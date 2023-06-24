HOME SLICE PIZZERIA
Pizza Menu
10" Specialty Pizzas
10" Pepperoni Monster
Pepperoni
10" Marshall Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and blend cheese
10" Carnivore
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage
10" The Kitchen Sink
Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, mushroom, green peppers, red onion, and black olives
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, and bacon
10" Luau
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
10" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and mozzarella
10" Herbivore
Mushroom, mozzarella, green peppers, black olive, red onion, and tomato
Food Menu
8" Subs
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken, bacon, Cheddar, onion, tomato, mayo, and ranch
8" Turkey Melt Sub
Turkey, Swiss, and mushrooms
8" Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon, and Monterey Jack
8" Italian Stallion Sub
Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, and Italian dressing
8" Steak and Cheese Sub
Steak, provolone, onions, peppers, and mayo
8" Italian Beef Sub
Ham, turkey, and Monterey Jack
8" Pizza Sub
Foldovers Menu
Small Foldovers
Small BBQ Chicken Foldover
BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella
Small BLT Foldover
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
Small Cheeseburger Foldover
Beef, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella, and Cheddar
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Foldover
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar
Small Ham and Cheese Foldover
Ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo
Small Vegetable Foldover
Mushroom, onions, green peppers, olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Large Foldovers
Large Cheeseburger Foldover
Beef, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella, and Cheddar
Large BLT Foldover
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
Large Ham and Cheese Foldover
Ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo
Large Vegetable Foldover
Mushroom, onions, green peppers, olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Large BBQ Chicken Foldover
BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Foldover
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar
XL Foldovers
XL Cheeseburger Foldover
Beef, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella, and Cheddar
XL BLT Foldover
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
XL Vegetable Foldover
Mushroom, onions, green peppers, olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
XL Ham and Cheese Foldover
Ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo
XL BBQ Chicken Foldover
BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Foldover
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar