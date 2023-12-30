Homebaked
Cookies
- Chocolate Chunk$2.95
Pure chocolate euphoria! Our chocolate chunk cookie is crafted from our velvety chocolate chip cookie dough and loaded with colossal, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chunks!
- Peanut Butter Cookie Dough$2.95
Satisfy your peanut butter cravings with our peanut butter cookie dough cookie. Generously loaded with creamy peanut butter chips in every bite.
- Sugar Cookie$2.95
Our golden sugar cookie is a perfect balance of simplicity and indulgence. Sweet, buttery, and baked to a perfect crisp!
- White Chocolate Bliss$2.95
Indulge in our "White Chocolate Bliss" cookie, featuring a delightful twist with a rich, melty infusion of white chocolate chips in every bite.
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut$2.95
A sweet and crunchy masterpiece. Loaded with melty white chocolate chips, macadamia nuts, and a touch of coconut for an irresistible flavor.
- Oatmeal Raisin$2.95
Warm cinnamon-infused oatmeal meets the sweetness of plump raisins.
- Funfetti$2.95
Sweet and buttery sugar cookie packed with Funfetti sprinkles!
- S'mores$2.95
Our delightful S'mores cookie is made with a Dark Chocolate Base, then loaded with Chocolate Chunks and blended with Hersheys Smores Bars and Mini Marshmallows!
Cookie Packs
- 6 Pack$16.50
Mix and match!
- 12 Pack$30.00
Mix and match!
- 24 Pack$48.00
Mix and match!
- 50 Cookies$105.00
Leave in special instructions the cookie type and quantity of each flavor
- 100 Cookies$200.00
Leave in special instructions the cookie type and quantity of each flavor
- 200 Cookies$320.00
Leave in special instructions the cookie type and quantity of each flavor