Sandwiches

Holy Cluck

$10.99

Slaw, pickles, Nashville hot spice & holy sauce

Cluck

$10.99

Slaw, pickles, & holy sauce

Classic

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, pickles & mayo

Mac Cluckin'

$10.99

Mac n' cheese, slaw, & ranch

Hot Honey Butta

$10.99

Smoked cheddar cheese, pickles, & hot honey butta

Bey-Root

$10.99

Fries, slaw, garlic spread, kethcup & chicken

Bbq

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, crispy omions & bbq sauce

Mac Buster

$13.00

Smoked cheddar cheese, mac n' cheese, hot honey chicken & ranch

The Cluckin Grilled Cheese

$12.00

A holy cluck in a Texas toast grilled cheese

Plain Sandwich

$9.00

Tenders

2 Tender Meal

$11.00

Served with fries, pickles & ranch

4 Tender Meal

$16.00

Served with fries, pickles & ranch

Single Tender

$4.00

Nuggies

6 pc nuggies

$5.00

10 pc nuggies

$8.00

20 pc nuggies

$15.00

Loaded Ones

Coop

$12.00

Waffle fries, nacho cheese, slaw, pickles, chicken. Holy, Bushki & ranch.

Mac- Moody

$10.00

Mac n' cheese, chicken & bushki

Chicken N' Waffles

Classic Chicken n' Waffles

$12.00

Belgian waffle topped with 2 tenders, butter & maple syrup

Hot Honey Chicken n' Waffles

$13.00

Belgian waffle topped with 2 hot honey tenders, butter and maple syrup

Wings

8 pc wings

$12.00

12 pc wings

$18.00

24 pc wings

$36.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Cheese fries

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Mac Bites

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Motz Sticks

$6.00

Slaw

$4.00

Sauces

Holy Sauce

$0.75

Bushki Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Garlic Spread

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Open Pit

$0.75

Hot Honey

$1.00

Asian Sesame

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain

$2.00

Bottled water

$1.00

Unholy Salads

Apple Harvest

$12.00

Mixed greens, apples, pomegrante, cranberries, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds, pecans & balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, corn, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & house-made ranch

Specials

Lunch Combo

$13.00

Sandwich, fries & drink

Half Off Wings (Mondays Only)

Peanut Butter Brownie

$10.00

1922 Milkshakes

cereal Killer

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream mixed with Fruity Pebbles in an iced cup topped with whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles and strawberry drizzle

Classic Chocolate

$5.00

Classic Strawberry

$5.00

Classic Vanilla

$5.00

Cosmic Galaxy

$10.00

Chocolate milk ice cream in an iced cup. Chocolate drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, cosmic sprinkles and cosmic brownie

Detroiter

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream mixed with Vernor's in a vanilla and Better Made bbq chip iced rim cup. Caramel drizzle cup topped with whipped cream, Better Made caramel popcorn, more Better Made bbq chips and a cherry on top

Fluffer Nutter

$10.00

Vaniila ice cream mixed with Nutter Butter cookies and peanut butter in a iced rimed cup. Peanut butter drizzled cup, marshmallow fluf topped with whipped cream, peanut butter, graham crackers and Nutter Butter cookie

Holy Shake

$15.00

Vanilla ice cream mixed with maple syrup and cinnamon sugar inside a strawberry syrup dirzzled cup. Topped with a Belgian waffle, chicken tender, whipped cream and loads of maple syrup

Lotus Lovers

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, mixed with Biscoff cookies and Biscoff butter in a iced rim. Biscoff drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, Biscoff crumbs, Biscoff drizzle and Biscoff cookies

Milk + Cookies

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream mized with Oreos in a iced rim cup. Chocolate drizzled cup, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, crushed Oreos and Oreo cookies

Party Animal

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream mixed frosted animal cookies in an iced rimmed cup. Pink icing drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, pinl icing, and frosted animal cookies

Strawberry Poundcake

$10.00

Strawberry/vanilla milk ice cream mixed with pound cake in a vanilla and graham cracker iced rim cup. Strawberry drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, pound cake and more strawberry drizzle

Banana Pudding

$10.00