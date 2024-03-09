Hometown Pizza 117 S Main St
Appetizers & Wings
Appetizers
- Sampler Basket Appetizers$12.00
3 deep-fried pickles, 3 mozzarella sticks, 4 onion rings, and 4 jalapeño potato bites
- Chicken Tenders$7.00
5 pieces. Lightly breaded chicken strips
- Breadsticks Appetizers$5.00
Breadsticks lightly coated with our garlic butter
- Breadsticks with Mozzarella Cheese Appetizer$7.50
Breadsticks lightly coated with our garlic butter and covered with our mozzarella cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks Appetizers$5.50
Cheesesticks with seasoned breading, deep-fried
- Hot Pepper Cheese Balls Appetizer$5.50
Spiced cheese, breaded and deep-fried
- Deep-Fried Pickles$6.00
5 pieces. Pickle spears with lightly seasoned breading, deep-fried
- Jalapeño Potato Bites$5.50
6 pieces. Potato bites, stuffed with jalapeño and cheese
- Mexi Fries Appetizer$8.50
French fries topped with taco meat and warm nacho cheese
- Onion Rings Appetizers$5.50
Golden fries, breaded onion rings
- Sidewinder Fries Appetizer$6.00
Wide spiral-cut, beer-battered fries
- Potato Skins Appetizer$6.00
Potato halves topped with bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Loaded Sidewinder Fries Appetizer$7.00
Topped with bacon and warm nacho cheese
- Deep-Fried Cauliflower Appetizer$5.50
- Deep-Fried Corn Bites Appetizer$5.00
- Deep-Fried Mushrooms Appetizer$5.00
- Pretzel Bites Appetizer$6.00
- Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Fries$3.50+
- Loaded Fries$6.00+
Topped with bacon and nacho cheese
- Cowboy Fries$12.00
Aka poutine. Large fries topped with shaved sirloin, gravy, and mozzarella cheese
Wings
Pizza & Calzones
Small 10" Pizzas
- Small 10" Cheese/CYO Pizza$8.75
- Small 10" Meat Lover's Pizza$15.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.00
Modified recipe. Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Veggie Pizza$15.00
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Small 10" Double Cheeseburger Pizza$15.00
Pizza sauce, double hamburger, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Small 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Special sauce, spicy chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with ranch and special sauce
- Small 10" BLT Pizza$15.00
Mayo, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce and tomato
- Small 10" Buffalo Chick Piggy Pizza$15.00
Buffalo sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Sauerkraut Pizza$15.00
Pizza sauce, sausage, sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Deluxe Pizza$15.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Taco Pizza$16.00
Taco meat, salsa, onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips and served with sour cream
- Small 10" Rider Classic Pizza$15.00
Modified recipe, the grand slam. Every topping on the menu! 14 delicious toppings and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$15.00
Medium 12" Pizzas
- Medium 12" Cheese/CYO$10.50
- Medium 12" Meat Lover's Pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$18.00
Modified recipe. Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" Veggie Pizza$18.00
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Medium 12" Double Cheeseburger Pizza$18.00
Pizza sauce, double hamburger, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Special sauce, spicy chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with ranch and special sauce
- Medium 12" BLT Pizza$18.00
Mayo, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce and tomato
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chick Piggy Pizza$18.00
Buffalo sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" Sauerkraut Pizza$18.00
Pizza sauce, sausage, sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" Deluxe Pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" Taco Pizza$20.00
Taco meat, salsa, onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips and served with sour cream
- Medium 12" Rider Classic Pizza$18.00
Modified recipe, the grand slam. Every topping on the menu! 14 delicious toppings and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$18.00
Large 14" Pizzas
- Large 14" Cheese/CYO$12.50
- Large 14" Meat Lover's Pizza$21.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.00
Modified recipe. Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" Veggie Pizza$21.00
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Large 14" Double Cheeseburger Pizza$21.00
Pizza sauce, double hamburger, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Large 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
Special sauce, spicy chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with ranch and special sauce
- Large 14" BLT Pizza$21.00
Mayo, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce and tomato
- Large 14" Buffalo Chick Piggy Pizza$21.00
Buffalo sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" Sauerkraut Pizza$21.00
Pizza sauce, sausage, sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" Deluxe Pizza$21.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" Taco Pizza$25.00
Taco meat, salsa, onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips and served with sour cream
- Large 14" Rider Classic Pizza$21.00
Modified recipe, the grand slam. Every topping on the menu! 14 delicious toppings and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$21.00
X Large 16" Pizzas
- X-Large 16" Cheese/CYO$14.00
- X-Large 16" Meat Lover's Pizza$25.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$25.00
Modified recipe. Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" Veggie Pizza$25.00
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 18" Veggie Pizza$25.00
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- X-Large 16" Double Cheeseburger Pizza$25.00
Pizza sauce, double hamburger, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- X-Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.00
Special sauce, spicy chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with ranch and special sauce
- X-Large 16" BLT Pizza$25.00
Mayo, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce and tomato
- X-Large 16" Buffalo Chick Piggy Pizza$25.00
Buffalo sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" Sauerkraut Pizza$25.00
Pizza sauce, sausage, sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" Deluxe Pizza$25.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" Taco Pizza$28.00
Taco meat, salsa, onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips and served with sour cream
- X-Large 16" Rider Classic Pizza$25.00
Modified recipe, the grand slam. Every topping on the menu! 14 delicious toppings and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$25.00
Sheet Pizzas
- Sheet Cheese/CYO$25.00
- Sheet Meat Lover's Pizza$45.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$45.00
Modified recipe. Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Sheet Veggie Pizza$45.00
- Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza$45.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Sheet Double Cheeseburger Pizza$45.00
Pizza sauce, double hamburger, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza$45.00
Special sauce, spicy chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese drizzled with ranch and special sauce
- Sheet BLT Pizza$45.00
Mayo, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese then topped with lettuce and tomato
- Sheet Buffalo Chick Piggy Pizza$45.00
Buffalo sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, onions, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Sheet Sauerkraut Pizza$45.00
Pizza sauce, sausage, sauerkraut, and mozzarella cheese
- Sheet Deluxe Pizza$45.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Sheet Taco Pizza$49.00
Taco meat, salsa, onions, black olives, and Cheddar cheese then topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips and served with sour cream
- Sheet Rider Classic Pizza$45.00
Modified recipe, the grand slam. Every topping on the menu! 14 delicious toppings and mozzarella cheese
- Sheet 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$45.00
Calzones
Subs & Sandwiches
8" Subs
- 8" Pizza Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Veggie Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Pepperoni Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Ham & Cheese Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, ham, and mozzarella
- 8" Steak Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, steak hoagie, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Philly Sub$8.50
Shaved rib eye, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Buffalo Chicken Sub$8.50
Special sauce, spicy chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Combo Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, and turkey topped with lettuce, pickle, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Ham Dandy Sub$8.50
Ham and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and 1000 Island dressing
- 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$8.50
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- 8" Chicken Parmesan Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, chicken patty, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Roughrider Sub$8.50
Ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and vinaigrette
- 8" Turkey Club$8.50
Turkey, bacon, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
- 8" BLT Sub$8.50
Modified recipe. Mayo, bacon, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
- 8" Turkey Sub$8.50
Turkey and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
- 8" BBQ Chicken Sub$8.50
BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- 8" Mushroom Steak Sub$8.50
Mushroom gravy, mushrooms, steak hoagie, and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Italian Sausage Sub$8.50
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage hoagie, and mozzarella
12" Subs
- 12" Pizza Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Veggie Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Pepperoni Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Ham & Cheese Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, ham, and mozzarella
- 12" Steak Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, steak hoagie, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Philly Sub$10.75
Shaved rib eye, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Sub$10.75
Special sauce, spicy chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Combo Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, and turkey topped with lettuce, pickle, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Ham Dandy Sub$10.75
Ham and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and 1000 Island dressing
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$10.75
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, chicken patty, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Roughrider Sub$10.75
Ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and vinaigrette
- 12" Turkey Club$10.75
Turkey, bacon, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
- 12" BLT Sub$10.75
Modified recipe. Mayo, bacon, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
- 12" Turkey Sub$10.75
Turkey and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and tomato
- 12" BBQ Chicken Sub$10.75
BBQ sauce, chicken, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- 12" Mushroom Steak Sub$10.75
Mushroom gravy, mushrooms, steak hoagie, and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Italian Sausage Sub$10.75
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage hoagie, and mozzarella
Sandwiches
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.75
1/2 lb. Delicious cheeseburger topped with fresh crispy bacon
- Quarter Pound Cheeseburger$6.00
- 1/2 Lb Cheeseburger$9.25
- Quarter Pound Hamburger$5.50
- 1/2 Lb Hamburger$8.75
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$18.75
1/2 lb
- Double Cheeseburger$14.75
1/2 lb
- Tenderloins Sandwich$7.75
Cod filet, deep-fried on a gourmet bun
- Fish Sandwich$7.75
Cod filet, deep-fried on a gourmet bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.75
1/2 lb. Burger topped with fresh mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Jalapeño Burger$11.75
1/2 lb. Burger topped with jalapeño peppers, and pepper Jack cheese drizzled with hot sauce
- Pizza Burger$14.75
1/2 lb. Hamburger topped with pepperoni and sausage. Bun has pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese on it
- Rocky Burger$22.75
1/2 lb. Bacon cheeseburger topped with onion rings and drizzled with sweet Texas BBQ sauce
Dinners & Salads
Dinners
- Lasagna Dinner Pasta$13.75
Our lasagna is layered with marinara, sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese. Served with two breadsticks
- Yuengling-Battered Shrimp Dinner$12.75
12 pieces. Deep-fried shrimp served with fries
- Fish Dinner$12.75
5 pieces. Deep-fried Alaskan pollock served with fries
- Salmon Dinner
- Chicken Alfredo
- Shrimp Alfredo
Salads
- Garden Salad$5.00+
Tomato, onion, and mozzarella cheese
- Chef Salad$7.50+
Tomato, onions, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.75+
With tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$7.75+
With tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Italian Salad$7.50+
Tomato, onions, pepperoni, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Taco Salad$8.75+
Taco meat, onions, tomato, black olives, and Cheddar cheese
- Baughman$12.95
Bowl. Iceberg lettuce with half-pound chopped black Angus patty, onions, pickle, and Cheddar cheese
- Chipotle Ranch Salad$12.95
Iceberg lettuce topped with corn, black beans, tomato, onions, tortilla chips, BBQ chicken pieces, Cheddar, and mozzarella. Served with chipotle ranch dressing