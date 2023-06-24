HOME SLICE PIZZERIA

Pizza Menu

BYO Pizza

10" BYO

$9.00

14" BYO

$13.50

16" BYO

$15.50

20" BYO

$19.00

10" Specialty Pizzas

10" Pepperoni Monster

$12.00

Pepperoni

10" Marshall Special

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and blend cheese

10" Carnivore

$12.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage

10" The Kitchen Sink

$13.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, mushroom, green peppers, red onion, and black olives

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, and bacon

10" Luau

$12.00

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and mozzarella

10" Herbivore

$12.00

Mushroom, mozzarella, green peppers, black olive, red onion, and tomato

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Pepperoni Monster

$17.00

Pepperoni

14" Marshall Special

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and blend cheese

14" Carnivore

$18.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage

14" The Kitchen Sink

$18.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, mushroom, green peppers, red onion, and black olives

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, and bacon

14" Luau

$18.00

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and mozzarella

14" Herbivore

$17.00

Mushroom, mozzarella, green peppers, black olive, red onion, and tomato

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Pepperoni Monster

$20.00

Pepperoni

16" Marshall Special

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and blend cheese

16" Carnivore

$20.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage

16" The Kitchen Sink

$22.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, mushroom, green peppers, red onion, and black olives

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, and bacon

16" Luau

$20.00

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and mozzarella

16" Herbivore

$20.00

Mushroom, mozzarella, green peppers, black olive, red onion, and tomato

20" Specialty Pizzas

20" Pepperoni Monster

$25.00

Pepperoni

20" Marshall Special

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and blend cheese

20" Carnivore

$25.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, beef, and sausage

20" The Kitchen Sink

$25.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, mushroom, green peppers, red onion, and black olives

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, and bacon

20" Luau

$25.00

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

20" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, and mozzarella

20" Herbivore

$25.00

Mushroom, mozzarella, green peppers, black olive, red onion, and tomato

Food Menu

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99
Chef Salad

$12.99
Caesar Salad

$7.99
Garden Salad

$8.99

Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.99+

8" Subs

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$7.99

Chicken, bacon, Cheddar, onion, tomato, mayo, and ranch

8" Turkey Melt Sub

$8.99

Turkey, Swiss, and mushrooms

8" Club Sub

$11.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, and Monterey Jack

8" Italian Stallion Sub

$11.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, and Italian dressing

8" Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Steak, provolone, onions, peppers, and mayo

8" Italian Beef Sub

$10.99

Ham, turkey, and Monterey Jack

8" Pizza Sub

$7.99

Shareables

14pc Cheesy Bread

$6.00
14pc Cinnibread

$6.00
14pc Garlic Bread

$6.00
Apple Pie Foldover

$6.00

Foldovers Menu

BYO Foldovers

Small BYO Foldover

$10.00

Large BYO Foldover

$14.50

XL BYO Foldover

$16.50

Small Foldovers

Small BBQ Chicken Foldover

$13.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella

Small BLT Foldover

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo

Small Cheeseburger Foldover

$13.00

Beef, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella, and Cheddar

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Foldover

$13.00

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar

Small Ham and Cheese Foldover

$13.00

Ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo

Small Vegetable Foldover

$13.00

Mushroom, onions, green peppers, olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Large Foldovers

Large Cheeseburger Foldover

$18.00

Beef, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella, and Cheddar

Large BLT Foldover

$18.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo

Large Ham and Cheese Foldover

$18.00

Ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo

Large Vegetable Foldover

$18.00

Mushroom, onions, green peppers, olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Large BBQ Chicken Foldover

$18.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Foldover

$18.00

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar

XL Foldovers

XL Cheeseburger Foldover

$24.00

Beef, sausage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella, and Cheddar

XL BLT Foldover

$24.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo

XL Vegetable Foldover

$24.00

Mushroom, onions, green peppers, olives, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

XL Ham and Cheese Foldover

$24.00

Ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo

XL BBQ Chicken Foldover

$24.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Foldover (Copy)

$24.00

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar

Drinks Menu

Drinks

20 Oz

2 Liter

$2.99

4 pack of 20 oz

$7.99

Blues Fest Specials

Small BYO Pizza

10" BYO

$10.00