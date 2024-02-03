Holy Cow- Brooklyn 4113 Avenue U
BREAKFAST
SIGNATURES
- CLASSIC BURGER$8.00
Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY BURGER$12.00
6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY CHICKEN$8.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- CHICKEN TENDERS
Strips of juicy crispy chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.
SPECIALTIES
- N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK$17.00
8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.
- CHOPPED CHEESE
A quarter pounder chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$12.00
Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- BEEF SLIDERS
100% beef patties on slider buns topped with lettuce, onions, and Holy Sauce
- CHICKEN SLIDERS
Snack-sized crispy chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.
- CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$16.00
100% Beef patties chopped on the grill with onions and cheese on slider buns
- MIX & MATCH SLIDERS$12.00+
3-Crispy all white meat chicken breast sliders & 3-100% beef patties on slider buns
- IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS
Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.
- IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$18.00
- DOUBLE SMASHED ONION HOLY BURGER$12.00
Two 3 oz short rib and brisket beef blend patties smashed on the grill with onions, topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce
- DOUBLE SMASH PATTY BECON JALAPENO SLIDERS$21.00
Doubled smashed cheeseburger with fresh jalapenos, topped with our double-smoked crispy bacon
SIDES
VEGAN MENU
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.
- VEGAN HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
Crispy base-plant chicken patty. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE Lettuce, and tomato
- VEGAN CHICKEN SLIDERS$18.00
- VEGAN TENDERS
- VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS
Impossible Chicken Nuggets are made with soy protein to deliver that meaty bite. Soy protein is packed with plant-based protein and is a good source of amino acids and essential minerals like potassium. Sunflower oil gives Impossible Chicken Nuggets their juiciness. Methylcellulose (a binder in ice cream, sauces, and jams) and food starch (a carbohydrate in foods like canned soup) hold it all together. A blend of herbs and seasoning give these nuggets a delicious, savory flavor. Wheat flour creates golden-brown breadcrumbs that give Impossible Chicken Nuggets a crispy coating.
- VEGAN MIX & MATCH SLIDERS$18.00
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$14.00
Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS$20.00
6 Vegan slider buns topped with Vegan holy sauce, onions, vegetarian patty and vegan American cheese
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$20.00
6 Vegan slider buns topped with vegan holy sauce, lettuce, chopped vegetarian patty with grilled onions and vegan American cheese.
GLUTEN-FREE
- G/F HOLY DOG$5.00
- G/F TENDERS
- G/F HOLY CHICKEN$9.00
- G/F CLASSIC BURGER$9.00
- G/F HOLY BURGER$13.00
- G/F DOUBLE SMASHED ONION HOLY BURGER$13.00
- G/F CHOPPED CHEESE$9.00
- G/F IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$13.00
- G/F IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE$13.00
- G/F TURKEY SANDWICH$13.00
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwich. our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor.get on a hero or sandwich bread. gluten free also available
- G/F ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$13.00
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.
- G/F CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH$11.00
Breaded chicken and herbs, on a pillowy hero with some crispy lettuce. Available in a hero, artisan sliced bread and Gluten Free Bread.
- G/F NYC CHEESESTEAK$15.00
DELI SANDWICHES🥪
- TURKEY SANDWICH
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor. Get on a hero or sandwich bread. Gluten Free also available
- ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.
- CLUB SUPREME SANDWICH
- SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
Thinly sliced smoked chicken breast, on a pillowy hero with some crispy lettuce. Available in a hero, artisan sliced bread and Gluten Free Bread.
- BLT SANDWICH
- HOT HONEY BLT
- TURKEY SLICED$12.00+
SMOKED SLICED TURKEY AVAILABLE IN HALF AND ONE POUND
- ROAST BEEF SLICED$12.00+
- SLICED SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST$12.00+
- TURKEY, PEPPERONI & ROAST BEEF$18.00
3 OZ TURKEY BREAST 3 OZ PEPPERONI 3 OZ ROAST BEEF
VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM & VEGAN ICE CREAM
- FRUITY PEBBLES$9.00
- VANILLA$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. You know who is not happy though? Vanilla. Seen as “boring.” “Safe.” Or “if beige could yawn it would be vanilla.” Well, no more. We’re bringing out vanilla’s more non-vanilla-ey traits by using Tahitian vanilla beans, cold-ground whole. Don’t screw it up from here, vanilla.
- CHOCOLATE CARAMEL CHEESECAKE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Ice Cream. Chocolate cream cheese ice cream. Swirls of caramel. Chunks of housemade graham cracker crust. It’s as if evrything good in the world moved into a pint-sized condo.
- PISTACHIO$9.00
On the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily, grow the finest pistachios on earth. Certified by the International Slow Food Institute, this variety of pistachio grows in the rugged landscape of Bronte and nowhere else. It is here that they acquire their unique, brilliant emerald green color, intense resinous fragrance and incredible taste. For this special flavor, we use nothing more than these nuts ground into a fine paste.
- STRAWBERRY$9.00
We use Oregon-grown strawberries, picked at the peak of ripeness, and blend them fully into our classic recipe of fresh cream, egg yolks and pure cane sugar.
- PRALINE BUTTER CAKE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Praline Butter Cake Ice Cream. We can thank Louisiana for the praline and Mardi Gras. But you don’t have to throw beads to get your hands on this creation; sweet cream ice cream with praline and pieces of brown butter cake.
- HONEYCOMB$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Honeycomb Ice Cream. Despite being called honeycomb, it’s not made from any honey at all. It’s made with caramel candy. That all might seem confusing until you realize that ice cream is also made without ice. Your whole life has been a lie.
- MALTED COOKIE DOUGH SHAKE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Malted Cookie Dough Shake Ice Cream. Malted Ice Cream. Chewy cookie dough. Generous amounts of dark chocolate chips. It’s the shake, er, pint you’ve always wanted. If you wanted a pint of malted ice cream, chewy cookie dough and chocolate chips.
- COFFEE AFFOGATO$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Mint Chip Ice Cream. We use single-origin, dark chocolate chips, so you can taste the true flavor profile. We add in a little pure peppermint extract and <chef’s kiss>.
- HAZELNUT FUDGE COOKIE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Hazelnut Fudge Cookie Ice Cream. Italian hazelnuts. Crumbles of spiced speculoos cookies. Swirls of rich dark chocolate. They’re all the winners here in this mouth contest.
- BROWN SUGAR COOKIE DOUGH CHUNK$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Chunk Ice Cream. Dark brown sugar ice cream. Cookie dough. Candied Walnuts. Brownies. It’s a collection of all the best stuff. Like an ice cream platypus whose den is your mouth.
- COOKIES & CREAM$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Nothing. Not children. Not dogs. Not rainbows. Nothing. Dark chocolate chip cookies + a rich cream filling + cold-ground vanilla bean ice cream = non-child, non-dog, non-rainbow happiness.
- DULCE DE LECHE BROWNIE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin Ice Cream. This is what happens when lemon ice cream, poppy seeds, swirls of lemon curd and honey cornbread muffin get in the hot tub that is your mouth.
- MARIONBERRY CHEESECAKE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Marionberry Cheesecake Ice Cream. If you’re going to go all the way to the freezer for this, the least we can do is make our graham crumble in-house and go to Stahlbush Island Farms for the marrionberries that we use to make the jam.
- BUTTERMILK BERRY CORNBREAD$9.00
After all happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Buttermilk Berry Cornbread Ice Cream. We mix in pieces of honey cornbread with buttermilk ice cream. Then we add in swirls of sweet and tart raspberry. You add your spoon. Before you know it we have a mouth band.
- PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE HONEYCOMB$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb Ice Cream. To our peanut butter ice cream, we add chunks of chewy brownies, pieces of honeycomb and swirls of peanut butter. Then we see if anyone is looking and we sample said Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb Ice Cream. You know, for quality control and what not.
- RASPBERRY LAYER CAKE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Raspberry Layer Cake Ice Cream. We mix in pieces of soft, fluffy yellow cake with vanilla ice cream. Then we add in swirls of sweet and tart raspberry. You add your spoon. Before you know it we have a mouth band.
- VEGAN COOKIES & CREAM CARAMEL SWIRL$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Earl Grey Tea Ice Cream. Hand-harvested Rishi Tea leaves from the tea tree forests in the Yunnan province of China, a little bergamot citrus, your mouth. Teamwork!
- VEGAN COOKIE DOUGH$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. People ask how we got the name Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream. Well, with this vegan oat milk base and its cold-ground Tahitian vanilla beans and its ice cream attributes, it was either that or call it “Lionel.”
- VEGAN PISTACHIO$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Pistachio Ice Cream. Certified by the International Slow Food Institute, these special pistachios are only found in Mount Etna. In Bronte, Italy, to be precise. So they’re renowned for their fragrance and flavor. And their neck scarves.
- VEGAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream. Now, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably not. But on the other hand, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably. That’s just science.
- VEGAN STRAWBERRY$9.00
After all happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream. With cold-ground vanilla, jam from Oregon-grown strawberries and pieces of shortcake, eating vegan isn't just better for the planet it's better for the mouth.
FAMILY STYLE
- HOLY SAMPLER$30.00
HOLY CHICKEN HOLY BURGER 2 -TENDERS 1- SMALL SEASONED FRIES 1 - SMALL ONION RINGS
- HOLY SLIDERS SAMPLER$40.00
3 - CHICKEN 3 - SPICY CHICKEN 3 - THREE BEEF 3 - CHOPPED CHEESE 1 - SMALL SEASONED FRIES 1 - SMALL ONION RINGS
- HOLY COW BOX$50.00
SIX SIGNATURE HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH AND A LARGE SEASONED FRIES
- DELI SAMPLER BOX$40.00
SIX Halves Two Chicken Cutlet Two Turkey Two Roast Beef
- TRAY OF FRIES$40.00
- CHICKEN CUTLET 3FT$85.00
3 FOOT SERVES 10-12
- TURKEY 3FT$100.00
- ROAST BEEF 3FT$100.00
- SUPREME CLUB 3FT$120.00
EXTRA SAUCE
ONLINE ORDERS: ORDERING PARTNERS
HAL&AL MEAT LOCKER
HAL&AL MEATS
- PROMO GROUND CHICKEN 10LBS$35.00
- PROMO BONELESS SKINLESS BREAST CHUNKS 10LB$25.00
- PROMO WHOLE CUT CHICKEN IN 12 PIECES 3 - 3.5lb 5 CHICKEN$50.00
- BEEF HOT DOGS$9.00
- GROUND CHICKEN 1 LB$6.00
- CHICKEN LEGS 1.25 LB$4.00
- CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS 1.25 LB$5.00
- WHOLE CHICKEN 3-3.5 LBS$12.50
- FLAT IRON STEAK 6 OZ$6.00
- CHICKEN DUMPLINGS 1 LB$7.00
- BONELESS RIB EYE STEAK 16OZ$29.00
- BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST$13.50+
- BONELESS SKINLESS THIGHS$8.25+
- BONELESS SKINLESS BREAST CHUNKS 1 LB$3.00+
- WHOLE CUT CHICKEN CUT IN 12 PC 2 - 3 - 3.5lb$12.50+
- 100% CHUCK BURGERS 2 LB$17.00
- SLICED BEEF BACON 12 OZ$12.00
- GROUND BEEF 1 LB$9.00
- ANGUS BEEF STEW 1 LB$11.00
- BEEF PEPPER STEAK 1 LB$11.00
- BONE-IN NY STRIP STEAK 12 OZ$12.50
- T-BONE STEAK 12 OZ$12.50
- SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS 2LB$12.00