Shin Hollywood
Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$10.42
Deep fried tofu with Diakon Radish and ponzu sauce.
- Albacore Sashimi w/ Fried Onion$17.99
Seared Albacore with onion dressing, creamy sesame dressing, and fried onion.
- Calamari$11.83
Battered and fried Calamari with Japanese mayo.
- Crispy Balsamic Brussel Sprouts$11.36Out of stock
Fried brussel sprouts with wine balsamic reduction.
- Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna$14.20
4 pieces of Fried crispy rice with spicy tuna and sliced jalapeño on top.
- Edamame$8.05
- Hollywood Fries$9.47
Truffle oil french fries with parmesan cheese
- Kara-Age Chicken$14.68
Hand cut chicken strips of breast or thigh meat lightly battered with our house made breading and deep fried.
- Miso Soup$4.02
- Miso Soup with Clams$8.50
- Mixed Veggie Tempura$12.78
Mixed veggie with tempura sauce.
- Popcorn Shrimp$14.20
Shrimp tempura with spicy mayo and topped micro shiso..
- Pork Gyoza$11.05
Pork Gyoza are pan fried in our gyoza machine to make them crispy on the bottom and then steamed to perfection. Served with gyoza sauce, yet great dipped in soy sauce as well.
- Shi Shito Pepper$11.36
Fried Peppers served with bonito flakes.
- Shrimp & Mixed Veggie Tempura$14.68
Shrimp and mixed veggie with tempura sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura (4 pc)$11.83
- Tako Appetizer$17.99
Octopus served with our house cilantro onion sauce.
- Takoyaki$11.36
These octopus dumplings are deep fried crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with a piece of octopus in the middle. Topped with shaved bonito flakes (specialty Japanese dried tuna). Great for folks who like seafood. Comes regular or spicy.
- Toro Tostada$17.04
served with Ikura, Avacado and some ponzu
- Veggie Gyoza$11.05
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$17.00
Ponzu Sauce, slice of jalapeño, micro cilantro with crunchy garlic.
Salads
Bento Box
Specialties & Entree's
- Black Cod Entree$27.46
Miso reduction marinade, broiled and served with zucchini.
- Hamachi Collar Entree$27.46
Best Yellowtail cut grilled, served with diakon radish and ponzu sauce
- Toro Nigiri w/ Caviar$17.04
- Seared Wagyu Nigiri$19.00
- Crispy Rice w/ Wagyu & Caviar 2pcs$21.00
2 pieces of Fried crispy rice with Wagyu & Caviar on top
Sushi Combos
- Small Sushi & Sashimi Combo$41.66
3 types of Sashimi (2 pieces each), 6 pieces of Nigiri (Chefs Choice)
- Medium Sushi & Sashimi Combo$59.64
4 types of Sashimi (2 pieces each 1 with 3), 9 pieces of Nigiri (Chefs Choice)
- Large Sushi & Sashimi Combo$78.58
4 types of Sashimi (3 pieces each), 12 pieces of Nigiri (Chefs Choice)
- Small Nigiri Combo$27.46
6 pieces of Nigiri Chefs Choice
- Medium Nigiri Combo$40.72
9 pieces of Nigiri Chefs Choice
- Large Nigiri Combo$51.13
12 Pieces of Nigiri Chefs Choice
- Small Sashimi Combo$25.57
3 types of fish 2 peices each
- Medium Sashimi Combo$40.72
3 types of fish 3 pieces each
- Large Sashimi Combo$51.13
4 types of fish 3 pieces each
Rolls
- Albacore Roll$15.62
- Asparagus Roll$8.99
- Avocado Roll$8.05
- Baked Crab Roll$15.62
Imitation crab with dynamite sauce wrapped in soy paper
- Baked Lobster Roll$25.09
California Roll (imitation crab, cucumber and avocado) inside, with lobster and dynamite sauce outside
- Baked Salmon Caviar$23.20
Baked Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparogus inside, with salmon sashimi outside, topped with ponzu, lemon slice, garlic mayo and caviar
- Baked Salmon Roll$22.25
California Roll (Imitation crab, cucumber and avocado) inside, with salmon and dynamite sauce outside
- Baked Scallop Roll$22.25
California Roll (imitation crab, cucumber and avocado) inside, with scallops and dynamite sauce outside
- Cali Crunch$21.31
Tempura California Roll, with Cruch, Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo on top
- California Roll$8.05
Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber
- Caterpillar Roll$17.52
Eel and cucumber inside, with avocado on top
- Ceviche Roll$21.31
Spicy California Roll with Assorted fish on top in a ceviche sauce
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna Roll$21.31
Your favorite app turned into a roll
- Crunch Roll$21.31
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura crunch on top
- Cucumber Roll$7.57
- Double Spicy Yellowtail$20.36
Spicy Yellowtail roll inside and yellowtail sashimi on top with ponzu, jalapeños and chili garlic flakes
- Dragon Roll$21.31
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, with eel and avocado outside
- Eel Roll$14.68
Eel and cucumber
- Hollywood Heat Roll$15.62
We should almost have you sign a waiver just to order this
- James C Mulligan Roll$21.31
Spicy yellowtail and avocado inside and seared tuna sashimi outside, with ponzu sauce and green onion
- Madelyn Roll$21.31
Salmon, chili oil, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes on the inside with tuna, ponzu, green onion, chili garlic on the outside
- Natyllie Roll$21.31
Spicy tuna roll inside, with salmon on top and mayo then seared, topped with chili garlic flakes, green onions and ponzu
- Philadelphia Roll$15.62
Fresh salmon and cream cheese
- Rainbow Roll$18.47
California roll inside, with assorted sashimi fish and avocado outside
- Rock Shrimp Roll$21.31
Spicy tuna roll inside (spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado) inside with Popcorn Shrimp on top
- Salmon Roll$13.74
- Salmon Skin Roll$11.83
Salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo and radish sprouts
- Salmon Star Roll$21.31
Salmon with a citrus twist
- Shin Vegg Roll$14.68
Cucumber, asparagus, radish sprouts, avocado and yamagobo
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.68
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel sauce, masago (roe)
- Spicy Albacore Roll$21.31
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber and avocado inside, with spicy albacore, ponzu sauce, crunchy garlic and a touch of wasabi
- Spicy Scallop Roll$21.31
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.95
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$15.62
Spicy Yellowtail, avocado and cucumber
- Spider Roll$22.25
Soft shell crab with cucumber, yamagobo and radish sprouts served with ponzu
- T-Rex Roll$18.70
Spicy crab, cucumber and avocado inside, with seared tuna, ponzu sauce and crispy onions outside
- Tornado Roll$19.55
Spicy Yellowtail, tempura flakes and avocado inside topped with a sesame dressing, deep fried
- Toro Roll$13.74
- Tuna Roll$11.83
- Wagyu Roll$37.40
Toro, Avocado and cucumber inside with A5 Wagyu, ponzu and some truffle oil on top
- Yellowtail Roll$13.74
Nigiri
- Aiji (Mackerel) Nigiri$12.82Out of stock
- Albacore Nigiri$10.58
- Asparagus Nigiri$8.36
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$11.70
- Eel Nigiri$12.82
- Ikura Nigiri$12.82
- Inari Nigiri$7.25
- Italian Squash (Zucchini) Nigiri$7.25
- Kombu Nigiri$7.25
- Massago Nigiri$11.70
- Okra Nigiri$7.25
- Pickled Cucumber Nigiri$7.25
- Radish Sprouts Nigiri$7.25
- Salmon Nigiri$10.58
- Scallop Nigiri$12.82
- Shiitake Mushroom Nigiri$7.25
- Shrimp Nigiri$10.58
- Snapper Nigiri$12.82
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$15.04
- Tako Nigiri$12.82
- Toro Nigiri$16.16
- Uni Nigiri (Santa Barbra)$20.61Out of stock
- Uni Japanese$26.00Out of stock
- Yellowtail Nigiri$12.82
Sashimi
- Aiji (Mackerel) Sashimi$18.47
- Albacore Sashimi$16.57
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$19.41
- Eel Sashimi$17.52
- Ikura Sashimi$17.52
- Salmon Sashimi$16.57
- Scallop Sashimi$17.52
- Shrimp Sashimi$14.68
- Snapper Sashimi$17.52
- Sweet Shrimp Sashimi$24.14
- Tako Sashimi$17.52
- Toro Sashimi$33.62
- Uni Sashimi (Santa Barbra)$25.09Out of stock
- Yellowtail Sashimi$17.52
Ramen & Noodles
- Bonito Dashi Ramen$14.45
Chicken broth flavored with house made soy based sauce. Served with shaved bonito flakes (specialty Japanese shaved dried tuna). Usually not served with additional protein, but you can add a protein of your choice. Comes with one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Chicken Miso Ramen$14.68
Chicken broth flavored with miso paste. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Chicken Ramen$14.68
Chicken broth flavored with house made soy based sauce. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Fire Dip$15.62
Pork Broth flavored with house made fireball and green onions. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and leafy green garnish. Traditionally served with Thick Noodles.
- Fire Ramen$15.62
Chicken broth flavored with miso paste. Protein Choice: Chicken, Pork, Pork Belly, Tofu, or No Meat, house made fireball (spicy chili paste made either beef or veggie; default: beef), and garnished with large red pepper. Traditionally served with Thin Noodles.
- Get Well Soon Ramen$14.68
Our Classic Chicken Ramen with Ginger and Garlic added. Comes with green onion garnish. Pre-selected with Grilled Chicken and thin noodles.
- Ghost Dip$15.62
Thick Noodles have an added touch of truffle oil and the pork broth has mushrooms and cream added. To top it off a roasted mini-marshmallow is melted into the broth (done table side). Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and leafy green garnish. Traditionally served with Thick Noodles.
- Kotteri Miso$16.57
The name means fatty soup. 55% Pork broth, 45% Chicken broth, flavored with miso paste, and served with Thick Noodles this is a very filling soup. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), and green onion garnish.
- Paitan (Pork)$14.68
Pork Marrow Based Broth
- Paitan Ramen (Vegan Broth)$14.68
Savory sesame based Vegan ramen broth
- Shin Dip$15.62
Pork Broth flavored with house made sweet sauce. Served with a side of shaved bonito flakes, your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and leafy green garnish. Traditionally served with Thick Noodles.
- Shin Ramen$17.52
Our Ramen Namesake! 55% Pork broth, 45% Chicken broth, flavored with our house made sweet sauce, sea salt and just a touch of bonito flakes. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Shio Butter$14.68
Chicken broth flavored with sea salt sauce. Served with butter topping. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Tan Tan Ramen$18.47Out of stock
Pork Broth with Szechwan Chili Pepper, Ground pork with Box Choy (Mild Spice) There are no other noodle options or toppings for this options. We appreciate your understanding
- Tonkotsu Shio Ramen$16.57
100% Pork Broth flavored with a sea salt sauce. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen$16.57
100% Pork Broth flavored with a house made sweet sauce and soy based sauce. Topped with zebra garlic sauce. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Udon$15.62
Bonito (Fish) based broth, served with one free topping and green onion garnish. Preselected with Shrimp Tempura and Udon Noodles.
- Veggie Miso Ramen$12.78
A miso paste based vegetarian ramen broth. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), 2 free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Veggie Shoyu$12.78
A clear, shoyu based, vegetarian ramen broth. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and green onion garnish. Thin Noodles.
- Yakisoba$16.10
Japanese dry noodles pan fried with vegetables. Served with a small side salad.You can Add Chicken or Chasu as well
- Zebra Dip$15.62
Pork Broth flavored with house made sweet sauce and topped with zebra garlic. Served with your choice of protein (or no protein), one free topping, and leafy green garnish. Traditionally served with Thick Noodles.
- Tem Zaru Soba$17.85
Introducing our newest addition to the menu - cold noodle Soba! Made with buckwheat noodles, this refreshing dish is perfect for warm weather days or when you're craving something light and healthy. Our Soba noodles are served cold and come with a flavorful broth made from a blend of dashi (Japanese soup stock), soy sauce, and citrus. The broth is topped with thinly sliced scallions, grated daikon radish, and crispy tempura flakes, providing a satisfying and refreshing meal that's perfect for any occasion.
Rice Dishes
- Chicken Curry$19.41
Japanese Sweet Curry with Chicken and a side of vegetables.
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$17.52
Teriyaki sautéed chicken over Japanese steamed rice
- Chirashi Sashimi Bowl (9pcs Sashimi) Chefs Choice$30.77
- Eel Rice Bowl$19.41
- Gyu Don$17.52Out of stock
Thinly Sliced Beef and Tender Onions Cooked in Savory-sweet sauce placed on rice with Broccoli and leafy greens.
- Poke Bowl$20.36
Your choice of up to two:Albacore, Tuna, Salmon, Salmon Belly, Yellowtail, Shrimp (Ebi), Eel, Spicy Tuna. Topped with spicy tuna and crab. Served with ginger and wasabi. Severe over rice
- Pork Belly / Chashu Teriyaki Bowl$20.36
Teriyaki sautéed Pork Belly over Japanese steamed rice
- Pork Curry$20.36
Japanese Sweet Curry with Pork and a side of vegetables.
- Rice$3.32
- Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$20.36
- Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl$17.52
Spicy Tuna with avocado and seaweed, Served over rice with seaweed salad, ginger and wasabi
- Veggie Curry$18.47
Japanese Curry with a veggie croquette and mixed veggies
- Veggie Teriyaki Rice Bowl$17.52
Vegetable medley sauteed in our house made teriyaki sauce placed on top of rice with broccoli, leafy greens and green onions.
Desserts
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.92
- Blood Orange$3.92Out of stock
- Calpico$3.49
- Calpico Mango$3.49
- Cherry Syrup$0.67
- Coffee$3.97
- Coke$3.92
- Coke Zero$3.92
- Diet Coke$3.92
- Dr. Pepper$3.92
- Fuze Iced Tea$3.92
- Fuze Raspberry Iced Tea$3.92
- Ginger Ale$3.92
- Hot Green Tea$4.96
- Japanese Green Tea Cold$4.96
- Fresh Orange Juice$5.49
- Mexican Coke$4.96
- Mexican Fanta Orange$4.96
- Mexican Sprite$4.96
- Ramune$3.92
- Shirly Temple$3.92
- Smart Water$3.97
- Sprite$3.92
- San Pellegrino$3.97
- Tropicana Lemonade$3.92
- Yuzu Sparkling Drink$4.96
- Pink Lemonade$3.74
Alcohol
- 805 12oz Bottle$9.03
- Angry Orchard$9.03
- Asahi 12oz Bottle$9.03
- Atomic Torpedo IPA$10.03
- Echigo 11.15oz Bottle$10.03
- Echigo Premium Red Ale 11.3oz Bottle$10.03
- Echigo Stout 11.15oz Bottle$10.03
- Hyakumangoku Dark Ale 11.15oz$14.04
- Hyakumangoku Koshihikari Ale 11.15oz$14.04
- Hyakumangoku Pale Ale 11.15oz$14.04
- Hyakumangoku Weizen 11.15 oz$14.04
- Kanazawa Ale 330ml Bottle$14.04
Brewed with Koshihikari rice manufactured in Kanazawa, this light ale has a sharp flavor with a refreshing mouth feel.
- Kanazawa Dark Ale 330ml Bottle$14.04
The special characteristics of this dark ale beer is the bitterness of roasted malt harmonized with a light sweetness and a sour flavor.
- Kanazawa Pale Ale 330ml Bottle$14.04
Light, delicate sweetness accompanied with a refreshing mouth feel.
- Kanazawa Weizen 330ml Bottle$14.04
A tropical flavor with a mix of banana and clove aroma.
- Kinshachi Aka Miso Lager 330ml Bottle$14.04
This is a rare beer which blends red miso, a local specialty from Nagoya, Japan, known for this miso.
- Kinshachi IPA 330ml Bottle$17.05
This richly-flavored beer features a high alcohol content of 7% and a strong aroma of hops. Compared to other IPA, this beer is easy to drink because it includes the Cascade hop to create a citrus aroma.
- Kirin 12oz Bottle$9.03
- Kirin Light 12oz Bottle$9.03
- Koshihikari Echigo$13.03
Brewed using German malts and hops, along with the famed Koshihikari rice from Niigata Prefecture. Echigo Koshihikari is clean and simple yet packed with a delicious flavor.
- Kyoto IPA 11.15oz Bottle$13.03
- Kyoto Matcha IPA 11.15oz Bottle$13.03
- Kyoto White Yuzu Ale 11.15oz Botle$12.03
- Lucky Cat White Ale$10.03Out of stock
It's light body, delicate flavor, Yuzu aroma, and hidden hint of Japanese Sansho will draw out the flavor of your paired cuisine. Made with elegant Saaz bittering hips and Yamadanishiki rice for a pale gold color and easy drinking.
- Lucky Chicken Red Ale$10.03
This beer uses Sakamai (Sake rice) as an additional ingredient which gives a refreshing taste but at the same time gives off bitterness as an IPA and malty flavor as a red ale. Combined with a fruity aroma of the hops, this beer is very approachable to beginners.
- Lucky Dog Pale Ale$10.03
The sweet scent of malted barley and slight hint of citrus from Cascade hops will put you at ease. Noticeably copper in color and pleasantly bitter.
- Maximus Colossal IPA$10.03
- Modelo 12oz Bottle$8.02
- Modelo Negra 12oz Bottle$10.03
- Orion 11.3oz Bottle$12.03
Created in the subtropical region of Okinawa using well-selected ingredients and a process of adding extra beer proteins. Orion Beer has a crisp and refreshing taste with a light and long lasting head.
- Rydeen IPA$14.04
Distinguished by it's fresh, rich, citrusy aroma-hop profile, and pleasant bittering-hop finish. It is an unpasteurized beer.
- Rydeen Pilsner 330ml Bottle$14.04Out of stock
This beer features rich malt flavor, refreshing hop bitters, and goes down smooth. It is an unpasteurized beer.
- Sansho Ale 11.15oz Bottle$13.03
- Sapporo 12oz Bottle$9.03
- Sapporo Black 22oz$10.53
- Sapporo Pure 12oz Can$8.02
- White Claw Hard Seltzer$8.02
- Ginjo$17.05
Shochikubai Ginjo Sake uses select grade rice that is highly polished to yield a fruity flavor and mellow aroma. This well-rounded Sake is very smooth, one of the characteristics of a well cared for Ginjo Sake.
- Kiku Masamune Sake Cup$9.03
Dry, full-bodied and full of rich flavors!
- Hakkaisan Junmai Gingo (300)$31.08
- Hakkaisan Junmai Ginjo(720ml)$64.15
Dry and a bit spicy with subtle flavors of stewed apples, lightly toasted nuts and wood. Hakkaisan is one of the most highly sought after Junmai Ginjo in Japan.
- Hot Sake$9.03+
- Kikusui Junmai Ginjo$17.05+
A sweet aroma of rose and Mandarin orange with a clean and spicy finish. From Kikusui Shuzo, the Gold Award recipient at the National Sake Competition in Japan.
- Kikusui Junmai Daigingo$45.11
- Kimoto Junmai$20.05+
This Shirakabegura is crafted using Yamadanishiki Sake rice and the renowned Miyamizu waters by the hearts and souls of its seasoned creators. It delivers a rich, velvety mouthfeel and umami-rich sweetness, which is pulled out of the taste of the rice.
- Kubota Junmai Daiginjo$21.05+
This sake has a hint of pear and honeydew melon, an elegant fragrance, and is well-balanced and fruity with an acidic taste. Distinctive Kubota Junmai Daiginjo with a smooth and clean mouth-feel, followed by a delicately crisp finish.
- Kubota Manjyu$52.13+
Sophisticated aroma and elegant flavor. Aged for an extended period until the peak of maturity. The very rare and the most sought after Daiginjo in Japan! Consistently rated #1 by Sake connoisseurs and fine dining restaurant owners.
- Kubota Senjyu Gingo$21.05+
Ginjo-grade Honjozo Sake with natural alcohol added to achieve a clean and crisp flavor. This Sake is comforting with its elegant aroma. Serve chilled to enjoy a clear flavor.
- Michinoku Onikoroshi$20.05
Green apple, cinnamon and strawberry jam on the nose with a hot mochi and grape juice flavors. The Demon Slayer!
- Nigori Silky Mild$16.04
Nigori Sake was served to Samurai over twelve centuries ago, and is the predecessor of today's Sake. A naturally brewed, unfiltered sake with a milky rice flavor, it is best served cold as an after dinner drink.
- Nigori Silky Mild Large$30.08
- Kubota Senjyu Junmai Gingo$22.06+
- Yuki Nigori Lychee$19.05
Yuki Nigori's rich aroma and smooth flavors delight the palate as a refreshing aperitif or a satisfying dessert beverage.
- Yuki Nigori Mango$19.05
Yuki Nigori's rich aroma and smooth flavors delight the palate as a refreshing aperitif or a satisfying dessert beverage.
- Yuki Nigori Strawberry$19.05
Yuki Nigori's rich aroma and smooth flavors delight the palate as a refreshing aperitif or a satisfying dessert beverage.
- Yuki Nigori White Peach$19.05
Yuki Nigori's rich aroma and smooth flavors delight the palate as a refreshing aperitif or a satisfying dessert beverage.
- Zaku Asahi Junmai Daiginjo$99.24
- Michinoku Onikoroshi 720mL.$42.10
- Tatenokawa Foo Fighters Silver Junmai Daigingo$75.19Out of stock
- Mio Sparkling Sake$15.04
- HighBall$14.40
- Lemon Drop$14.40
- Japanese Old Fashion$14.40
- Sojito$14.40
- Lychee Tini$14.40
- Freshing Yuzu$14.40
- Pomegranate Lime Punch$14.40
- Japanese G&T$14.40
- Moscow Mule$14.40