Hola Mexico 9009 Two Notch Rd
General Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Nachos
Chicken Wings (8)
Beef Nachos
Beef and Bean Nachos
Nachos Mexico
With beef and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapenos, and gaucamole
Nachos de Pollo
Fajita Nachos
Choice of beef or chicken topped with guacamole salad, sour cream and tomatoes.
Guacamole DIp
Cheese Dip
Bean DIp
Chori pollo
Chori Queso
Stuffed Jalepeno Peppers
Four delicious jalepeno peppers stuffed with the finest Mexican cheeses.
Salads
Tossed Salad
Taco Salad
A crispy flour shell filled with beef, beans lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of ground beef, chicken, or beef tips.
Taco salad beef tips
Taco salad pollo ala plancha
Taco salad steak
Taco salad camaron (shrimp)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Guacamole Salad
Vegetarian
1. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and rice
2. One chalupa, one bean burrito and one cheese quesadilla
3. One quesadilla one bean burrito with nacho cheese and one enchilada
4. One vegetarian quesadilla with beans and rice
5. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans
6. One mushroom quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and fresh mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
Vegetable fajitas
Combinations (no substitutions)
31. Taco, burrito and tostada with beef and cheese
30. Chalupa, enchilada and tamal
29. Burrito, chile relleno, rice and beans
28. Two chile rellenos and enchilada
27. Beef burrito, enchiladas, rice and beans
26. Chile relleno, beef burrito and enchilada
25. Tostaguac, burrito and taco
24. Chalupa, chile relleno and beef burrito
23. Burrito, chile relleno and rice
22. Tostaguac, chile relleno, and taco
21. Chalupa, burrito and taco
20. Chile relleno, taco and burrito
19. Tostaguac, enchilada and beans
18. Taco, beef burrito, rice and beans
17. Chile relleno, taco and chalupa
16. Chalupa, chile relleno and enchilada
15. Chalupa, beef taco and tostada
14. Burrito, enchilada and tamal
13. Beef burrito, chile relleno and beans
12. Chalupa, chile relleno and beans
11. Beef burrito taco and enchilada
10. Two beef tacos, rice and beens
9. Two chalupas and rice
8. Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans
7. Enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans
6. Beef enchilada, taco, rice and beans
5. One beef and one cheese enchilada, rice and beeans
4. Taco, enchilada and tostada with beef and cheese
3. Enchilada, taco and chile relleno
2. Taco, enchilada and chalupa
1. Taco and two enchiladas with choice of rice and beans
Seafood
Seafood Quesadilla
Quesadilla with cheese and shrimp
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with rice.
Camarones con Arroz
Shrimp marinated with peppers, squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Camarones a la Planch
Grilled shrimp served with steamed vegetables and Mexican rice.
Coctel Camarones - Medium
Coctel Camarones - Mexocin
Camarones a la Diabla
Spicy shrimp served with rice, salsa, and vegetables.
Sopa Mariscos
Shrimp, clams, white fish, calamari and vegetable soup.
Filete de Pescado
Grilled tilapia with salad, Mexican rice and pico de gallo.
Mojarra Frita
Fried tilapia, salad and Mexican rice or French Fries.
Cameron Loco
Specials
Enchilada Supreme
Supreme enchilada combination of one chicken, one cheese, one bean, and one beef, all topped with El Ranchero cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken-and-bean, one beef-and-bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Chimichange
One flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with chicken or beef tips and beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese and guacamole.
Fajitas Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled fajita chicken or beef and bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole salad.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Chicken or beef with salsa and cheese. Served with guacamole salad and rice.
El Rey Loco Special
Four taquitos (chicken or beef) with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, beans and sour cream.
Special Mexico
Chalupa with guacamole salad, chile relleno, beef taco, enchilada, burrito, tamal, rice and beans.
Fajitas
Choice of beef, chicken or combination with bell peppers, onions, guacamole salad, nachos with cheese and beans and three flour tortillas.
Fajitas Tex
Fajitas Tex for 2
Fajitas Shrimp
Choice of shrimp or combination of shrimp with beef, chicken, or both with bell peppers, onions, guacamole salad, nachos with cheese and beans and three flour tortillas.
Burritos Mexicanos
One chicken and one beef-tips burrito, deep-fried and topped with nacho cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
La Favorita
Bean chalupa, beef burrito and chile relleno. Served with rice.
Quesadilla Supreme
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, chopped beef and refried beans. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Huevos con chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Steak Specials
Burritos Tipicos
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with beef tips and beans. Topped with nacho cheese and guacamole salad.
Carnitos Dinner
Pork tips, rice and beans. Tortillas with jalapenos and pico de gallo.
Cheese Steak Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with sliced beef, grilled onions and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and beans.
Carne Asada
Tender rib-eye served with rice, beans, sliced tomatoes, flour or corn tortillas, avocado and onions.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib-eye smothered in sauce and onions. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Beef Steak a la Tampiquena
Rib-eye steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas.
Pollo loco steak
Taco salad steak
Chicken Specials
Burritos Mexico
Two burritos filled with tender, boneless breast of chicken topped with nacho cheese and red sauce.
Chicken Soup
Chicken, rice, pico de gallo and avocado.
Pollo Asado
Grilled, boneless chicken breast topped with nacho cheese, grilled green peppers and onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Pollo Fundido
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken topped with sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Mexicana
Two chicken and cheese quesadillas with guacamole salad and sour cream.
Flautas Mexicanas
Four deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Served with a guacamole salad and sour cream.
Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with special sauce, rice and guacamole salad.
Arroz con Pollo Mix
Pollo loco steak
Arroz con Pollo
Arroz con Pollo Tex
Taco salad pollo ala plancha
A La Carte
Cliantro
Salsa Verde
Chile Torado
Chips and Salsa
One free refill for dine in only