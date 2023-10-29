Hometown Liberati's White Cloud
Taste of Hometown - Dinner
Appetizers
Three Caprese Skewers, threaded with juicy cherry tomatoes grown by local farmers when in season, fresh mozzarella balls, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a classic caprese touch. Missed the Caprese Salad at lunch? Here's a taste for an appetizer.
Four deliciously battered tomato slices served with a side of zesty cocktail sauce made in our kitchen daily. Tomatoes used will depend on local sources and availability.
Bun toasted with garlic, mozzarella, procuitto, Romano, and drizzled with truffle infused honey. Then fresh parsley added for flavor and contrast
Eight delightful cheesy treats smothered in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, basil, lemon, garlic, and red pepper flakes. This mozzarella is fresh, flavorful, and served with bread. . . or alone. You truly can’t go wrong, they’re an cheesy adventure for your taste buds!
Hometown Pasta
10 grams of fresh homemade fettuccine egg noodles smothered in Alfredo Sauce; created to order each and every time. Fresh ingredients include romano cheese, butter, and fresh parsley, and are key to our flavors. Chicken or broccoli can be added upon request.
Homemade in our kitchen daily and served with our own marinara and topped with romano cheese,
Imported from Italy, perfectly balanced with semolina as its star ingredient. Perfectly el dente every time!
Imported from Italy, perfectly balanced with semolina as its star ingredient. Perfectly el dente every time!
Real Italian spaghetti cooked with fresh garlic, romano cheese, bacon, and eggs; cooked to perfection for a tasty breakfast Italian style. Any time of the day!
Real Italian spaghetti carefully cooked in extra virgin olive oil and sauteed garlic. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and oregano... finally topped with fresh parsley.
Hometown Insalata
Hometown Soups
Hometown Sides
Hometown Subs
Hometown Faves
12" - 6 slice cheese bread with garlic, butter, Italian seasonings, and grated romano cheese crusts. Pazza (Italian for Crazy) bread is named in homage of Edward Liberati and his original menu.
Four Ounces of fresh Carson's Family Beef, made into a patty per order, and cooked to perfection, just the way you like it. Additional toppings extra. Please allow ample time to prepare your order fresh.
Fresh bread baked daily and with only the finest of ingredients. While supplies last.