Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill Hog Heaven, 85361 Overseas Hwy
Featured Items
- Mac N Cheese$6.50
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$15.95
diced slow smoked brisket piled high on a toasted roll with pickles and onions served with your choice of house BBQ sauces
- Windley Key$15.95
a natural chicken breast, seasoned then grilled over an open flame with melted provolone cheese, hickory smoked bacon & slathered with Honey Dijon Mustard
FOOD
Starters
- Brskt Eggs$13.95
House-made deviled eggs from scratch from the chefs seceret recipe topped with heavenly smoked brisket drizzeled in BBQ sauce, topped with scallions
- Chips & Pico$6.95
Fresh in-house made Pico & flash fried tortilla chips
- Conch Fritters$15.95
Best Fritters in the Keys topped with chipolte aioli
- Key West Street Corn$12.95
Flash Fried yellow sweet corn topped with cotija cheese, chili powder, our house-made chipotle aioli served with a wedge of lime.
- Loaded Nacho$15.95
Cheese /Onions / Jalapenos / Pico de Gallo / Chili / Sour cream • Add pulled chicken $6 • Add Pork $6 • Add brisket $7
- Peel N Eat Shrimp$15.95
1/2lb. Of our fun to eat shrimp cooked in our tp seceret shrimp boil, chilled and seasoned with Old Bay.
- Pig Wings$16.95
Crispy Fried Pork Shanks / Carolina Gold BBQ
- Smoked Fish Dip$13.95
In-house smoked fish/Pickled red onion / jalapeno flash fried tortilla chips
- Rib Candy$14.95
- Cheese Curds$11.95
Signature Soups & Salads
- Shrimp & Crab Bisque$9.00
Creamy Bisque loaded with Gulf Shrimp & Blue Crab
- Conch Chowder$9.00
Zesty Tomatoe bas with chuncks of ground conch & garden vegetables
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Romaine Lettuce / Caesar dressing / croutons / shaved parmesan Cheese
- Iceberg Wedge$10.95Out of stock
Romaine Hearts / Blue Cheese Dressing / tomatoes / Bacon / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Potato Stix
- Side Caesar$5.95
Romaine tossed in our house-made caesar dressing topped with croutons & Fresh Parmesean Cheese
- Side House$5.95
Fresh Greens, with cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon bits, croutons and choice of dressing
- Chili Bowl$8.50
Sandwiches & More
- Brisket Burger$15.95
1/3LB hand pattied burger topped with our signature sliced brisket, American Cheese and BBQ sauce.
- Brisket Taco$15.95
Our Heavenly Smoked Brisket topped with cotija cheese over a bed of shredded cabbage with a trio of house-made tomatillo sauce, sour cream & BBQ sauce
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95Out of stock
- Chicken Salad Wrap$14.95Out of stock
- Chicken Tacos$14.95
- Chili Cheese Smash Burger$14.95
- HOG BURGER$16.95
this big boy weighs in at 10oz's and is hand pattied, char grilled to order and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on a toasted Roll
- Mahi Sandwich$16.95
Succlent Dolphin Fish, available grilled, fried or Blackened
- Pork Taco$14.95
Our House-Smoked tender Pork Butt topped with cotija cheese over a bed of shredded cabbage with a trio of house-made tomatillo sauce, sour cream & BBQ sauce
- Vegetarian Special$14.95
- Pulled Pork$14.95
slow smoked pulled pork booty piled high on a toasted roll served with your choice of house BBQ sauces
- Shrimp PO Boy$15.95
a local favorite, fried shrimp piled high, served on a bed of lettuce & pico de gallo, topped with chipolte aioli on a toasted Sub Roll
- SOLO BURGER PADDY$6.00
- SOLO CHICKEN BREAST$7.00
- Squealer Burger$15.95
1/3LB hand pattied burger topped with our signature pulled pork, bacon and provolone cheese and Carolina Gold BBQ sauce
- Impossible Burger$16.95
Heaven Smoked BBQ
- The Ultimate$56.00
A Spare Rib Rack, smoked 1/2 chicken, BBQ Pork, smoked brisket, smoked turkey & Jalepeno cheddar sausage.
- Heaven Brisket$19.95
1/2lb slow smoked brisket piled high served with two sides, pickles and texas toast
- 1/2 Chicken$16.95
1/2 of our all natural chicken, marinated then smoked crispy & juic. Pairs best with our Alabama White BBQ sauce
- 1/2 Rack$22.95
Succlent dry rubbed ribs, hickory smoked & smothered with your choice of one of our house BBQ sauces
- Boston Butt$17.95
1/2 lb of slow smoked pork booty, piled high served with two sides, pickles and Texas Toast
- TURKEY PLATE$17.95
1/2lb of slow smoked sliced turkey breast piled high served with two sides.
- FULL RACK$35.95
- Sd Pulled Pork$6.00
- Sd Brisket$7.00
- Sd Turkey$7.00
- Sd Sausage$6.00
- Short Rib$24.95
- 1/2 Rack Bby Bck$24.95
- Full Rack Bby Bck$35.95
- Sd 3 Bones Baby Back$6.00Out of stock