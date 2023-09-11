Honey Cup Wagon Wheel
Hot Beverages
Coffee
Red Eye
Bruewed coffee with one (1) shot of Lavazza espresso, regardless of size.
Cafe Au Lait
- Drip coffee with steamed milk.
Single Espresso
1 shot of Espresso
Double Espresso
2 shots of Espresso
Triple Espresso
Quad Espresso
Americano
- Lavazza Espresso and hot water.
Cappuccino
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Lavazza Espresso and equal parts of steamed milk and foam.
Latte
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Steamed milk with Lavazza espresso and light foam.
Traditional Macchiato
- Choice of a single or double shot of espresso poured over 6 oz of foam in a 12 oz hot cup. - The foam serves as the "milk" added in. - Topped off with an espresso shot of your choice (Single or Double).
Honey Latte
Lavender Latte
Maple Cinnamon
Hazelnut Mocha
Rosemary Vanilla
White Jasmin Plum Mocha
Hot Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Espresso
Flavored Steamer
Hot Cocoa
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
Tea
- Tea bag steeped in hot water. - All tea sizes are served with a single tea bag. - Additional tea bag costs 75 cents.
Hot Tea Latte
- All sizes are 1 tea bag, filled less than half way with hot water, and left to steep. - Finished off with steamed milk.
Iced Beverages
12oz Fresh Squeezed Orange juice
Iced Red Eye
- Drip coffee with 1 shot of Lavazza espresso
Cold Brew
Iced Coffee
Single Iced Espresso
1 shot of Espresso
Double Iced Espresso
2 shots of Espresso
Triple Iced Espresso
Quad Iced Espresso
Iced Americano
- Lavazza Espresso and hot water
Iced Cappuccino
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Lavazza Espresso and equal parts of steamed milk and foam.
Iced Latte
12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Steamed milk with Lavazza espresso and light foam.
Iced Shaken Espresso
Iced Macchiato (Deep Copy)
- Choice of a single or double shot of espresso poured over 6 oz of foam in a 12 oz hot cup.
Iced Honey Latte
Iced Lavender Latte
Iced Maple Cinnamon
Iced Hazelnut Mocha
Iced Rosemary Vanilla
Iced White Jasmin Plum Mocha
Iced Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Shaken Espresso
Iced Tea
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Lemonade
Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade
Honey Lavendar Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
12oz Fresh Squeezed Orange juice
Frappe - Milkshakes - Smoothies
Vanilla-ccino (Coffee)
Mocha-ccino (Coffee)
The Original HC (Coffee)
Cookie-ccino (Coffee)
Oreo-ccino (Coffee)
Salted Caramel-ccino (Coffee)
Cha-Cha Chai (No Coffee)
Matcha (No Coffee)
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate MilkShake
Strawberry MilkShake
Coffee Milkshake
Green Tea Almond Milkshake
Honey Lavender Milkshake
Honey Orange Cookie Milkshake
chili chai Milkshake
Seasonal Special MilkShake
Strawberry Smoothie
16 oz.
Stawberry Banana Smoothie
Banana Mango Smoothie
Tropical Smoothie
Grab -n- Go
Food
Pistachio Biscotti
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Espresso Chip Cookie
Blueberry Duffin
Lemon Poppyseed Scone
Nutella Roll
Cinnamon Roll
Honey Bisccuit
Banana Bread
Butter Croissant
Gf Chocolate Cake
Plain Bagel
The Plain Bagels, come with cream cheese
Everything Bagel
The Bagels, come with cream cheese
Danish
Chips
The Breakfast Wrap
The Egg-Cellent Croissant
Butter Croissant, Omelet Style Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Arugula
The 3 Cheese
TBC
Side of Bacon
Original Avocado Toast
B.L.A.T. Toast
Supreme Toast
Merchandise
Chips
Ice Cream
