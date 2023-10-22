Holy Chow LLC 1331 Lamberton Drive
Appetizers
Egg roll with cabbage, string beans, snow peas, and carrots. Served 1 per order.
Spring roll with white meat chicken, carrots, black mushrooms, and cabbage. Served 1 per order.
Egg roll with cabbage, egg, and beef. Served 1 per order.
Scallions folded into flaky dough and pan-fried. Cut into 6 pieces and served with side of hoisin sauce.
Fried chicken with house seasoning.
Seasoned fried chicken tossed in house BBQ sauce.
Lo mein noodles tossed in peanut butter sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
Tofu, string bean, bok choy, carrot, black mushroom, and celery wrapped in dough.
White meat chicken, onion, ginger, and celery wrapped in dough.
Beef with onion, ginger, and celery wrapped in dough.
Ground beef and onions mixed with curry, wrapped in wonton skin, and deep fried.
Hot dog wrapped in spring roll skin and deep-fried.
Soups
Soy sauce, vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, bamboo shoots and tofu in chicken broth.
Wispy beaten eggs in boiled chicken broth.
Wontons, filled with white meat chicken, in egg drop soup.
Soy sauce, vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, bamboo shoots and tofu with wontons in chicken broth.
Lo mein noodles and chicken in clear chicken broth.
Rice and chicken in clear chicken broth.
Shredded chicken, creamed corn, and egg drop soup
Pieces of chicken in wonton broth.
Sliced beef, white meat chicken, and mixed vegetables in chicken broth
Wontons, filled with white meat chicken, in chicken broth garnished with scallions. 4 wontons in a pint and 7 in a quart.
Fried Rice and More
Steamed brown rice
Steamed white rice.
Sliced beef, white meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed with egg and rice.
Sliced beef sautéed with peas, carrots, and onions with egg and rice.
White meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed with egg and rice.
Broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onions, peas, and carrots sautéed with egg and rice.
Peas, carrots, onions, and egg sautéed with rice.
Chicken
Sliced chicken with snow peas, green pepper, and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.
Sliced chicken with green pepper, carrot, and onion in spicy Szechuan sauce.
Breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken garnished with fresh lemon slices. Lemon sauce served on the side.
White meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed in a curry sauce.
White meat chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green pepper, and baby corn sautéed in Hunan sauce.
White meat chicken, breaded and deep-fried with green peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple. Sweet and sour sauce served on the side.
White meat chicken, shredded cabbage, mushrooms, onions, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.
White meat chicken, baby corn, bamboo, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, napa, and water chestnuts sautéed in white sauce.
Dark meat chicken, green peppers, water chestnuts, and celery in kung pao sauce. Peanuts on the side.
White meat chicken and string beans sautéed in brown sauce.
White meat chicken, water chestnuts, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.
White meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, onions, baby corn, and napa sautéed in peking sauce.
White meat chicken, mushrooms, black mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and baby corn sautéed in brown sauce.
White meat chicken with bamboo shoots, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, napa, snow peas and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.
White meat chicken, bamboo, green pepper, celery, and water chestnuts sautéed in garlic sauce.
White meat chicken and eggplant sautéed in brown sauce.
Dark meat chicken, water chestnuts, green peppers, carrots and celery sautéed in brown sauce. Served with cashews on the side.
White meat chicken sautéed with broccoli in brown sauce.
White meat chicken, baby corn, snow peas, napa, mushrooms, and carrot sautéed in brown sauce.
Beef
Sliced beef sautéed with broccoli in brown sauce.
Shredded beef, green pepper, water chestnuts, and bamboo sautéed in garlic sauce.
Sliced beef with bamboo shoots, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, napa, snow peas and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.
Sliced beef, mushrooms, black mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and baby corn sautéed in brown sauce.
Sliced beef sautéed with snow peas and water chestnuts in brown sauce.
Sliced beef and string beans sautéed in brown sauce.
Sliced beef and eggplant sautéed in brown sauce.
Sliced beef, green pepper, water chestnuts, and celery sautéed in Kung Pao sauce. Peanuts served on the side.
Sliced beef, shredded cabbage, onion, mushroom, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.
Sliced beef, peppers, and onions sautéed in brown sauce.
Sliced beef, carrots, peas, and onions sautéed in curry sauce.
Sliced beef, broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and green pepper sautéed in spicy brown sauce.
Sliced beef with green pepper, carrot, and onion in spicy Szechuan sauce.
Sliced beef with snow peas, green pepper, and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.
Noodles
White meat chicken, sliced beef, onions, mushroom, carrots, napa, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles in a curry sauce.
White meat chicken, sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.
White meat chicken, sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
Sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.
Sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
White meat chicken, carrots, mushroom, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, napa, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.
Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, napa, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.
Vegetarian
Broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, bamboo, and green pepper sautéed in garlic sauce.
Eggplant, bamboo, celery, water chestnuts, and green pepper sautéed in garlic sauce
Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu sautéed in General Chow sauce and garnished with broccoli.
Broccoli, celery, carrots, bamboo, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, napa, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.
Shredded cabbage, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli, onion, mushroom, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.
String beans sautéed in brown sauce.
Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu, bamboo, broccoli, celery, carrots, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, napa, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.
Tofu, green pepper, water chestnuts, and celery sautéed in Kung Pao sauce. Peanuts served on the side.
Deep fried tofu with green pepper, carrot, and onion in a spicy szechuan sauce.
Deep fried tofu with green pepper, snow peas, and onions in a spicy black pepper sauce.
House Specials
Sliced crispy beef with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.
Lightly battered and deep-fried beef sautéed in a spicy orange sauce, garnished with broccoli.
Sliced beef, onion, and scallions sautéed in Mongolian sauce.
Lightly battered and deep-fried beef sautéed in sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds, and garnished with broccoli.
White meat chicken, sliced beef, bamboo, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, napa, snow peas, and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.
Sliced crispy white meat chicken with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.
White meat chicken, peppers, carrots, snow peas, and water chestnuts diced and placed on a bed of crispy rice noodles. Served with lettuce wraps and hoisin sauce.
Lightly breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken tossed in General Chow sauce and placed on a bed of pan-fried rice noodles.
White meat chicken with fresh mango, snow peas, carrots, and napa in a mango sauce.
Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu tossed in a savory garlic sauce, placed on a bed of mixed vegetables sautéed in the same sauce, and topped with sesame seeds.
Breaded and deep-fried dark meat chicken sautéed in a spicy orange sauce, garnished with broccoli.
Breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken tossed in a savory garlic sauce and placed on a bed of mixed vegetables sautéed in the same sauce.
Breaded and deep-fried dark meat chicken in sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds, and garnished with broccoli.
Breaded and deep-fried dark meat chicken in spicy general chow sauce, garnished with broccoli.
American Menu
Chow Mein
Broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, snow peas, bean sprouts, napa, onions, and celery sautéed in white sauce.
White meat chicken, bean sprouts, napa, onions, and celery sautéed in white sauce.
Sliced beef, bean sprouts, napa, onions, and celery sautéed in brown sauce.
Egg Foo Young
Baby corn, water chestnuts, broccoli, mushroom, bean sprout, napa, and onion mixed with egg and cooked into 3 omelettes. Sauce served on the side.
White meat chicken, bean sprout, napa, and onion mixed with egg and cooked into 3 omelettes. Sauce served on the side.
Sliced beef, bean sprout, napa, and onion mixed with egg and cooked into 3 omelettes. Sauce served on the side.