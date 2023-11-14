Hometown BBQ Miami Catering
Smoked Meats - Whole Cuts
- Whole Rack Char siu Babybacks$64.00
- Whole Rack of Spare Ribs$128.00+
Racks of ribs range from 3-5 lbs. We honor size requests in the order in which they are received. Your rack will be hot and ready to be sliced.
- Whole Pork Butt$170.00+
Whole pork butts range from 5-7 lbs. We honor size requests in the order in which they are received. Your meat will come whole, hot and ready to be pulled.
- Whole Turkey Breast$102.00+
Turkey breasts range in size from 3-4 lbs. Size requests are honored in the order in which they are received. Your meat will be hot and ready to be sliced.
- Whole Plate of Beef Rib$112.00
Our beef ribs by the plate consist of 3 bones and range from 3-4 lbs. Size requests are honored in the order in which they are received. Your meat will be hot and ready to be sliced.
- Whole Brisket$294.00+
Whole briskets range from 6-10 lbs. We honor size requests in the order in which they are received. Your meat will be hot and ready to be sliced.
Smoked Meats - Sliced By the LB
GAME DAY!
- Party Wings (30 pc)$54.00
Your Choice: Buffalo, BBQ or Traditional Mole
- Party Wings (60 pc)$100.00
Your Choice: Buffalo, BBQ or Traditional Mole
- The Tailgate Package (Serves 6-8)$250.00
Our Tailgate Package: 2 lbs Brisket, 2 lbs Spare Ribs, 1 doz Traditional (mole dusted) wings, Whole Wood Fired Chicken, 8 pc of Cornbread Your Choice of any 4 sides (16 oz)
- Pulled Pork Sliders$90.00+
Hometown's Pulled Pork, Martin's Potato Rolls with fixings of: Cole Slaw Pickles Crisp Fried Onions Make it fresh at home!
Specials
- Smoked Wings$20.00
Tossed in mole dust, topped with queso fresco and cilantro, served with charred poblano crema.
- Oaxacan Chicken$22.00
Half marinated chicken, grilled and quartered, served with salsa verde and pickled onions.
- Housemade Sausage$11.00
Housemade pork sausage, stuffed with oaxacan cheese and jalapeño.
- Broccoli$50.00+
Charred on the plancha. Served with poblano crema and chili oil.
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$55.00+
Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.
- Smoked Pit Beans$55.00+
Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.
- Potato Salad$50.00+
Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.
- Hometown Slaw$50.00+
- Cornbread with Honey Butter$50.00+
Half tray - 12 slices. Full tray - 24 slices.
- Pickles$10.00+
- BBQ Sauce$10.00+
- Yucca Bowl$80.00+
- Watermelon Salad$80.00+
watermelon, green tomato, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, herb dressing
- Broccoli$55.00+