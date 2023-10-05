Popular Items

START HERE! BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

Go Simple or Go Big! click here to create your own Classic Custom Burger or Unique Sandwich.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Waffle-cut sweet potatoes fried in a Gluten-free fryer. Served with marshmallow dipping sauce.

Classic Hand-Cut Fries

$5.75

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

MAIN MENU (HC)

Signature Burgers

The Bootleggger BOTM

$12.95

Burger of the moment 1/3 Angus Beef topped with Pork Belly, Garlic Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bourbon Glaze, Bibb Lettuce on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Del Ray

$12.95

Our Signature Classic Angus Beef, American Cheese, Holy Cow Secret Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Brioche Bun

The "Hangover"

$13.95

Angus Beef, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg, Hash Brown Patty, Bacon and Hot Sauce Aioli, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

The Southern

$12.45

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Pimento Cheese, a Fried Green Tomato & Cajun Remoulade on a toasted Potato Kaiser Roll

The Holy Pig

$12.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Smoked Gouda, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Crispy Onions & Pork Barrel BBQ Sauce on a toasted Potato Kaiser Roll.

The Popper

$12.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Cream Cheese, Bacon, Fried Jalapeños, Chipotle Ketchup & Garlic Aioli on toasted Brioche Bun.

The Big Deal

$13.45

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with a Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Applewood Bacon & Horseradish Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Sacre Bleu

$13.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Brie, Caramelized Onions, Applewood Bacon & Truffle Honey on a toasted Brioche Bun.

The Hot Mess

$13.95

A natural Angus Beef Patty topped with Gouda, Bacon, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Onions and Sriracha Aioli on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Classic Chili Dog

$9.95

Grilled 1/4 lb All-Beef Hot Dog topped with Smoked Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sautéed Onions on a Hot Dog bun.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Angus Beef, topped with swiss, cheddar, carmelized onions, thousand Island on toasted wheat bread

The Madison

$13.95

Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Double Bacon, Crispy Onion, Ranch Dressing, Brioche

Family Burger Bundle Monday night only

$49.95

Monday Night Burger Bundle 4 Burgers 4 Fries 4 Soft Drinks

Utensil Kit

Not "Burgers"

Turkey Reuben

$12.75

A grilled Turkey Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on a toasted Whole Wheat bun.

O.M.G. Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Buttermilk-Marinated Fried Chicken, topped with Hot Sauce Aioli, Chipotle Honey, Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicken Club Del Ray

$13.95

The Ultimate Veggie Burger

$11.95

A grilled Quinoa Veggie Patty topped with Caramelized Onions, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce & Chipotle Ketchup on a toasted Wheat Bun.

Tropic Tuna Thunder

$14.95

Grilled Tuna, Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Fried Jalapenos, Jerk Glaze on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Classic Hot Chicken Sandwich Fried and dipped topped with Pickles on Toasted Brioche

Dundalk Fish Fry

$11.95

Fried Pollock topped with fresh Lettuce, American Cheese and Tartar Sauce, served on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Classic Chili Dog

$9.95

Grilled 1/4 lb All-Beef Hot Dog topped with Smoked Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sautéed Onions on a Hot Dog bun.

THE Commander Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Montego Bay Jerk Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pineapple Salsa, Crispy Onion, Jerk Glaze on a toasted Brioche Bun.

DC Halfsmoke

$9.95

Grilled DC Halfsmoke, topped with onions, sauerkraut, mustard and house mumbo sauce.

Fries & Sides

Classic Hand-Cut Fries

$5.75

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Pickle Fries *New*

$5.95

Thin sliced pickle spears breaded and fried, served with sriracha aioli dipping sauce.

Cajun Style Fries

$5.95

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Smoked Garlic Style Fries

$5.95Out of stock

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Truffle Style Fries

$5.95

fried in a Gluten-free fryer

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Waffle-cut sweet potatoes fried in a Gluten-free fryer. Served with marshmallow dipping sauce.

Titan Tater Tots

$5.95

Classic Delicious Fried Tater Tots

Onion Rings

$5.95

Crispy, breaded deep-fried goodness.

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

Classic Pork Barrel BBQ Cole Slaw

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.95

Crazy Fries {New Menu}

Beale Street Fries

$12.95

BBQ Lovers Cheese Fries. Topped with Queso, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, and Pico.

Bacon Pollo Ranch Cheese Fries

$12.95

Queso Fries, topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and House Ranch

Morning After Tots

$12.95

Fried Tator tots, topped with Pepperjack, Fried Egg, Pico de Gallo and Buffalo sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.95
Elvis-Style Fries

$10.95

Classic hand-cut Fries topped with Beef Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Aioli.

Elvis-Style Tots

$10.95

Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95

8 wings / bleu cheese / smoked and then lightly fried, tossed in your choice of our house made sauces

Pig Wings {new}

$14.95Out of stock

3 bone in pork "wings" smoked and then flash fried, tossed in you choice of house wing sauce served with blue cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Cheesburger

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Apple Juice

$1.95

Kids Organic Milk

$2.25

Milkshakes

Hand Spun, made to order. delicious.
Chocolate Chocolate

$6.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Very Vanilla

$6.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Chocolate Heath Bar Crunch

$6.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Strawberry

$6.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Classic Oreo

$6.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Chocolate Marshmallow

$6.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Salted Caramel

$6.95

Hand Dipped, Frosty Cold made to order

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake {Limited Time}

$6.95

Dipping Sauces

Smoked Jalapeño Aioli

$0.25

Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Cajun Remoulade

$0.25

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.25

Horseradish Mayo

$0.25

Old Bay Aioli

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha Aioli

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Inferno Hot

$0.25

Bourbon Glaze

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Chiptotle Honey

$0.25

Korean Glaze

$0.25

Fire Aioli

$0.25

Jerk Glaze

$0.25

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.25

Holy Cow Secret Sauce

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Beverages

12 oz Soda Can

$1.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

BEER and WINE

Budweiser TALL BOY

$5.95

16 oz - King of Beers - Bud Heavy - Bud Red - "Bud"

Bud Light TALL BOY

$5.95

Optimal Wit TALL BOY - Port City

$7.95

16 oz of Local Goodness.

Oskar Blues Dales Pale 12 oz can

$7.95

Classic American Pale Ale

Comeback Kid Dry Cider - Lost Boy

$6.95

