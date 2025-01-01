Hog & Tradition (Hall Pass)
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Simple$12.00
Choice or meats, goldy or ruby Sauce. Comes with 1 side
- Sharp$15.00
Choice of meats topped with pickled onions, jalapeños & pepper jam. Comes with choice of 1 side.
- Original$14.00
Choice of meat, topped w/ apple coleslaw, choice of sauce goldy Or ruby. Comes with chime of 1 side.
- Turkey Club$16.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce tomato, chipotle mayo, pepperoncini, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper. Comes with choice of 1 side.
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$16.00
Smoked brisket, mozzarella cheese, ruby sauce, chipotle mayo, pickled onions. Comes with choice of 1 side.
- Smoked Cubano$15.00
Smoked pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles, chipotle mayo, chimichurri, mustard, potato sticks. Comes with choice of 1 side.
Combos
- Pulled Pork 1/4 lb$14.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.
- Pulled Pork 1/2 lb$19.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.
- Brisket 1/4 lb$16.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.
- Brisket 1/2 lb$22.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.
- Chicharron 1/4 lb$14.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.
- Chicharron 1/2 lb$19.00
Comes w/ slice of bread, BBQ Sauce, pickled onions, & pickles. Choice of 2 sides.