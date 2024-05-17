Home Eat San Jose
Full Menu
五月特价 Monthly Specials
- 5. Spices Satay Beef Wok 九龙沙茶牛肉锅$14.25
Beef, shrimp, mushroom, corn, fish balls, fish cake, crabmeat, tempura, tofu, and fish tofu with rice
- 11. Taiwan Stinky Tofu Wok 台湾臭臭锅$16.25
Pork, pepper, pork blood, mushroom, stinky tofu, pork intestine, and bok choy with rice
- 15. Pot Home Eat Spicy Super Bowl Pot 碳锅土鸡炖肘子 麻辣味型$58.75
Boiled whole chicken and pork shoulder, with spicy sauce & soybean sprouts, Chinese cabbage, tomatoes, and green onions
- 16. Home Eat Super Bowl Pot 碳锅土鸡炖肘子 浓汤味型$58.75
Boiled whole chicken and pork shoulder, with spicy sauce & soybean sprouts, Chinese cabbage, tomatoes, and green onions
- 29. Tidu Sliced Lamb Pot 提督香锅小肥羊$16.75
Sliced lamb, fish balls, meatballs, fish tofu, bean curd, corn, jalapeño pepper, celery, cauliflower, lotus root, onion, cabbage, peanut, and sesame
- 64. Strawberry Juice 草莓汁$3.50