Hollywood Palms Cinema IL Naperville
Game Day Packages
- One Topping Large Pizza$12.00
Enjoy a guest favorite! Your first topping is free!
- Two Dozen Wings with Fries$36.00
Two dozen wings with your choice of two wing sauces. Served with a side of fries.
- Dozen Chicken Tenders with Fries$28.00
One dozen chicken tenders with a choice of two wing sauces. Served with your choice of dipping sauce and tender sauce. Accompanied with a side of fries.
- Dozen Sliders with Fries$28.00
A dozen of your favorite sliders. Your choice of pulled pork, mini burgers or a mix of half and half. Served with fries.
- Southwest Eggrolls & Quesadillas$28.00
Southwest Eggrolls and your choice of Quesadilla. Served with Chips and Salsa
- Brownie and Donut Duo$18.00
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this duo. Our hot donuts and chocolate brownies in one platter.
- Game Day Candy
Chose your favorite theater candy!
Preview
- Loaded Fries$13.00
seasoned fries smothered with queso, topped with chopped bacon, mixed cheese, seasoned sour cream, and cilantro
- Moe Sticks$12.00
hand breaded mozzarella with roasted tomato sauce
- Onion Rings$12.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
- Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
locally baked pretzels brushed with melted butter and dusted with kosher salt, served with queso, spicy mustard, and cream cheese dip
- Hummus$12.00
housemade roasted garlic hummus with warm pita bread and fresh vegetables
- Southwest Eggrolls$13.00
crispy wontons with marinated chicken, spinach, sweet corn, black beans, cheese, and spices, served with ranch dressing
- Fried Pickles$12.00
fried dill pickles with ranch dressing
- Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla with avocado, pico de gallo, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
- The Birds$16.00
Hot; Mild; Garlic Parmesan; BBQ; Honey Sriracha Lime
- Nacho Libre$14.00
seasoned corn tortilla chips smothered with queso, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Oscar Fries$9.00
- Grinch Dip$14.00
spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, mozzarella, served with seasoned corn tortilla chips
Green Screen
- Hail Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
chopped romaine tossed with caesar dressing, herbed croutons, and grated parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken
- Hail Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
chopped romaine tossed with caesar dressing, herbed croutons, and grated parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken
- Strawberry Chicken Salad$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with lemon basil dressing, sliced strawberry, chopped walnuts, topped with grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Strawberry Chicken Wrap$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with lemon basil dressing, sliced strawberry, chopped walnuts, topped with grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Cobb Shrimp Salad$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled shrimp, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
- Cobb Shrimp Wrap$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled shrimp, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
- Cobb Chicken Salad$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
- Cobb Chicken Wrap$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
Feature Presentation
- Arnold Shwarzenburger$16.00
half pound blend of chuck/short rib/brisket burger on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear, served with fries
- Mission Impossible$16.00
quarter pound meatless impossible burger on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear, served with fries
- Guacodile Dundee$17.00
- Chevy Cheeseburger$17.00
- Whoopi Goldburger$17.00
- Kevin Bacon$15.00
- Kicken Chicken$16.00
- Love Me Tenders$17.00
hand breaded chicken tenderloins, served with fries and tender sauce
- Street Fighter$16.00
grilled carne asada, onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas, served with chips & salsa
- Salmon Tacos$18.00Out of stock
fajita marinated salmon, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, and cilantro on corn tortillas, served with chips & salsa
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
belgian waffle and chicken tenders drizzled with chili infused honey
- Fight Club$16.00
shaved deli ham & turkey, bacon, cheddar & swiss, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted multigrain bread, served with fries
- Seared Tuna$20.00