Hog Wild Beach & BBQ - Gulf Shores
Food
Plates
- Pulled Pork Plate$15.00
1/2 lb of our Signature Pulled Pork, Your Choice of 2 Side Orders, Texas Toast, Pickles and BBQ Sauce
- Pulled Chicken Plate$17.00
1/2 lb of our Smoked Pulled Chicken, Your Choice of 2 Side Orders, Texas Toast, Pickles and BBQ Sauce
- Smoked Crispy Chicken Plate$17.00
1/2 of a Smoked Chicken flash fried and served with White BBQ Sauce on the side. Includes your choice of 2 side orders, Texas Toast and pickles
- Brisket Plate$21.00
1/2 lb of our Sliced Brisket, Your Choice of 2 Side Orders, Texas Toast, Pickles and BBQ Sauce
- Smoked Wings$17.00+
6 Jumbo Smoked Wings, Your Choice of 2 Side Orders, Texas Toast, Pickles and BBQ Sauce. Wings are tossed in Buffalo Sauce unless you request a different flavor or plain.
- Smoked Turkey Plate$18.00
1/2 lb of our Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Your Choice of 2 Side Orders, Texas Toast, Pickles and BBQ Sauce
- Baby Back Ribs$17.00+
- Sausage Plate$15.00
1/2 lb of Smoked Sausage, Your Choice of 2 Side Orders, Texas Toast, Pickles and BBQ Sauce
- Beachin' Shrimp Plate$18.00
1/2 lb of hand battered shrimp, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce, topped with Alabama White sauce and our 'Not Your Traditional Cole Slaw'
- 2 Meat Combo$28.00
2 meat combo Your choice of any 2 meats
- Big T's Sampler$40.00
The Big T's Sampler includes 1/4 lb Pulled Pork, 1/4 lb Sausage, 1/2 lb Wings, 1/4 Crispy Chicken, 1/2 lb Ribs, 3 sides, 3 pieces of Texas Toast
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Brisket Sandwich$15.00
- Turkey Sandwich$14.00
- Ribs Sandwich$16.00
- Sausage Sandwich$14.00
- Beachin' Shrimp Sandwich$15.00
Fresh Shrimp Hand-Battered and Fried, tossed in Buffalo Sauce & topped with White BBQ Sauce & our "Not Your Traditional" Cole Slaw. Includes 2 side orders of your choice.
- Tantrum Sandwich$13.00
- Nasty G Sandwich$20.00
- Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
- BBQ Tacos$14.00
- Sliders (2)$12.00
Small Eats
Little Piggies
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Kids Pork Sandwich$9.00
- Kids Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Kids Brisket Sandwich$9.00
- Kids Turkey Sandwich$9.00Out of stock
- Kids Sausage Sandwich$9.00
- Kids Taco$9.00
Pork or Chicken
- Kids Pork Plate$10.00
- Kids Chicken Plate$10.00
- Kids Rib Plate$10.00
1/4 lb of Baby Back Ribs with your choice of 1 side order, Texas Toast and BBQ Sauce
- Kids Wing Plate$10.00
1/4 lb of our Smoked Wings, 1 side order, Texas Toast and BBQ sauce
- Kids Sausage Plate$10.00
- Kids Turkey Plate$10.00
- Kids Brisket Plate$10.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese (Sandwich ONLY)$4.00Out of stock
Large Meals
- Pulled pork$8.50+
- Pulled chicken$9.50+
- Chicken$9.00+
- Turkey$10.50+
- Ribs by the Pound$10.00+
- Wings$7.50+
- Sausage$9.00+
- Brisket$12.00+
- #1 Family Pack$40.00
Includes 1 lb of Pulled Pork or 1 Pulled Smoked Chicken, 2 pints of sides, 5 oz of sauce, pickles and buns. Can substitute Brisket for an up charge.
- #2 Family Pack$75.00
Contains your choice of 1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork or 1.5 Pulled Smoked Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 doz Wings, 3 pints of sides, 1 pint of Red Sauce, 2 oz White BBQ Sauce, Pickles and 6 Buns
- #3 Family Pack$115.00
- Big Daddy Pack$225.00
- Meat Lovers$88.00
- 30 Wings$50.00
- 50 Wings$80.00
- Extras$9.00+