Hometown Pizza & Pub 337 Deinhard Lane
Hometown Pizza
Pizza Traditonal
Cheese-S
100% Natural blend of 80% mozzarella, 10% provolone, and 10% cheddar... It's okay, we have kids too. We have plenty of options for grown ups further down the menu.
Cheese-M
100% Natural blend of 80% mozzarella, 10% provolone, and 10% cheddar... It's okay, we have kids too. We have plenty of options for grown ups further down the menu.
Cheese-L
100% Natural blend of 80% mozzarella, 10% provolone, and 10% cheddar... It's okay, we have kids too. We have plenty of options for grown ups further down the menu.
Pepperoni-S
Pepperoni (or any other single topping)... For the true traditionalists.
Pepperoni-M
Pepperoni (or any other single topping)... For the true traditionalists.
Pepperoni-L
Pepperoni (or any other single topping)... For the true traditionalists.
Hawaiian-S
Canadian bacon and pineapple... Maholo.
Hawaiian-M
Canadian bacon and pineapple... Maholo.
Hawaiian-L
Canadian bacon and pineapple... Maholo.
Garden-S
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, and fresh tomatoes. Pretty sure it qualifies as a salad on the sasquatch diet.
Garden-M
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, and fresh tomatoes. Pretty sure it qualifies as a salad on the sasquatch diet.
Garden-L
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives, onions, and fresh tomatoes. Pretty sure it qualifies as a salad on the sasquatch diet.
Manhandler-S
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, and salami. Don't mind if I do...
Manhandler-M
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, and salami. Don't mind if I do...
Manhandler-L
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, italian sausage, and salami. Don't mind if I do...
Pizza Hometown Classics
Louie's-S
Pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and pineapple. It's like having a luau in Italy.
Louie's-M
Pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and pineapple. It's like having a luau in Italy.
Louie's-L
Pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and pineapple. It's like having a luau in Italy.
Prospector-S
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and the rights to an old mining claim.
Prospector-M
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and the rights to an old mining claim.
Prospector-L
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and the rights to an old mining claim.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger-S
Canadian bacon, beef, bacon, and red onion. Sorry, no french fries.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger-M
Canadian bacon, beef, bacon, and red onion. Sorry, no french fries.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger-L
Canadian bacon, beef, bacon, and red onion. Sorry, no french fries.
Italian Favorite-S
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers. Buonasera and arrivederci.
Italian Favorite-M
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers. Buonasera and arrivederci.
Italian Favorite-L
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, and green peppers. Buonasera and arrivederci.
Six Shooter-S
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and black olives. It's basically a normal pizza joints supreme, but we aren't anywhere near normal.
Six Shooter-M
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and black olives. It's basically a normal pizza joints supreme, but we aren't anywhere near normal.
Six Shooter-L
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and black olives. It's basically a normal pizza joints supreme, but we aren't anywhere near normal.
Hobie's Spicey Supreme-S
Charbroiled chicken, italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, and green peppers. Hobie is a Hometown legend and so is his pizza.
Hobie's Spicey Supreme-M
Charbroiled chicken, italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, and green peppers. Hobie is a Hometown legend and so is his pizza.
Hobie's Spicey Supreme-L
Charbroiled chicken, italian sausage, bacon, mushrooms, jalapenos, and green peppers. Hobie is a Hometown legend and so is his pizza.
Combo Supreme-S
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, and 3 layers of cheese. Now that's a supreme pizza.
Combo Supreme-M
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, and 3 layers of cheese. Now that's a supreme pizza.
Combo Supreme-L
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, and 3 layers of cheese. Now that's a supreme pizza.
Pizza Hometown Chicken Pizzas
Chicken Club-S
Creamy ranch, Canadian bacon, charbroiled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes. It's literally a club sandwhich pizza.
Chicken Club-M
Creamy ranch, Canadian bacon, charbroiled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes. It's literally a club sandwhich pizza.
Chicken Club-L
Creamy ranch, Canadian bacon, charbroiled chicken, bacon, and fresh tomatoes. It's literally a club sandwhich pizza.
Buffalo Chicken-S
Creamy ranch, housemade buffalo chicken, and buffalo sauce. The only question left is whether to blue cheese or not to blue cheese.
Buffalo Chicken-M
Creamy ranch, housemade buffalo chicken, and buffalo sauce. The only question left is whether to blue cheese or not to blue cheese.
Buffalo Chicken-L
Creamy ranch, housemade buffalo chicken, and buffalo sauce. The only question left is whether to blue cheese or not to blue cheese.
Hawaiian BBQ-S
BBQ sauce, charbroiled chicken, canadian bacon, and pineapple. Little known fact that McCall is exactly halfway between Honolulu and Kansas City... Look it up.
Hawaiian BBQ-M
BBQ sauce, charbroiled chicken, canadian bacon, and pineapple. Little known fact that McCall, ID is exactly halfway between Hawaii and Kansas City... Look it up.
Hawaiian BBQ-L
BBQ sauce, charbroiled chicken, canadian bacon, and pineapple. Little known fact that McCall, ID is exactly halfway between Hawaii and Kansas City... Look it up.
Garlic Chicken-S
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, red onion, and fresh garlic. Guaranteed to fend off vampires and hot dates.
Garlic Chicken-M
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, red onion, and fresh garlic. Guaranteed to fend off vampires and hot dates.
Garlic Chicken-L
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, red onion, and fresh garlic. Guaranteed to fend off vampires and hot dates.
Pizza Hometown Creative Creavings
Beachcomber-S
Creamy ranch, Canadian bacon, coconut, chicken, bacon, and pineapple. Yes, you read that correctly. Coconut on a pizza and its glorious.
Beachcomber-M
Creamy ranch, Canadian bacon, coconut, chicken, bacon, and pineapple. Yes, you read that correctly. Coconut on a pizza and its glorious.
Beachcomber-L
Creamy ranch, Canadian bacon, coconut, chicken, bacon, and pineapple. Yes, you read that correctly. Coconut on a pizza and its glorious.
Potato Baconator-S
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, bacon, chives, parmesan cheese, and potato chips. Come on, you know we have to have potato themed pizza and this one is basically a giant potato skin.
Potato Baconator-M
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, bacon, chives, parmesan cheese, and potato chips. Come on, you know we have to have potato themed pizza and this one is basically a giant potato skin.
Potato Baconator-L
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, bacon, chives, parmesan cheese, and potato chips. Come on, you know we have to have potato themed pizza and this one is basically a giant potato skin.
The Greek-S
Roasted garlic olive oil, greek olives, red onion, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and oregano. To find yourself, think for yourself - Socrates... I think.
The Greek-M
Roasted garlic olive oil, greek olives, red onion, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and oregano. To find yourself, think for yourself - Socrates... I think.
The Greek-L
Roasted garlic olive oil, greek olives, red onion, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and oregano. To find yourself, think for yourself - Socrates... I think?
Lean & Green-S
Pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, and bacon. Drop the bacon for an excellent vegetarian pizza if that's your jam.
Lean & Green-M
Pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, and bacon. Drop the bacon for an excellent vegetarian pizza if that's your jam.
Lean & Green-L
Pesto sauce, fresh garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, and bacon. Drop the bacon for an excellent vegetarian pizza if that's your jam.
Jalamato Spinasil-S
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, jalapenos, fresh tomatoes, basil oil, spinach, and fresh garlic. Now say it with me: Hal-Uh-May-Toe Spuh-Nay-Sul
Jalamato Spinasil-M
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, jalapenos, fresh tomatoes, basil oil, spinach, and fresh garlic. Now say it with me: Hal-Uh-May-Toe Spuh-Nay-Sul
Jalamato Spinasil-L
Creamy ranch, charbroiled chicken, jalapenos, fresh tomatoes, basil oil, spinach, and fresh garlic. Now say it with me: Hal-Uh-May-Toe Spuh-Nay-Sul
Specialty Half and Specialty BYO
Specialty Half and Half
Sauces
Hometown Menu
Appetizers
Baked Squeaky Cheese
Lightly seasoned cuoes of gooey yet firm squeaky cheese, baked to golden perfection and served with a side of housemade pizza sauce
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks-S
Buttery garlic sauce and loads of cheese on our freshmade dough.
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks-M
Buttery garlic sauce and loads of cheese on our freshmade dough.
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks-L
Buttery garlic sauce and loads of cheese on our freshmade dough.
Chicken Wings- 1 LB
Bone-in, unbreaded and baked crispy. Choose spicy, BBQ or naked with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. 1 pound or about a dozen wings.
Chicken Wings- 1/2 LB
Bone-in, unbreaded and baked crispy. Choose spicy, BBQ or naked with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. 1 pound or about a dozen wings.
Toasted Sandwiches
SAND-BLT
A classic, with a few twists. We sub ranch for mayo and ours has both real bacon crumbles along with candian bacon slices.
SAND-Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, olives, mushrooms, and pepperoncinis. It's got some zing
SAND-Club
Canadian bacon, bacon crumbles, and chicken. Our best seller!
SAND-Grilled Avocado
Thick sliced avocado on pesto with fired roasted and fresh tomatoes. Add chicken for $2.00
SAND-Italian
Pizza on a bun: Pizza sauce ,salami, pepperoni, and Italian sausage.
SAND-Pesto Chicken
Creamy pesto mayo, charbroiled chicken, tomatoes, and fresh basil (No lettuce.)
Salads
SAL-House-S
Mixed greens-black olives-mushrooms-baby carrots.
SAL-House-L
Mixed greens-black olives-mushrooms-baby carrots.
SAL-Caesar-S
Chopped romaine-shredded parmesean-black pepper-homemade croutons.
SAL-Caesar-L
Chopped romaine-shredded parmesean-black pepper-homemade croutons.
SAL-Greek-S
Chopped romaine-kalamata olives-black beans-red onion-tomatoes-feta cheese.
SAL-Greek-L
Chopped romaine-kalamata olives-black beans-red onion-tomatoes-feta cheese.
SAL-Cobb-S
Chopped romaine-red onion-tomatoes-diced egg-charbroiled chicken-bacon pieces-blue cheese crumbles.
SAL-Cobb-L
Chopped romaine-red onion-tomatoes-diced egg-charbroiled chicken-bacon pieces-blue cheese crumbles.
SAL-Buffalo Chicken-S
Chopped romaine-black olives-peppercinis-mushrooms-tomatoes-blue cheese crumbles-buffalo chicken.
SAL-Buffalo Chicken-L
Chopped romaine-black olives-peppercinis-mushrooms-tomatoes-blue cheese crumbles-buffalo chicken.
SAL-Antipasto-S
Chopped romaine-peppercinis-fire roasted tomatoes-artichoke hearts-black olives-pepperoni-salami-shredded parmesean cheese.
SAL-Antipasto-L
Chopped romaine-peppercinis-fire roasted tomatoes-artichoke hearts-black olives-pepperoni-salami-shredded parmesean cheese.
SAL-Broccoli Bowl
Steaming hot brocolli-your choose of olive oil-multiple topping options.