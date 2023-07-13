General Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.99

Beef Nachos

$5.50+

Beef and Bean Nachos

$5.75+

Nachos Mexico

$5.75+

With beef and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapenos, and gaucamole

Nachos de Pollo

$5.00+

Fajita Nachos

$7.50+

Choice of beef or chicken topped with guacamole salad, sour cream and tomatoes.

Guacamole DIp

$4.50+

Cheese Dip

$4.95+

Bean DIp

$5.00

Chori pollo

$13.50

Chori Queso

$5.50

Stuffed Jalepeno Peppers

$4.50

Four delicious jalepeno peppers stuffed with the finest Mexican cheeses.

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Taco Salad

$7.50

A crispy flour shell filled with beef, beans lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of ground beef, chicken, or beef tips.

Taco salad beef tips

$7.50

Taco salad pollo ala plancha

$9.50

Taco salad steak

$9.50

Taco salad camaron (shrimp)

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Guacamole Salad

$3.50

Vegetarian

1. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and rice

$9.50

2. One chalupa, one bean burrito and one cheese quesadilla

$9.50

3. One quesadilla one bean burrito with nacho cheese and one enchilada

$9.50

4. One vegetarian quesadilla with beans and rice

$9.50

5. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans

$9.50

6. One mushroom quesadilla

$9.50

Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and fresh mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.

Vegetable fajitas

$13.50

Combinations (no substitutions)

31. Taco, burrito and tostada with beef and cheese

$9.50

30. Chalupa, enchilada and tamal

$9.50

29. Burrito, chile relleno, rice and beans

$9.50

28. Two chile rellenos and enchilada

$9.50

27. Beef burrito, enchiladas, rice and beans

$9.50

26. Chile relleno, beef burrito and enchilada

$9.50

25. Tostaguac, burrito and taco

$9.50

24. Chalupa, chile relleno and beef burrito

$9.50

23. Burrito, chile relleno and rice

$9.50

22. Tostaguac, chile relleno, and taco

$9.50

21. Chalupa, burrito and taco

$9.50

20. Chile relleno, taco and burrito

$9.50

19. Tostaguac, enchilada and beans

$9.50

18. Taco, beef burrito, rice and beans

$9.50

17. Chile relleno, taco and chalupa

$9.50

16. Chalupa, chile relleno and enchilada

$9.50

15. Chalupa, beef taco and tostada

$9.50

14. Burrito, enchilada and tamal

$9.50

13. Beef burrito, chile relleno and beans

$9.50

12. Chalupa, chile relleno and beans

$9.50

11. Beef burrito taco and enchilada

$9.50

10. Two beef tacos, rice and beens

$9.50

9. Two chalupas and rice

$9.50

8. Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans

$9.50

7. Enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans

$9.50

6. Beef enchilada, taco, rice and beans

$9.50

5. One beef and one cheese enchilada, rice and beeans

$9.50

4. Taco, enchilada and tostada with beef and cheese

$9.50

3. Enchilada, taco and chile relleno

$9.50

2. Taco, enchilada and chalupa

$9.50

1. Taco and two enchiladas with choice of rice and beans

$9.50

Seafood

Seafood Quesadilla

$13.50

Quesadilla with cheese and shrimp

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with rice.

Camarones con Arroz

$14.99

Shrimp marinated with peppers, squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Camarones a la Planch

$14.99

Grilled shrimp served with steamed vegetables and Mexican rice.

Coctel Camarones - Medium

$13.00

Coctel Camarones - Mexocin

$15.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Spicy shrimp served with rice, salsa, and vegetables.

Sopa Mariscos

$14.99

Shrimp, clams, white fish, calamari and vegetable soup.

Filete de Pescado

$13.99

Grilled tilapia with salad, Mexican rice and pico de gallo.

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Fried tilapia, salad and Mexican rice or French Fries.

Cameron Loco

$12.99

Specials

Enchilada Supreme

$11.99

Supreme enchilada combination of one chicken, one cheese, one bean, and one beef, all topped with El Ranchero cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Burritos Deluxe

$11.50

Two burritos, one chicken-and-bean, one beef-and-bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Chimichange

$11.50

One flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with chicken or beef tips and beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese and guacamole.

Fajitas Quesadilla

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled fajita chicken or beef and bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole salad.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$11.99

Chicken or beef with salsa and cheese. Served with guacamole salad and rice.

El Rey Loco Special

$9.50

Four taquitos (chicken or beef) with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, beans and sour cream.

Special Mexico

$15.25

Chalupa with guacamole salad, chile relleno, beef taco, enchilada, burrito, tamal, rice and beans.

Fajitas

$15.50

Choice of beef, chicken or combination with bell peppers, onions, guacamole salad, nachos with cheese and beans and three flour tortillas.

Fajitas Tex

$16.00

Fajitas Tex for 2

$30.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$17.50

Choice of shrimp or combination of shrimp with beef, chicken, or both with bell peppers, onions, guacamole salad, nachos with cheese and beans and three flour tortillas.

Burritos Mexicanos

$10.99

One chicken and one beef-tips burrito, deep-fried and topped with nacho cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

La Favorita

$11.50

Bean chalupa, beef burrito and chile relleno. Served with rice.

Quesadilla Supreme

$13.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, chopped beef and refried beans. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Huevos con chorizo

$10.50

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Steak Specials

Burritos Tipicos

$11.50

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with beef tips and beans. Topped with nacho cheese and guacamole salad.

Carnitos Dinner

$14.50

Pork tips, rice and beans. Tortillas with jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Cheese Steak Burrito

$14.50

Soft flour tortilla filled with sliced beef, grilled onions and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and beans.

Carne Asada

$15.50

Tender rib-eye served with rice, beans, sliced tomatoes, flour or corn tortillas, avocado and onions.

Steak Ranchero

$15.50

Grilled rib-eye smothered in sauce and onions. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Beef Steak a la Tampiquena

$15.50

Rib-eye steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas.

Pollo loco steak

$12.00

Taco salad steak

$9.50

Chicken Specials

Burritos Mexico

$11.99

Two burritos filled with tender, boneless breast of chicken topped with nacho cheese and red sauce.

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Chicken, rice, pico de gallo and avocado.

Pollo Asado

$14.25

Grilled, boneless chicken breast topped with nacho cheese, grilled green peppers and onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Pollo Fundido

$14.25

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken topped with sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$12.25

Two chicken and cheese quesadillas with guacamole salad and sour cream.

Flautas Mexicanas

$12.99

Four deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Served with a guacamole salad and sour cream.

Yolandas

$11.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with special sauce, rice and guacamole salad.

Arroz con Pollo Mix

$12.00

Pollo loco steak

$12.00

Arroz con Pollo

$7.00+

Arroz con Pollo Tex

$14.00

Taco salad pollo ala plancha

$9.50

A La Carte

Cliantro

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Chile Torado

$1.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.25

One free refill for dine in only

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Cheesey Rice

$3.75

Rice and beans

$4.50

Two Quesadillas

$5.50

Three Tacos

$6.75

Three Tamales

$8.99

Two Burritos

$8.99

Two Chalupas

$7.99

Three Chiles Rellenos

$8.99

Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Two Chicken Quesadillas

$7.99

Two Chicken Burritos

$8.99

Three Soft Tacos

$6.99

Three Fish Tacos

$8.00

Three Shrimp Tacos

$8.50

Three Tacos al Carbo

$10.99

Three beef tacos supreme

$8.00

Three Chicken tacos supreme

$8.00

Three soft tacos supreme

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla (1)

$6.00

Two Steak Quesadillas

$11.00

Two Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$11.00

2 Quesadillas ground beef

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$6.00

Shrimp Quesadilla (1)

$6.50

Two Shrimp Quesadillas

$12.00

Three Carnitas Tacos

$10.99

Enchilada

$4.50

Side Orders

Jalapenos

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.25+

Avocado

$3.25

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Corn Tortilla (1)

$0.20

3 corn tortillas

$0.60

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.20

3 flour tortillas

$0.60

Quesadilla

$3.50

Tamal

$3.00

Beef Taco

$2.50

Soft Taco

$2.50

Beef Tostada

$4.50

Beef or Bean Burrito

$4.50

Chalupa

$4.50

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Beef Tostaguac

$4.50

Chicken Burrito

$4.50

Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Quesadilla ground beef

$4.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Fries

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.25

Salsa

$0.75+

Burrito deluxe (1)

$6.00

Drinks Menu

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coke Product - One free refill for dine in only

Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Agua de Horchata

$2.75

Creamy coconut drink

Coffee

$1.99

Sharps

$3.75

non-alcoholic beer

Kids Menu

Kids Menu/ Para Ninos (10 & under)

1. Taco, Rice & Beans

$5.25

2. Burrito & RIce

$5.25

3. Hamburger with fries

$5.25

4. Cheese Quesadilla with Rice

$5.25

5. Enchilada with Rice or Beans

$5.25

6. Chicken Fingers with fries

$5.25

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Mexican Custard

Choco Taco

$3.99

Delicious sugar cone shaped like a taco and filled with rich vanilla ice cream. Topped with milk chocolate and coated with peanuts.

Sopapilla

$3.50

Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter and cinnamon.

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice Cream

$1.99