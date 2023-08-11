Holy Cluck
Sandwiches
Holy Cluck
Slaw, pickles, Nashville hot spice & holy sauce
Cluck
Slaw, pickles, & holy sauce
Classic
American cheese, lettuce, pickles & mayo
Mac Cluckin'
Mac n' cheese, slaw, & ranch
Hot Honey Butta
Smoked cheddar cheese, pickles, & hot honey butta
Bey-Root
Fries, slaw, garlic spread, kethcup & chicken
Bbq
American cheese, lettuce, crispy omions & bbq sauce
Mac Buster
Smoked cheddar cheese, mac n' cheese, hot honey chicken & ranch
The Cluckin Grilled Cheese
A holy cluck in a Texas toast grilled cheese
Plain Sandwich
1922 Milkshakes
cereal Killer
Vanilla ice cream mixed with Fruity Pebbles in an iced cup topped with whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles and strawberry drizzle
Classic Chocolate
Classic Strawberry
Classic Vanilla
Cosmic Galaxy
Chocolate milk ice cream in an iced cup. Chocolate drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, cosmic sprinkles and cosmic brownie
Detroiter
Vanilla ice cream mixed with Vernor's in a vanilla and Better Made bbq chip iced rim cup. Caramel drizzle cup topped with whipped cream, Better Made caramel popcorn, more Better Made bbq chips and a cherry on top
Fluffer Nutter
Vaniila ice cream mixed with Nutter Butter cookies and peanut butter in a iced rimed cup. Peanut butter drizzled cup, marshmallow fluf topped with whipped cream, peanut butter, graham crackers and Nutter Butter cookie
Holy Shake
Vanilla ice cream mixed with maple syrup and cinnamon sugar inside a strawberry syrup dirzzled cup. Topped with a Belgian waffle, chicken tender, whipped cream and loads of maple syrup
Lotus Lovers
Vanilla ice cream, mixed with Biscoff cookies and Biscoff butter in a iced rim. Biscoff drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, Biscoff crumbs, Biscoff drizzle and Biscoff cookies
Milk + Cookies
Vanilla ice cream mized with Oreos in a iced rim cup. Chocolate drizzled cup, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, crushed Oreos and Oreo cookies
Party Animal
Vanilla ice cream mixed frosted animal cookies in an iced rimmed cup. Pink icing drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, pinl icing, and frosted animal cookies
Strawberry Poundcake
Strawberry/vanilla milk ice cream mixed with pound cake in a vanilla and graham cracker iced rim cup. Strawberry drizzled cup topped with whipped cream, pound cake and more strawberry drizzle