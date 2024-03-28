Welcome to Honey Basil Asian Grill! More
Honey Basil Asian Grill Honey Basil Asian Grill
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Crispy Spring Roll (2pcs)$4.95
- Cheese Wontons (6pcs)$5.95
- Potstickers (6pcs)$6.95
- Gyoza (6 pcs)$5.95
- Chicken Wings (6)$8.95
- Edamame$5.95
- Spicy Edamame$6.95
- Coconut Shrimp(6pcs)$8.95
- Shumai(6pcs)$5.95
- Golden Tofu$5.95
- Satay Chicken (3 skewers)$7.95
- Satay Lamb (3 skewers)$9.95
- Vegetable Dumplings$6.95
- Vietnamese Egg Roll (2pcs)$6.95
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.95
- One Bite French Toast (4 pcs)$5.95
Salad
Soup
Vegetable Entrees
Seafood Entrees
Poultry Entrees
Beef/Lamb Entrees
Thai Curry
Rice And Noodles
Chef's Recommendations
Dessert
Sides
- Plain Lo Mein$4.00
- Steam Lo Mein$3.00
- Steam White Rice$2.00
- Steam Brown Rice$2.00
- Fried Rice side$3.00
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Steamed Vegetables$4.00
- Sesame Sauce (8 oz)$2.00
- General Tao's Sauce (8 oz)$2.00
- Thai Peanut Sauce (8 oz)$3.50
- Teriyaki Sauce (8 oz)$2.00
- side of chili oil (2 oz)$1.00
- peanut sauce (2 oz)$1.00
- house mustard package
- siracha sauce (2 oz)$1.00
- S/S sauce (2 oz)$1.00
- GLUTEN FREE
- SEAFOOD ALLERGY
- NUTS ALLERGY
DRINKS
Delivery N/A Beverage
Beer
Wine
- Natura Organic Rose$7.00
- Plum wine$6.95
- Talon Pinot Grigio$7.00
- La Marca Prosecco$8.50
- Hess Chardonnay$7.50
- Pacific Rim Riesling$8.00
- Hogue Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
- Mirassou Pinot Noir$7.50
- Hess Cabernet Sauvignon$7.50
- Gascon Malbec$8.00
- House wine$5.00
- Bottle house wine$17.00
- Takara Plum Wine (Bottle)$24.95
- Natura Rose (Bottle)$25.00
- Talon Pinot Grigio (Bottle)$25.00
- Hess Chardonnay (Bottle)$27.00
- Pacific Rim (Riesling)$29.00
- Hogue Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)$25.00
- Mirassou Pinot Noir (Bottle)$28.00
- HESS Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)$28.00
- Gascon Malbec (Bottle)$34.00
- Merlot$7.00
- Merlot (Bottle)$25.00
Cocktails
Honey Basil Asian Grill Honey Basil Asian Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 871-8828
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM