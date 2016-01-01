Coming Soon!
Honest Town Eats 13 Central Street
Brunch
- Cereal Milk Donuts$12.00
- Brunch Board$18.00
- Brie and Jam Grilled Cheese$14.00
- Breakfast Empanadas$12.00
- Raspberry Masarpone Stuffed French Toast$14.00
- Breakfast Mazemen$16.00
- Classic Breakfast$8.00
- HTE Benedict$12.00
- HTE Pancake Stack$12.00
- HTE Breakfast Sandwhich$12.00
- Breakfast Burger$16.00
- Donut Fried Chicken Sando$16.00
- Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Dinner Menu
- Charcuterie Board$16.00+
- Beef Fat Fries$10.00
- Mussels Sofrito$16.00
- Fried Calamari$14.00
- Alitas Fritas (Fried Chicken Wings)$12.00
- Beef Empanadas$12.00
- Chicharron Bites$12.00
- Tomato Cucumber Feta$12.00
- Farm Fresh Salad$12.00
- Cesar Salad$10.00
- Double Smash Burger$16.00
- Empanada Tacos$14.00
- Pork Belly Reuben$15.00
- Honest Town Mac$16.00
- Braised Shortrib$26.00
- Fried Chicken Sando$16.00
- Steak Frites$38.00
- HTE Burger (8oz)$16.00
- Pan - Roasted Hailbut$32.00
- Pork Ramen$18.00
- French Onion Ramen$22.00
- Triple Garlic Noodles$16.00
- Seafood Ramen$22.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Truffle Fries$9.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Veggie$5.00
- Mashed Potato$5.00
- Bbq$1.00
- Gochuranch$1.00
- Sofrito Aioli$1.00
- Sweet Chili$1.00
- Crunchy Garlic$2.00
- Hot Chili$1.00
- Chimmichurri$1.00
Alcoholic Beverages
- Diplomatic Immunity$14.00
- Driving With Tammy$12.00
- Sour Flip$12.00
- Santa Sangria$9.00
- Mai Tai 3000$15.00
- Sbag Spritz$9.00
- Full Monte$12.00
- Caiprinha$8.00
- Winterbird$12.00
- Oro Caffe Tini$12.00
- Sherrys Cobbler$9.00
- Bud Bottle$5.00
- Bud Light Bottle$5.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Corona Xtra$6.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Penny Pinchers Vacation Pilsner$8.00
- Promo Code$8.00
- Milk Room Alta Vista$11.00
- Radiant Pig Free The Robots$9.00
- Penny Pinchers Sticky Fingers$8.00
- Ipswich Oatmeal Stout$7.00
- Potty Mouth White Stout$8.00
- Wormtown Shook Ones (Mai Tai)$8.00
- High Limb Cider$10.00
- OBN Before We Get Started$11.00
- Founders IPA$7.00
- Jess IPA$8.00
- OBN Grand Theft Lager$10.00
- Penny Pinchers Stout
- wachusett blood orange$7.00
- Margarita MP 001
- Painkiller MP 001
- Ode to Oakes 001
- KJ Pinot Gris$9.00
- KJ Chardonnay$9.00
- KJ Merlot$12.00
- KJ Pinot Noir$10.00
- House Prosecco$9.00
- Titos$8.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Chopin$7.00
- Stoli Raz$9.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- House Vodka$5.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Hendricks Gin$12.00
- Bombay Dry$7.00
- House Gin$5.00
- Sailor Jerrys$8.00
- Plantation White$8.00
- Plantation Dark$8.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$9.00
- Coruba Jamaican Rum$7.00
- Bacardi Reserv$7.00
- Bacardi Anejo$8.00
- Leblon Cachaca$8.00
- House Dark$5.00
- House White$5.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Milagros Blanco$8.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- House Tequila Silver$8.00
- House Tequila Gold$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Respo (Cristilano)$12.00
- Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$9.00
- Slaine Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey$6.00
- WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye$11.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Sazerac Rye Whiskey$7.00
- Dewars White Label Scotch$9.00
- Ardmore Scotch$8.00
- Evan Williams 1783$8.00
- 4 Roses Bourbon$9.00
- House Whiskey$6.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Larceny Bourbon$8.00
- Giffard Abricot$6.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Mente Branca$7.00
- Giffard Elderflower$6.00
- St.Elder$6.00
- Fairbanks Sherry
- Cotton & Reed Allspice Dram
- Chartreuse Yellow$12.00
- Chartreuse Green$12.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$8.00
- Three Olives Espresso Vodka$6.00
- O'Maras Irish Cream$5.00
- Bols Coffee Liqueur$5.00
- Campari$10.00
(508) 909-6738
