- Gra Pow Wagyu$16.50
Wok-fired ( house blend minced Wagyu Beef or Crispy Pork Belly ) holy basil, seasonal basil blend, snap-peas, bird's eye chili, garlic, XO Sauce. Add Free Range Egg!!!. *Contains Shellfish ( Oyster Sauce )
- Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
Wok-Fried, Wild Shrimps , House-made Shrimps Oil XO Sauce, Egg, Scallions, Cilantro, Prik Nam Pla.
- Grandma's fish and rice$22.00
Hand Shredded Fried Local Rock Fish , Culantro, Chili Flakes , smoked chili fish sauce, cilantro, cilantro , shallots over jasmine rice. Chef childhood dish.
- Pad See Ew Noodle$16.50
Wok-fried smoked noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, soy bean and xo sauce. No MSG and cook with less than 1oz of oil. Contain: shellfish, soy bean and gluten from soy sauce.
- Kai Jeaw$12.00
- Shrimp Curry$24.00
- Jasberry Rice$5.00Out of stock
- Jasmine rice$3.00
- Fried egg$2.00
- Eggplant & Kabocha Squash ( Vegan )$14.00Out of stock
Wok-fired eggplant, Kombucha squash, Thai basil, soy Bean, scallions, bird's eye chili.
