BRUNCH MENU
MAIN BRUNCH
- Avocado Toast$16.00
smashed avocado, marinated feta, pickled onion, heirloom tomatoes, salsa verde, toasted seeds on sourdough
- Smoked Salmon Lox Toast$22.00
Wasabi/scallion cream cheese, catsmo salmon, pink onions, capers, poached egg, lemon on sourdough
- Kimchi Scambled Eggs$20.00
Soft scrambled eggs, chilli crunch, kimchi, scallions, feta cheese, sambal emulsion, on sourdough
- Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
Sourdough toast, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, baby kale, chimichurri whipped ricotta, poached egg, parmesan, on sourdough
- Pulled Pork Benedict$22.00
Slow braised pork, poached eggs, hollandaise, chili threads, fried parsley, sourdough
- Brekkie Roll$17.00
Toasted brioche bun, scrambled egg, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, hashbrown, special sauce
- Apple Crumble Oatmeal$15.00
Chia, cranberry & coconut oatmeal, caramelised apples, cinnamon crumble, fresh raspberries
- Stuffed Cheesecake Waffles$18.00
Toasted sugar waffle, spiced apple, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon crunch, maple syrup
- HITW Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled egg, smoked bacon, crunchy hashbrown, cheddar cheese, chimichurri, french fries
BRUNCH SIDES
ALL DAY MENU
BOWLS
- Hole in the Wall Power Bowl$19.00
Quinoa, sauteed mushrooms, roasted yams, grilled broccolini, marinated feta, cilantro, sambal emulsion, toasted seeds
- Green Caesar Salad$18.00
Baby gem lettuce, crispy parmesan wafer, ceasar dressing, green parmesan, fried parsley, crispy onions
- Quinoa Salad$18.00
Roasted mushrooms, avocado, broccolini, feta cheese, sunflower seeds, sambal emulsion.
- Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni$21.00
Pomodoro sauce, double cream, calabrian chilies, toasted garlic crumbs, fried basil
- Lemon Broccolini Orecchiette$17.00
Lemon pesto, capers, garlic crumb, fried parsley
SANDOS
- The OG Beef Burger$20.00
Toasted brioche bun, beef patty, miso onions, double cheese, smoked bacon, pickles, special sauce, french fries
- The Big Cheezy$18.00
Toasted brioche bun, beef patty, double cheese, pickled onions, deli pickles, ketchup, mustard, french fries
- Crispy Chicken Sando$19.00
Toasted brioche bun, crunchy breaded chicken breast, sticky chili glaze, gem lettuce, pickles, miso ranch, french fries
- Grilled Chicken BLAT$20.00
Toasted brioche bun, grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli, dressed greens