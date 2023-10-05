Holy Cow
Signature Burgers
START HERE! BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Go Simple or Go Big! click here to create your own Classic Custom Burger or Unique Sandwich.
The Bootleggger BOTM
Burger of the moment 1/3 Angus Beef topped with Pork Belly, Garlic Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bourbon Glaze, Bibb Lettuce on a Toasted Brioche Bun
The Del Ray
Our Signature Classic Angus Beef, American Cheese, Holy Cow Secret Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Brioche Bun
The "Hangover"
Angus Beef, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Hash Brown Patty, Bacon and Hot Sauce Aioli, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
The Southern
A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Pimento Cheese, a Fried Green Tomato & Cajun Remoulade on a toasted Potato Kaiser Roll
The Holy Pig
A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Smoked Gouda, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Crispy Onions & Pork Barrel BBQ Sauce on a toasted Potato Kaiser Roll.
The Popper
A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Cream Cheese, Bacon, Fried Jalapeños, Chipotle Ketchup & Garlic Aioli on toasted Brioche Bun.
The Big Deal
A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with a Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Applewood Bacon & Horseradish Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.
The Sacre Bleu
A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Brie, Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon & Truffle Honey on a toasted Brioche Bun.
The Hot Mess
A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Gouda, Bacon, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Onions and Sriracha Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Classic Chili Dog
Grilled 1/4 lb All-Beef Hot Dog topped with Smoked Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sautéed Onions on a Hot Dog bun.
Patty Melt
Angus Beef, topped with swiss, cheddar, carmelized onions, thousand Island on toasted wheat bread
The Madison
Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Double Bacon, Crispy Onion, Ranch Dressing, Brioche
Family Burger Bundle Monday night only
Monday Night Burger Bundle 4 Burgers 4 Fries 4 Soft Drinks
Not "Burgers"
Turkey Reuben
A grilled Turkey Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on a toasted Whole Wheat bun.
O.M.G. Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk-Marinated Fried Chicken, topped with Hot Sauce Aioli, Chipotle Honey, Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Chicken Club Del Ray
A grilled Quinoa Veggie Patty topped with Caramelized Onions, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce & Chipotle Ketchup on a toasted Wheat Bun.
Tropic Tuna Thunder
Grilled Tuna, Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Fried Jalapenos, Jerk Glaze on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Classic Hot Chicken Sandwich Fried and dipped topped with Pickles on Toasted Brioche
Dundalk Fish Fry
Fried Pollock topped with fresh Lettuce, American Cheese and Tartar Sauce, served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Montego Bay Jerk Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pineapple Salsa, Crispy Onion, Jerk Glaze on a toasted Brioche Bun.
DC Halfsmoke
Grilled DC Halfsmoke, topped with onions, sauerkraut, mustard and house mumbo sauce.
Fries & Sides
Classic Hand-Cut Fries
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
Pickle Fries *New*
Thin sliced pickle spears breaded and fried, served with sriracha aioli dipping sauce.
Cajun Style Fries
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
Smoked Garlic Style Fries
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
Truffle Style Fries
fried in a Gluten-free fryer
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes fried in a Gluten-free fryer. Served with marshmallow dipping sauce.
Titan Tater Tots
Classic Delicious Fried Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Crispy, breaded deep-fried goodness.
Creamy Cole Slaw
Classic Pork Barrel BBQ Cole Slaw
Funnel Cake Fries
Crazy Fries {New Menu}
Beale Street Fries
BBQ Lovers Cheese Fries. Topped with Queso, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, and Pico.
Bacon Pollo Ranch Cheese Fries
Queso Fries, topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and House Ranch
Morning After Tots
Fried Tator tots, topped with Pepperjack, Fried Egg, Pico de Gallo and Buffalo sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Classic hand-cut Fries topped with Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Aioli.
Milkshakes
Chocolate Chocolate
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Very Vanilla
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Chocolate Heath Bar Crunch
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Strawberry
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Classic Oreo
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Chocolate Marshmallow
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Salted Caramel
Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake {Limited Time}
Dipping Sauces
Smoked Jalapeño Aioli
Garlic Aioli
Cajun Remoulade
Chipotle Ketchup
Horseradish Mayo
Old Bay Aioli
BBQ Sauce
Sriracha Aioli
Honey Mustard
Inferno Hot
Bourbon Glaze
Chipotle Ranch
Chiptotle Honey
Korean Glaze
Fire Aioli
Jerk Glaze
Jalapeno Aioli
Holy Cow Secret Sauce
Buffalo
BEER and WINE
Budweiser TALL BOY
16 oz - King of Beers - Bud Heavy - Bud Red - "Bud"
Bud Light TALL BOY
Optimal Wit TALL BOY - Port City
16 oz of Local Goodness.
Oskar Blues Dales Pale 12 oz can
Classic American Pale Ale
Comeback Kid Dry Cider - Lost Boy
Comeback kid uses 100% locally sourced fresh pressed apples from the Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. 6.9% ABV