1711 York Rd HomeSlyce - Towson
PIZZA & STUFF
Premium Pizzas !
- Cheese Pizza$9.70+
- Pepperoni Pizza$21.99+
- Double Pepperoni$25.79+
- BBQ Chicken Kale Pizza$25.79+
Fresh kale, grilled chicken, red peppers, BBQ sauce with goat & mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.79+
Light tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions & sundried tomatoes
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$25.79+
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch. Staff favorite topped with mozzarella cheese
- Falafelicious$25.79+
hummus, falafel, sweet drop peppers, red onions & mozzarella cheese topped with yummy yummy sauce
- Four Cheese & Garlic Pizza$11.84+
Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, goat, feta, and gorgonzola cheese
- Hawaiian Pizza$25.79+
Premium ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese over tomato sauce
- HomeSlyce Grand Classic$25.79+
*HomeSlyce sauce goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted peppers
- Hottie Hottie$25.79+
mango habanero sauce, spicy sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions with cheddar jack & mozzarella cheese
- Margherita Pizza$25.79+
Tomato sauce, garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
- Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza$25.79+
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
- Port-The-Bella Pizza$25.79+
Garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, baby spinach, caramelized onions & feta
- Salmon Catch$25.79+
garlic butter base, salmon, banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
- Strongman Meatlovers Pizza$25.79+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, ham & homemade sausage
- Texas BBQ Beef$25.79+
BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, red peppers, pulled beef & mozzarella cheese
- Vegetable Supreme Pizza$25.79+
Peppers, onions, portabella and spinach with mozzarella and goat cheese
- Chicken Pesto Pizza$11.84+
*Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives & feta cheese
Build Ur Own Pizza
Pizza Specials
Appetizers
- Small Homie Combo$19.83
6 pc wings your way, 2 chicken tenders & 3 cheese sticks
- Big Homie Combo$32.90
12 pc wings your way, 4 chicken tenders & 4 cheese sticks
- WINGS$10.99+
served with celery ranch or blue cheese
- Hummus$8.99
Chickpea & tahini spread served with fresh bread. The best Hummus any Homie can have!
- Spinach Pie$11.99
Spinach wrapped in paper-thin filo with shaved feta and mozzarella
- Chicken Tenders$12.79
Hand-battered and baked tenders, add Fries +1 Toss’em with your chocie of sauce +1
- Cheese Sticks$9.77
Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.89
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes & monterey jack cheese
- Slyce Meatballs$13.99
Lamb & beef meatballs with light tomato sauce & feta, served with bread
- French Fries$8.97
Baked and Served with Yummy Sauce
- Bacon Cheese Fries$12.47
Baked Fries Served with Bacon, Mozzarella & Yummy Yummy Sauce
Sandwiches
- Margherita Sandwich$12.79
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & herbed olive oil
- Chicken Sandwich$14.93
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers & red onions dressed with lettuce & mayo
- Three Little Pigs Sandwich$16.58
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella with caramelized onions dressed with LTM
- Slyce Steak Sandwich$15.72
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions & peppers dressed with LTM
- Portabella Mushroom Sandwich$13.99
Mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & sun dried tomatoes & mayo
- Roasted Eggplant Sandwich$14.99
Roasted eggplant, mozzarella & feta, roasted peppers, red onions, kalamata olives & pesto
- Meatball Sandwich$15.62
House made lamb & beef meatballs, spiced hot, with light tomato sauce and feta and mozzarella cheese
- Salmon Sandwich$17.98
Fresh salmon, baked and topped with sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, jalapenos and hummus
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.74
Grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, roasted pepper, red onions and sun-dried tomatoes with buffalo sauce
- Falafel Sandwich$14.91
crushed chickpeas & fava beans seasoned just right with parsley & marsh pepper sandwiched with hummus, roasted tomatoes & cucumbers
Salads
- House Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions with your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$11.48
Romaine, tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese with Caesar
- Mediterranean Salad$14.57
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, articokes, kalamata olives & feta cheese with your choice of dressing
- Chicken Chop Salad$16.22
Bacon, walnuts, medley of greens, gorgonzola cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes & cucumber tossed in bleu cheese dressing
- My Homie Salad$16.91
Chopped steak, tomatoes, red onions, and romaine lettuce tossed with ranch dressing & topped with grilled zucchini and roasted sesame seeds
Desserts
- Mini Nutella Calzone$11.41
Experience bliss in a bite with our Tiramisu – a symphony of delicate ladyfingers layered with velvety mascarpone and dusted with the finest cocoa
- Cannoli$5.85
Chocolate dipped cannoli filled with sweet ricotta cheese & chocolate chips
- Homie Brownie$6.23
homemade chocolate fudge brownie with cheesecake swirls
- Tiramisu$7.91
Experience bliss in a bite with our Tiramisu – a symphony of delicate ladyfingers layered with velvety mascarpone and dusted with the finest cocoa
- Homie Cookie$2.29+
freshly baked chocolate chip cookie
Add ons & Sides
TOGO Sodas
TAKEOUT SPECIALS
TAKEOUT SPECIALS (Not for Delivery)
CATERING
PIZZA CATERING (Minimum 6 Pies)
- 16" Cheese Pizza$19.49
- 16" Pepperoni Pizza$21.99
CATERING APPS
SALADS
- Cater Small HOUSE SALAD$39.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions with choice of dressing. Small Salad is good for groups of 10 to 12
- Cater Large HOUSE SALAD$69.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions with choice of dressing. Large Salad is good for groups of 12 to 25
- Cater Small CAESAR SALAD$39.99
Romaine, croutons and parmesan with Caesar dressing. Small Salad is good for groups of 10 to 12
- Cater Large CAESAR SALAD$69.99
Romaine, croutons and parmesan with Caesar dressing. Large Salad is good for groups of 12 to 25
SWEETS
TOWSON
TO GO DRINKS
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Can Coke$2.00
- Can Diet Coke$2.00
- Can Sprite$2.00
- Can Iced Tea$2.00
- Can Coke Zero$2.00
- Can Ginger Ale$2.00
- Arizona Green Tea$3.99
- Arizona Lemon Tea$3.99
- Arizona Half & Half Palmer$3.99
- Dr PEPPER BTL$2.50
- PEPSI BTL$2.50
- DIET PEPSI BTL$2.50
- Gatorade BLUE$2.85
- Gatorade FRUIT$2.85
- Gatorade LEMON-LIME$2.85