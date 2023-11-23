Tem Zaru Soba

$17.85

Introducing our newest addition to the menu - cold noodle Soba! Made with buckwheat noodles, this refreshing dish is perfect for warm weather days or when you're craving something light and healthy. Our Soba noodles are served cold and come with a flavorful broth made from a blend of dashi (Japanese soup stock), soy sauce, and citrus. The broth is topped with thinly sliced scallions, grated daikon radish, and crispy tempura flakes, providing a satisfying and refreshing meal that's perfect for any occasion.