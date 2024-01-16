Holy Paleta San Diego 2040 India St
Dairy
- Cookies n' Cream$6.00
Our classic Cookies n Cream with a complete Oreo Cookie to add the perfect touch!
- Taro$6.00
Our Taro Pop that has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. Tip: Add White Chocolate and Oreo Crumbs!
- Chocolate Milkshake$6.00
Our classic Chocolate Milkshake paleta. Pairs great with any chocolate and/or toppings!
- Strawberry Cheesecake$6.00
One our our best sellers, Strawberry Cheesecake. Pairs great with White Chocolate.
- Key Lime Pie$6.00
Our classic Key Lime Pie never fails. Piars great with white chocolate!
- Creamy Coconut$6.00
- Blue Vanilla$6.00
- Peanut Butter Cup$7.00
- Pistachio$7.00
- Fresas con Crema$7.00
- Arroz con Leche$7.00
- Hochata$6.00
- Matcha Latte$7.00
- Mexican Mocha$7.00
- Marias con Leche$6.00
- Yogurt w/Fruit$7.00
- Rose$6.00
Can I call you Rose? A Creamy Blend of Honey and Roses!
- Avocado$7.00
- Mazapan$6.00
- Cafe con Leche$6.00
- Choco-Banana$6.00
Non-Dairy
- Mango$6.00
- Chamango on a stick!$7.00
- Limon$6.00
- Piña con Chile$6.00
- Strawberry Mango$6.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$6.00
- Lavender Lemonade$6.00
- Sandia con Chile$6.00
- Cucumber Refresh$6.00
- Strawberry Kiwi$6.00
- Berries & Hibiscus$6.00
- Watermelon$6.00
- Pepino con Chile$6.00
- Pica Fresa$6.00
- Tamarindo$6.00
- Mango Dragon Fruit$6.00
- Hibiscus Mango$6.00
Best Dressed
- Cookie Monster$9.00
Our Cookies and Cream pop Covered in Milk Chocolate topped with Oreo and Chips Ahoy Crumbs! Made for the Real Cookie Lover :-)
- Rainbow Crunch$9.00
Our Raspberry Lemonade Paleta covered with White Chocolate topped with Fruity Pebbles. This combination is refreshingly amazing!
- Pop Spicy$9.00
Mango Pop drizzled with Chamoy, sprinkled with Tajin and topped with Mango Enchilado! Spicy Cravings satisfied with our Pop Spicy.
- Smore's Pop$9.50
Smore's on a Stick!!! Chocolate Milkshake pop covered in Milk Chocolate, topped with Graham Crackers and warm Toasted Marshmallows!
- Cinnamon Toast Horchata$9.00
Horchata Pop covered in White Chocolate topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a light drizzle of Dark Chocolate.
- Dirt Pop$9.00
Cookies n Cream pop covered with Milk Chocolate, topped with Oreo Crumbs and 4 Sour Gummy Worms..........
- Tres Leches POP$9.50
Our Blue Vanilla pop topped with crumbled Marias, Fresh sliced Strawberries and Bananas drizzled with our Signature 3 Leches sauce! A must try for the 3 leches cake lover!
- Gone Bananas POP$9.50
Our heavenly Blue Vanilla pop topped with fresh banana slices, crumbled Marias and drizzled with Warm Cajeta! Go Bananananas with this aH-maY-zZzZing pop!
- The Nutty pop$9.00
Our ChocoBanana pop covered in Milk Chocolate, topped with Chopped Nuts and a warm Peanut Butter Drizzle! Tip: Add Sliced Bananas :-)
- La Fresca$9.50
Our Pica Fresa Paleta topped with fresh Mango pieces, Chamoy and Tajin
- Fluff Pop$9.00
Our Cafe con Leche pop, topped with Marshmallow fluff and lightly drizzled with dark chocolate
- Tres Leches Float$11.50
vanilla soft serve layered with sliced strawberries and bananas, maria cookie crumbs, and our delicious house made tres leches mix poured all around
- Gone Bananas Float$11.50
vanilla soft serve layered with sliced bananas and maria cookie crumbs, with a drizzle of cajeta around the cup
- Cold Brew Float$9.50
cold brew coffee served with our delicious vanilla soft serve ice cream with a drizzle of cajeta around the cup
- Aloha Tres Leches$11.00
vanilla soft serve layered with fresh cut mangos and sliced bananas, and our delicious house made tres leches mix poured all around
- Spicy Dole Whip$10.50
pineapple dole whip layered with fresh cut mangos, drizzled with chamoy and tajin all around the cup, topped with spicy mango pieces
- Spicy Mango-Berry Rise$10.50
a scoop of our handcrafted mango ice cream and pica fresa ice cream layered with fresh cut mango pieces, with chamoy and tajin drizzled all around the cup, topped with spicy mango pieces
- Spicy Limon Cup$10.50
a scoop of our handcrafted limon ice cream, layered with fresh cut mangos, with chamoy and tajin drizzled around the cup, topped with spicy mango pieces
- CYO-Float$14.50
- Tres Leches Pancakes$12.50
20 mini pancakes layered with sliced strawberries and bananas, Maria cookie crumbs, vanilla soft serve and our delicious house made tres leches mix poured all around
- Marias n Cajeta Pancakes$12.00
20 mini pancakes layered with sliced bananas and Maria cookie crumbs, a scoop of our handcrafted Maria's n cajeta ice cream, with cajeta drizzled around the cup
- Los Basic$8.50
20 mini pancakes with a drizzle of your choosing all around the cup
- Campfire Smore's$12.00
20 mini pancakes layered with graham crackers and toasted marshmallows, with a scoop of our handcrafted blue vanilla ice cream, with milk and dark chocolate drizzled all around the cup
- CYO - Pancakes$13.50
- Plain Concha$3.00
- La Original Concha$7.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Mazapan Ice Cream with Dark & Milk Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- Mocha Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with Mexican Mocha Ice Cream and Dark Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- La Maria Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Marias con Cajeta ice cream and Warm Cajeta. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- Taro Taro Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Taro Oreo Ice Cream and White Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- La Fresca Concha$8.50
Vanilla Concha stuffed with our handcrafted Fresas con Crema ice cream and White Chocolate. It's like a cozy hug wrapped around a chilly surprise!
- CYO Concha$9.00