaise sauce.

Scallops w/ Mango

$24.00

Seared scallops dressed in mango salsa: Fresh mango, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, lime juice, cilantro. Served with mango purée.

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

French Fries

$6.00

White Rice

$3.50