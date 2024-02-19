Holy Cow- Dallas 18111 Dallas Pkwy C200 Dallas, TX 75287
SIGNATURES
- CLASSIC BURGER$8.00Out of stock
Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY BURGER$12.00Out of stock
6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY CHICKEN$8.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- CHICKEN TENDERS
Strips of juicy crispy chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.
SPECIALTIES
- IMPOSSIBLE HOT DOG$5.00Out of stock
Served with choice of onion,relish,ketchup,mustard,Peri-Peri sauce or Holy sauce
- N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK$17.00
7 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, with jalapeno & american cheese.
- CHOPPED CHEESEOut of stock
A quarter pounder chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$12.00
Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- BEEF SLIDERSOut of stock
100% beef patties on slider buns topped with lettuce, onions, and Holy Sauce
- CHICKEN SLIDERS
Snack-sized crispy chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.
- CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$16.00Out of stock
100% Beef patties chopped on the grill with onions and cheese on slider buns
- MIX & MATCH SLIDERS$16.00Out of stock
3-Crispy all white meat chicken breast sliders & 3-100% beef patties on slider buns
- IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS
Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.
- IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$18.00
- DOUBLE SMASHED ONION HOLY BURGER$12.00Out of stock
Two 3 oz short rib and brisket beef blend patties smashed on the grill with onions, topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce
- DOUBLE SMASH PATTY BACON JALAPENO SLIDERS$21.00Out of stock
Doubled smashed cheeseburger with fresh jalapenos, topped with our double-smoked crispy bacon
SIDES
DRINKS
VEGAN MENU
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESEOut of stock
Vegetarian Patty chopped with grilled onion and vegan American cheese topped with lettuce and vegan holy sauce.
- VEGAN HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00Out of stock
Crispy base-plant chicken patty. Topped with VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE Lettuce, and tomato
- VEGAN CHICKEN SLIDERS$18.00
- VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS
Impossible Chicken Nuggets are made with soy protein to deliver that meaty bite. Soy protein is packed with plant-based protein and is a good source of amino acids and essential minerals like potassium. Sunflower oil gives Impossible Chicken Nuggets their juiciness. Methylcellulose (a binder in ice cream, sauces, and jams) and food starch (a carbohydrate in foods like canned soup) hold it all together. A blend of herbs and seasoning give these nuggets a delicious, savory flavor. Wheat flour creates golden-brown breadcrumbs that give Impossible Chicken Nuggets a crispy coating.
- VEGAN MIX & MATCH SLIDERS$18.00
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$14.00
Vegetarian patty, topped with Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Holy Sauce, lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS$20.00
6 Vegan slider buns topped with Vegan holy sauce, onions, vegetarian patty and vegan American cheese
- VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$20.00
6 Vegan slider buns topped with vegan holy sauce, lettuce, chopped vegetarian patty with grilled onions and vegan American cheese.
- VEGAN BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$14.00Out of stock
Plant-based pork strips, smothered in our house bbq sauce on a bed of coleslaw
- VEGAN BREADED ARTICHOKE$7.00Out of stock
Tasty crunchy artichoke hearts.
- CORN R'BZ$7.00Out of stock
Four Crispy battered corn-on-the-cob ribs, in a lightly smoked batter. perfect with our vegan sauce.
- CAULI W'NGZ$7.00Out of stock
A CRISPY CRUNCH OF A LIGHTLY PICKLED CAULIFLOWER, PERFECT WITH OUR VEGAN SAUCE
- VEGAN PERI PERI SAUCE$1.00
- VEGAN HOLY SAUCE$1.00
- VEGAN VANILLA$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. People ask how we got the name Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream. Well, with this vegan oat milk base and its cold-ground Tahitian vanilla beans and its ice cream attributes, it was either that or call it “Lionel.”
- VEGAN PISTACHIO$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Pistachio Ice Cream. Certified by the International Slow Food Institute, these special pistachios are only found in Mount Etna. In Bronte, Italy, to be precise. So they’re renowned for their fragrance and flavor. And their neck scarves.
- VEGAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE$9.00
After all, happiness is healthiness. And nothing makes us happier than this Vegan Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream. Now, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably not. But on the other hand, are rich chocolate fudge and chocolate brownies good for you? Probably. That’s just science.
GLUTEN-FREE
- G/F TENDERS
- G/F HOLY CHICKEN$9.00
- G/F CLASSIC BURGER$9.00Out of stock
- G/F HOLY BURGER$13.00
- G/F DOUBLE SMASHED ONION HOLY BURGER$13.00
- G/F CHOPPED CHEESE$9.00
- G/F IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$13.00
- G/F IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE$13.00
- G/F TURKEY SANDWICH$13.00
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwich. our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor.get on a hero or sandwich bread. gluten free also available
- G/F ROAST BEEF SANDWICH$13.00
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.
- G/F NYC CHEESESTEAK$15.00
LICK HONEST ICE-CREAMS
- CARAMEL SALT Lick$9.00Out of stock
- DARK CHOCOLATE, OLIVE OIL & SEA SALT$9.00Out of stock
- GOAT CHEESE, THYME & HONEY$9.00
- FRESH MINT & CHOCOLATE CHUNK$9.00Out of stock
- TEXAS SHEET CAKE$9.00
- HILL COUNTRY HONEY & VANILLA BEAN$9.00Out of stock
- CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE$9.00
- COFFE WITH CREAM$9.00
- FRUITY PEBBLES$9.00
LICK HONEST ICE-CREAM SANDWICHES
BREAKFAST
DELI SANDWICHES🥪
- TURKEY SANDWICH
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor. Get on a hero or sandwich bread. Gluten Free also available
- ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.
- CLUB SUPREME SANDWICHOut of stock
- SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICHOut of stock
- BLT SANDWICH
- HOT HONEY BLT
- TURKEY SLICED$12.00+Out of stock
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwich. our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor.get on a hero or sandwich bread. gluten free also available
- ROAST BEEF SLICED$12.00+
- SLICED SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST$12.00+Out of stock
- TURKEY, PEPPERONI & ROAST BEEF$18.00Out of stock
3 OZ TURKEY BREAST 3 OZ PEPPERONI 3 OZ ROAST BEEF
FAMILY STYLE
- HOLY SAMPLER$30.00
HOLY CHICKEN HOLY BURGER 2 TENDERS SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS
- HOLY SLIDERS SAMPLER$40.00
THREE CHICKEN THREE SPICY CHICKEN THREE BEEF THREE CHOPPED CHEESE SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS
- HOLY COW BOX$50.00
SIX SIGNATURE HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH AND A LARGE SEASONED FRIES
- DELI SAMPLER BOX$40.00
SIX Halves Two Chicken Cutlet Two Turkey Two Roast Beef
- HOLY COW DAY MEAL$2.00
- TRAY OF FRIES$40.00
- CHICKEN CUTLET 3FT$85.00
3 FOOT SERVES 10-12
- TURKEY 3FT$100.00
- ROAST BEEF 3FT$100.00
- SUPREME CLUB 3FT$120.00