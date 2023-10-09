hoity toity doughnuts

Doughnuts

Plain Jane Vegan

$4.75

Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Vegan Friendly Brioche yeast, with housemade:Creamy vanilla bean glaze

Plain Jane

$3.75

Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Brioche yeast, with housemade:Creamy Vanilla bean glaze

Buckeye

$5.75

Hoity Toity's 24-hour Brioche dipped in valhrona chocolate with Housemade whipped pb caramel filling , and peanut brittle rim

Butter Pecan

$5.75

Housemade bourbon butter Pecan glaze with / praline infused cream, Praline chocolate bark deco topping our 24-hour Brioche yeast

Maple Bacon

$5.50

Homemade Candied bacon, Maple Stout Reduction on our glazed 24-hour Brioche yeast

Cafe' Au Lait

$5.50

Homemade Espresso glazed Choux dough w Coffee Cake Crumble dusting on Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Brioche yeast

Tres Leches

$6.00

Housemade Tres Leches soaked in Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Brioche yeast, with housemade : with torched marigue

Cookie Butter

$5.75

Hoity Toity’s 24-hour Brioche yeast, with Housemade: Cookie butter ganache or buttercream,

Chocolate Éclair

$5.75

Hoity Toity's 24-hour Brioche and homemade vanilla bean custard filled, topped with Valhrona chocolate ganache and chocolate decor

Raspberry Celebration

$6.75

Hoity Toity's OH-Dough with housemade: Champagne infused glaze, filled w raspberry and Champagne gelee, piped Raspberry cream topped with homemade chocolate pop rocks and a fresh raspberry

Cookies + cream V-gf

$6.50

Hoity Toity's Baked-devil's food cake housemade thick white creamy frosting, topped with crushed “Foreo”

Cinnamon Spice Crunch donut

$5.00

Hoity’s Toity’s Cake with Homemade Brown butter glaze, Cinnamon spice crumble

Brown Butter Cake

$4.00

Brown Butter Glaze on Hoity Toity's Cake dough