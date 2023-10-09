Hoity Toity Donut 2459 Gilbert Ave
hoity toity doughnuts
Doughnuts
Plain Jane Vegan
Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Vegan Friendly Brioche yeast, with housemade:Creamy vanilla bean glaze
Plain Jane
Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Brioche yeast, with housemade:Creamy Vanilla bean glaze
Buckeye
Hoity Toity's 24-hour Brioche dipped in valhrona chocolate with Housemade whipped pb caramel filling , and peanut brittle rim
Butter Pecan
Housemade bourbon butter Pecan glaze with / praline infused cream, Praline chocolate bark deco topping our 24-hour Brioche yeast
Maple Bacon
Homemade Candied bacon, Maple Stout Reduction on our glazed 24-hour Brioche yeast
Cafe' Au Lait
Homemade Espresso glazed Choux dough w Coffee Cake Crumble dusting on Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Brioche yeast
Tres Leches
Housemade Tres Leches soaked in Hoity Toity’s 24 hour Brioche yeast, with housemade : with torched marigue
Cookie Butter
Hoity Toity’s 24-hour Brioche yeast, with Housemade: Cookie butter ganache or buttercream,
Chocolate Éclair
Hoity Toity's 24-hour Brioche and homemade vanilla bean custard filled, topped with Valhrona chocolate ganache and chocolate decor
Raspberry Celebration
Hoity Toity's OH-Dough with housemade: Champagne infused glaze, filled w raspberry and Champagne gelee, piped Raspberry cream topped with homemade chocolate pop rocks and a fresh raspberry
Cookies + cream V-gf
Hoity Toity's Baked-devil's food cake housemade thick white creamy frosting, topped with crushed “Foreo”
Cinnamon Spice Crunch donut
Hoity’s Toity’s Cake with Homemade Brown butter glaze, Cinnamon spice crumble
Brown Butter Cake
Brown Butter Glaze on Hoity Toity's Cake dough