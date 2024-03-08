Home Grown 11 saint michael Pkwy East
Lunch
- Thai Bowl$13.50
Pea Poda, Cabbage, Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Peanut Sauce, Crushed Peanut, Sweet Thai Chili Viniagrette
- Southwest Bowl$13.50
Peppers, Onion, Black Bean, Quinoa, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Lime
- Power Bowl$14.50
Roasted Sweet Potato, Spicy Chickpeas, Kale, Pea Pods, Microgreens, Walnuts, Hot Honey Viniagrette
- Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Baby Greens, Pomegranate, Beets, Pecans, Gorgonzola, Citrus Viniagrette
- Chimichurri Salad$13.50
Greens, Quinoa, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Chimichurri Viniagrette
- Cajun Bowl$17.50
- California Burger$16.25
Tomato, Arugula and Roasted Garlic Mayo
- Swiss and Bacon Burger$17.75
Thick Cut Bacon, Swiss and Arugula
- Build your Own Burger$16.00
Choose your own toppings
- Sourdough Grilled Cheese$14.00
Pepperjack, Cheddar and Mozzarella
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.25
House Made BBQ, Pineapple slaw
- Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$20.25
Carmalized Onion, Gorgonzola and arugula
- Veggie Sandwich$16.50
Roasted Belle Pepper, Portabella, Red Onion, Baby Greens, Olive Tapanade, Hummus
Littles Lunch
- Jr Slider$8.95
A slider with cheese and choice of side
- Mini Meat and Cheese Flat$8.95
Mini Pepperoni flat with a fruit cup
- Hot Diggidy Dog$8.95
All beef organic Hotdog with choice of side
- Grilled Cheese$8.95
Kids Grilled Cheese on Sourdough with a small side
- Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Kids Chicken Quesadilla with fruit
NA Beverages
- Water
- Water No Ice
- Kombucha on Tap$6.00
- 1919 Root Beer$5.00Out of stock
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Whole Milk Organic$3.00
- Whole Chocolate Milk Organic$3.00
- Oat Milk$3.50
- Almond Milk$3.50
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Poppi (Orange)$5.00Out of stock
- Poppi (Strawberry Lemon)$5.00
- Tonic Water
- soda water
- Lemonade$3.00
Mocktails
- The Parkway$9.00
Kombucha, Lemonade, Fresh Raspberries, Fresh Lime, Thyme, Splash of Tonic
- Havana$8.00
Mint, Raw Sugar, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Club Soda
- Little Ginger$8.00
Ginger Beer, Lemon Juice, Honey, Tonic, Lemon garnish
- Not So Bloody Mary$8.00
House Made Bloody mix with bloody good garnish
- Skyline$9.00
Cranberry, Orange Juice, Cherry Juice, Lemon Juice, Bitters, Garnish with cherry and and serve in martini glass
Cafe Drinks
Fresh Squeezed Juices
- Butternut Juice$12.95
Beet, Carrot, Pineapple, Apple, Sage
- Paradise Juice$12.95
Pineapple, Celery, Kale, Spinach, Lemon
- Laura Lane Juice$12.95
Pomegranate, Beet, Cranberry, Rosemary, Apple
- Rudy Road Juice$12.95
Powergreens, Orange, Green Apple, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon
- Meadowlark Juice$12.95
Cabbage, Cucumber, Blackberry, Apple, Mint, Lemon
- Friendship Special Juice$12.95
- Kids Butternut Juice$7.00
- Kids Paradise Juice$7.00
- Kids Laura Lane Juice$7.00
- Kids Rudy Road Juice$7.00Out of stock
- Kids Meadow Lark Juice$7.00
- Kids Friendship Special Juice$7.00