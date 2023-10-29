Taste of Hometown - Dinner

Appetizers

Breaded Eggplant
$8.00
Caprese Skewer - Veggie
$8.00

Three Caprese Skewers, threaded with juicy cherry tomatoes grown by local farmers when in season, fresh mozzarella balls, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a classic caprese touch. Missed the Caprese Salad at lunch? Here's a taste for an appetizer.

Fried Tomatoes
$8.00

Four deliciously battered tomato slices served with a side of zesty cocktail sauce made in our kitchen daily. Tomatoes used will depend on local sources and availability.

Honey Truffle Prosciutto
$6.60

Bun toasted with garlic, mozzarella, procuitto, Romano, and drizzled with truffle infused honey. Then fresh parsley added for flavor and contrast

Mozza' Fresca Marinata
$8.80

Eight delightful cheesy treats smothered in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, basil, lemon, garlic, and red pepper flakes. This mozzarella is fresh, flavorful, and served with bread. . . or alone. You truly can’t go wrong, they’re an cheesy adventure for your taste buds!

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
$1.00
Sauteed Mushrooms
$8.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$11.00

Hometown Pasta

13 grams of fresh pasta in various types; made special for lunchtime (Ora Di Pranzo) for our Hometown family. Gluten-free options, and veggie/vegan choices available upon request. Lasagne, fettuccine, homemade spaghetti, gnocchi, manicotti, and raviolis made in house daily. Soup or salad and bread included in pricing.
Fettuccine Alfredo
$13.00

10 grams of fresh homemade fettuccine egg noodles smothered in Alfredo Sauce; created to order each and every time. Fresh ingredients include romano cheese, butter, and fresh parsley, and are key to our flavors. Chicken or broccoli can be added upon request.

GF Manicotti
$13.00
GF Thai Vermicelli
$13.00
Gnocchi
$15.00
Homemade Spaghetti
$11.00

Homemade in our kitchen daily and served with our own marinara and topped with romano cheese,

Lasagne
$12.00
Mostaccioli
$10.00

Imported from Italy, perfectly balanced with semolina as its star ingredient. Perfectly el dente every time!

Real Italian Spaghetti
$10.00

Imported from Italy, perfectly balanced with semolina as its star ingredient. Perfectly el dente every time!

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
$14.00

Real Italian spaghetti cooked with fresh garlic, romano cheese, bacon, and eggs; cooked to perfection for a tasty breakfast Italian style. Any time of the day!

Spaghetti Oglio Olio
$8.80

Real Italian spaghetti carefully cooked in extra virgin olive oil and sauteed garlic. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and oregano... finally topped with fresh parsley.

Hometown Insalata

Dello Chef Salad
$12.00
Family Antipasto Salad
$14.00
Family Dinner Salad
$8.00
Family Mediterranean - Veggie
$16.00
Side Salad
$4.20

Hometown Soups

Hometown Sides

American Fries
$3.00
Baked Potato
$3.30
Beans
$3.00
Broccolli
$3.30
Family Antipasto Salad
$13.00
Italian Sausage
$3.30
Meatballs
$3.00
Spaghetti
$3.30

Hometown Subs

Chicken Cordon Bleu
$13.00
Hometown Baller
$8.80
Hometown Club Sub
$10.00
Hometown Italian
$8.00
Hometown Kyra - Veggie
$8.00
Mediterranean Sub - Veggie
$11.00
Italian Rolls
$4.20

Hometown Faves

12" Pazza Bread
$8.80

12" - 6 slice cheese bread with garlic, butter, Italian seasonings, and grated romano cheese crusts. Pazza (Italian for Crazy) bread is named in homage of Edward Liberati and his original menu.

The Hometown Burger
$3.30

Four Ounces of fresh Carson's Family Beef, made into a patty per order, and cooked to perfection, just the way you like it. Additional toppings extra. Please allow ample time to prepare your order fresh.

Fresh Baked Bread
$3.00

Fresh bread baked daily and with only the finest of ingredients. While supplies last.

Garlic Toast
$2.00
Side of Meatballs
$3.00
Italian Rolls
$4.20

Italian Desserts

Hometown Beverages

Single Serving
$2.00
2-Litres - Family
$3.80

