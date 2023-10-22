Appetizers

Vegetable Egg Roll
$3.49

Egg roll with cabbage, string beans, snow peas, and carrots. Served 1 per order.

Chicken Spring Roll
$3.49

Spring roll with white meat chicken, carrots, black mushrooms, and cabbage. Served 1 per order.

Beef Egg Roll
$3.49

Egg roll with cabbage, egg, and beef. Served 1 per order.

Scallion Pancakes
$8.99

Scallions folded into flaky dough and pan-fried. Cut into 6 pieces and served with side of hoisin sauce.

Fried Chicken Wings
$8.99+

Fried chicken with house seasoning.

Fried BBQ Chicken Wings
$8.99+

Seasoned fried chicken tossed in house BBQ sauce.

Cold Sesame Noodles
$11.99

Lo mein noodles tossed in peanut butter sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Vegetable Dumplings
$13.99

Tofu, string bean, bok choy, carrot, black mushroom, and celery wrapped in dough.

Chicken Dumplings
$13.99

White meat chicken, onion, ginger, and celery wrapped in dough.

Beef Dumplings
$13.99

Beef with onion, ginger, and celery wrapped in dough.

Deep Fried Wontons
$9.99
Curry Beef Triangles
$11.99

Ground beef and onions mixed with curry, wrapped in wonton skin, and deep fried.

BBQ Beef Sticks 3 Piece
$14.99
BBQ Beef Sticks 7 Piece
$17.99
Oriental Hot Dog
$6.49

Hot dog wrapped in spring roll skin and deep-fried.

Soups

Hot and Sour Soup 🌶️
$5.99+

Soy sauce, vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, bamboo shoots and tofu in chicken broth.

Egg Drop Soup
$4.99+

Wispy beaten eggs in boiled chicken broth.

Egg Drop / Wonton Soup
$5.99+

Wontons, filled with white meat chicken, in egg drop soup.

Hot and Sour / Wonton Soup 🌶️
$5.99+

Soy sauce, vinegar, salt, pepper, sugar, bamboo shoots and tofu with wontons in chicken broth.

Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.99+

Lo mein noodles and chicken in clear chicken broth.

Chicken Rice Soup
$5.99+

Rice and chicken in clear chicken broth.

Chicken Sweet Corn Soup
$5.99+

Shredded chicken, creamed corn, and egg drop soup

Chicken Soup
$5.99+

Pieces of chicken in wonton broth.

Vegetable Soup
$4.99+
House Special Soup
$6.49+

Sliced beef, white meat chicken, and mixed vegetables in chicken broth

Wonton Broth
$3.49+
Wonton Soup
$5.99+

Wontons, filled with white meat chicken, in chicken broth garnished with scallions. 4 wontons in a pint and 7 in a quart.

Fried Rice and More

Brown Rice
$3.99

Steamed brown rice

White Rice
$2.99

Steamed white rice.

Combo Fried Rice
$9.49+

Sliced beef, white meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed with egg and rice.

Beef Fried Rice
$11.49+

Sliced beef sautéed with peas, carrots, and onions with egg and rice.

Chicken Fried Rice
$9.49+

White meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed with egg and rice.

Vegetable Fried Rice
$7.49+

Broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onions, peas, and carrots sautéed with egg and rice.

Plain Fried Frice
$3.99

Peas, carrots, onions, and egg sautéed with rice.

Chicken

Black Pepper Chicken 🌶️

Sliced chicken with snow peas, green pepper, and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.

Szechuan Chicken 🌶️

Sliced chicken with green pepper, carrot, and onion in spicy Szechuan sauce.

Lemon Chicken
Lemon Chicken

Breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken garnished with fresh lemon slices. Lemon sauce served on the side.

Curry Chicken
Curry Chicken

White meat chicken, peas, carrots, and onions sautéed in a curry sauce.

Hunan Chicken 🌶️
Hunan Chicken 🌶️

White meat chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green pepper, and baby corn sautéed in Hunan sauce.

Sweet and Sour Chicken
Sweet and Sour Chicken

White meat chicken, breaded and deep-fried with green peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple. Sweet and sour sauce served on the side.

Moo Shu Chicken
Moo Shu Chicken

White meat chicken, shredded cabbage, mushrooms, onions, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan
Moo Goo Gai Pan

White meat chicken, baby corn, bamboo, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, napa, and water chestnuts sautéed in white sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken 🌶️
Kung Pao Chicken 🌶️

Dark meat chicken, green peppers, water chestnuts, and celery in kung pao sauce. Peanuts on the side.

Chicken with String Beans
Chicken with String Beans

White meat chicken and string beans sautéed in brown sauce.

Chicken with Snow Peas
Chicken with Snow Peas

White meat chicken, water chestnuts, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.

Chicken with Peking Sauce
Chicken with Peking Sauce

White meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, onions, baby corn, and napa sautéed in peking sauce.

Chicken with Mushrooms

White meat chicken, mushrooms, black mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and baby corn sautéed in brown sauce.

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

White meat chicken with bamboo shoots, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, napa, snow peas and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.

Chicken with Garlic Sauce 🌶️
Chicken with Garlic Sauce 🌶️

White meat chicken, bamboo, green pepper, celery, and water chestnuts sautéed in garlic sauce.

Chicken with Eggplant
Chicken with Eggplant

White meat chicken and eggplant sautéed in brown sauce.

Chicken with Cashews
Chicken with Cashews

Dark meat chicken, water chestnuts, green peppers, carrots and celery sautéed in brown sauce. Served with cashews on the side.

Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken with Broccoli

White meat chicken sautéed with broccoli in brown sauce.

Chicken with Baby Corn
Chicken with Baby Corn

White meat chicken, baby corn, snow peas, napa, mushrooms, and carrot sautéed in brown sauce.

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

Sliced beef sautéed with broccoli in brown sauce.

Beef with Garlic Sauce 🌶️

Shredded beef, green pepper, water chestnuts, and bamboo sautéed in garlic sauce.

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

Sliced beef with bamboo shoots, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, napa, snow peas and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.

Beef with Mushrooms

Sliced beef, mushrooms, black mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, and baby corn sautéed in brown sauce.

Beef with Snow Peas

Sliced beef sautéed with snow peas and water chestnuts in brown sauce.

Beef with String Beans

Sliced beef and string beans sautéed in brown sauce.

Beef with Eggplant

Sliced beef and eggplant sautéed in brown sauce.

Kung Pao Beef 🌶️

Sliced beef, green pepper, water chestnuts, and celery sautéed in Kung Pao sauce. Peanuts served on the side.

Moo Shu Beef

Sliced beef, shredded cabbage, onion, mushroom, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.

Pepper Steak

Sliced beef, peppers, and onions sautéed in brown sauce.

Curry Beef

Sliced beef, carrots, peas, and onions sautéed in curry sauce.

Hunan Beef 🌶️

Sliced beef, broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and green pepper sautéed in spicy brown sauce.

Szechuan Beef 🌶️

Sliced beef with green pepper, carrot, and onion in spicy Szechuan sauce.

Black Pepper Beef 🌶️

Sliced beef with snow peas, green pepper, and onion in a spicy black pepper sauce.

Noodles

Singapore Noodles 🌶️
$15.99+

White meat chicken, sliced beef, onions, mushroom, carrots, napa, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles in a curry sauce.

Mei Fun (Mix)
$15.99+

White meat chicken, sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.

Lo Mein (Mix)
$15.99+

White meat chicken, sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.

Beef Mei Fun
$15.99+

Sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.

Beef Lo Mein
$15.99+

Sliced beef, carrots, mushrooms, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.

Chicken Mei Fun
$13.99+
Chicken Lo Mein
$13.99+

White meat chicken, carrots, mushroom, napa, onions, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.

Vegetable Mei Fun
$11.99+

Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, napa, bean sprouts, and egg sautéed with mei fun rice noodles.

Vegetable Lo Mein
$11.99+

Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, napa, and bean sprouts sautéed with lo mein wheat noodles.

Vegetarian

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce 🌶️
$14.49+

Broccoli, celery, water chestnuts, bamboo, and green pepper sautéed in garlic sauce.

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce 🌶️
$14.49+

Eggplant, bamboo, celery, water chestnuts, and green pepper sautéed in garlic sauce

General Chow Tofu 🌶️
$15.49+

Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu sautéed in General Chow sauce and garnished with broccoli.

Vegetable Delight
$14.49+

Broccoli, celery, carrots, bamboo, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, napa, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.

Moo Shu Vegetables
$14.49+

Shredded cabbage, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli, onion, mushroom, and eggs sautéed in hoisin sauce. Served with pancakes (2 for regular, 4 for large) and extra hoisin sauce.

Sautéed String Beans
$13.49+

String beans sautéed in brown sauce.

Tofu with Mixed Vegetables
$15.49+

Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu, bamboo, broccoli, celery, carrots, baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, napa, and snow peas sautéed in brown sauce.

Kung Pao Tofu 🌶️
$15.49+

Tofu, green pepper, water chestnuts, and celery sautéed in Kung Pao sauce. Peanuts served on the side.

Szechuan Tofu 🌶️
$15.49+

Deep fried tofu with green pepper, carrot, and onion in a spicy szechuan sauce.

Black Pepper Tofu 🌶️
$15.49+

Deep fried tofu with green pepper, snow peas, and onions in a spicy black pepper sauce.

House Specials

Crispy Beef 🌶️
$25.99+

Sliced crispy beef with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.

Orange Beef 🌶️
$25.99+

Lightly battered and deep-fried beef sautéed in a spicy orange sauce, garnished with broccoli.

Mongolian Beef
$25.99+

Sliced beef, onion, and scallions sautéed in Mongolian sauce.

Sesame Beef
$25.99+

Lightly battered and deep-fried beef sautéed in sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds, and garnished with broccoli.

Holy Chow Mix
$25.99+

White meat chicken, sliced beef, bamboo, baby corn, broccoli, carrots, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, napa, snow peas, and water chestnuts sautéed in brown sauce.

Crispy Chicken 🌶️
$24.99+

Sliced crispy white meat chicken with shredded carrots and scallions tossed in a spicy, sweet sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap
$24.99+

White meat chicken, peppers, carrots, snow peas, and water chestnuts diced and placed on a bed of crispy rice noodles. Served with lettuce wraps and hoisin sauce.

Kung Fu Krunch
$24.99+

Lightly breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken tossed in General Chow sauce and placed on a bed of pan-fried rice noodles.

Mango Chicken
$24.99+

White meat chicken with fresh mango, snow peas, carrots, and napa in a mango sauce.

Sergeant Tofu
$17.49+

Lightly battered and deep-fried tofu tossed in a savory garlic sauce, placed on a bed of mixed vegetables sautéed in the same sauce, and topped with sesame seeds.

Orange Chicken 🌶️
$17.49+

Breaded and deep-fried dark meat chicken sautéed in a spicy orange sauce, garnished with broccoli.

Empress Chicken
$17.49+

Breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken tossed in a savory garlic sauce and placed on a bed of mixed vegetables sautéed in the same sauce.

Sesame Chicken
$17.49+

Breaded and deep-fried dark meat chicken in sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds, and garnished with broccoli.

General Chow's Chicken 🌶️
$17.49+

Breaded and deep-fried dark meat chicken in spicy general chow sauce, garnished with broccoli.

American Menu

Chicken Fingers
$6.99

Lightly breaded and deep-fried white meat chicken tenders.

French Fries
$4.99
Hot Dog
$5.99
Beijing Burger
$8.99Out of stock

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein
$13.49+

Broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, snow peas, bean sprouts, napa, onions, and celery sautéed in white sauce.

Chicken Chow Mein
$15.49+

White meat chicken, bean sprouts, napa, onions, and celery sautéed in white sauce.

Beef Chow Mein
$16.49+

Sliced beef, bean sprouts, napa, onions, and celery sautéed in brown sauce.

Egg Foo Young

Vegetable Omelette
$15.49

Baby corn, water chestnuts, broccoli, mushroom, bean sprout, napa, and onion mixed with egg and cooked into 3 omelettes. Sauce served on the side.

Chicken Omelette
$17.49

White meat chicken, bean sprout, napa, and onion mixed with egg and cooked into 3 omelettes. Sauce served on the side.

Beef Omelette
$18.49

Sliced beef, bean sprout, napa, and onion mixed with egg and cooked into 3 omelettes. Sauce served on the side.

Beverages

Arizona
$2.49
Water
$1.49
Coke Can
$1.49
Diet Coke Can
$1.49
Sprite Can
$1.49
Ginger Ale Can
$1.49
Orange Soda Can
$1.49
Root Beet Can
$1.49
Lime Seltzer Water
$1.49
Cranberry Lime Seltzer Water
$1.49
Grapefruit Seltzer Water
$1.49
Black Cherry Seltzer Water
$1.49
Coke Bottle
$2.49
Diet Coke Bottle
$2.49
Sprite Bottle
$2.49
Ginger Ale Bottle
$2.49
Orange Soda Bottle
$2.49
Root Beer Bottle
$2.49
Lemon Snapple
$2.49
Lemon Diet Snapple
$2.49
Raspberry Snapple
$2.49
Raspberry Diet Snapple
$2.49
Peach Snapple
$2.49
Peach Diet Snapple
$2.49
Mango Snapple
$2.49
Mango Diet Snapple
$2.49
Apple Snapple
$2.49
Apple Diet Snapple
$2.49

Side Order

Moo Shu Pancake
$0.49
Wonton
$0.79
Hot Oil
$0.39