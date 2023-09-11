Menu

Hot Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.50+

Bruewed coffee with one (1) shot of Lavazza espresso, regardless of size.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

- Drip coffee with steamed milk.

Single Espresso
$1.95

Single Espresso

$1.95

1 shot of Espresso

Double Espresso
$2.45

Double Espresso

$2.45

2 shots of Espresso

Triple Espresso

Triple Espresso

$2.85
Quad Espresso

Quad Espresso

$3.20
Americano

Americano

$2.85+

- Lavazza Espresso and hot water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85+

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Lavazza Espresso and equal parts of steamed milk and foam.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Steamed milk with Lavazza espresso and light foam.

Traditional Macchiato
$3.25+

Traditional Macchiato

$3.25+

- Choice of a single or double shot of espresso poured over 6 oz of foam in a 12 oz hot cup. - The foam serves as the "milk" added in. - Topped off with an espresso shot of your choice (Single or Double).

Honey Latte

Honey Latte

$4.45+
Lavender Latte
$4.45+

Lavender Latte

$4.45+
Maple Cinnamon
$4.65+

Maple Cinnamon

$4.65+
Hazelnut Mocha
$4.65+

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.65+
Rosemary Vanilla
$4.65+

Rosemary Vanilla

$4.65+
White Jasmin Plum Mocha
$4.45+

White Jasmin Plum Mocha

$4.45+
Hot Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Espresso
$4.65+

Hot Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Espresso

$4.65+
Flavored Steamer
$3.15+

Flavored Steamer

$3.15+
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.95+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25+
Tea

Tea

$2.50+

- Tea bag steeped in hot water. - All tea sizes are served with a single tea bag. - Additional tea bag costs 75 cents.

Hot Tea Latte

Hot Tea Latte

$3.75+

- All sizes are 1 tea bag, filled less than half way with hot water, and left to steep. - Finished off with steamed milk.

Iced Beverages

12oz Fresh Squeezed Orange juice

$5.50Out of stock
Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$4.00+

- Drip coffee with 1 shot of Lavazza espresso

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+
Single Iced Espresso
$1.95

Single Iced Espresso

$1.95

1 shot of Espresso

Double Iced Espresso
$2.45

Double Iced Espresso

$2.45

2 shots of Espresso

Triple Iced Espresso

$2.85

Quad Iced Espresso

$3.20

Iced Americano

$3.35+

- Lavazza Espresso and hot water

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.35+Out of stock

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Lavazza Espresso and equal parts of steamed milk and foam.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50+

12oz drinks come with 1 shot of espresso 16oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso 20oz drinks come with 2 shot of espresso - Steamed milk with Lavazza espresso and light foam.

Iced Shaken Espresso

$3.75+Out of stock

Iced Macchiato (Deep Copy)

$3.75+Out of stock

- Choice of a single or double shot of espresso poured over 6 oz of foam in a 12 oz hot cup.

Iced Honey Latte

$4.95+
Iced Lavender Latte
$4.95+

Iced Lavender Latte

$4.95+
Iced Maple Cinnamon
$4.65+

Iced Maple Cinnamon

$4.65+
Iced Hazelnut Mocha
$4.65+

Iced Hazelnut Mocha

$4.65+
Iced Rosemary Vanilla
$4.65+

Iced Rosemary Vanilla

$4.65+
Iced White Jasmin Plum Mocha
$4.45+

Iced White Jasmin Plum Mocha

$4.45+
Iced Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Shaken Espresso
$4.65+

Iced Brown Sugar - Cinnamon Shaken Espresso

$4.65+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Lemonade

$3.00+
Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade
$3.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade

$3.00+
Honey Lavendar Lemonade
$4.75+

Honey Lavendar Lemonade

$4.75+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

12oz Fresh Squeezed Orange juice

$5.50

Frappe - Milkshakes - Smoothies

Vanilla-ccino (Coffee)
$5.50

Vanilla-ccino (Coffee)

$5.50
Mocha-ccino (Coffee)
$5.50

Mocha-ccino (Coffee)

$5.50

The Original HC (Coffee)

$5.50
Cookie-ccino (Coffee)
$5.50

Cookie-ccino (Coffee)

$5.50
Oreo-ccino (Coffee)
$6.00

Oreo-ccino (Coffee)

$6.00
Salted Caramel-ccino (Coffee)
$6.00

Salted Caramel-ccino (Coffee)

$6.00
Cha-Cha Chai (No Coffee)
$6.25

Cha-Cha Chai (No Coffee)

$6.25
Matcha (No Coffee)
$6.25

Matcha (No Coffee)

$6.25

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00
Chocolate MilkShake
$7.00

Chocolate MilkShake

$7.00
Strawberry MilkShake
$7.00

Strawberry MilkShake

$7.00

Coffee Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock
Green Tea Almond Milkshake
$7.00

Green Tea Almond Milkshake

$7.00
Honey Lavender Milkshake

Honey Lavender Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

Honey Orange Cookie Milkshake

$7.00

chili chai Milkshake

$7.00

Seasonal Special MilkShake

$7.00
Strawberry Smoothie
$7.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

16 oz.

Stawberry Banana Smoothie
$7.00

Stawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00
Banana Mango Smoothie
$7.00

Banana Mango Smoothie

$7.00
Tropical Smoothie
$7.00

Tropical Smoothie

$7.00

Grab -n- Go

San Pellegrino
$4.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50
HC Bottled Water
$2.25

HC Bottled Water

$2.25
Coconut water
$4.00

Coconut water

$4.00

Food

Pistachio Biscotti
$2.00

Pistachio Biscotti

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00
Espresso Chip Cookie
$4.25

Espresso Chip Cookie

$4.25
Blueberry Duffin
$3.50

Blueberry Duffin

$3.50
Lemon Poppyseed Scone
$4.00

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$4.00
Nutella Roll
$5.75

Nutella Roll

$5.75
Cinnamon Roll
$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50
Honey Bisccuit
$4.50

Honey Bisccuit

$4.50
Banana Bread
$3.50

Banana Bread

$3.50
Butter Croissant
$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.50
Gf Chocolate Cake
$4.00

Gf Chocolate Cake

$4.00
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$4.00

The Plain Bagels, come with cream cheese

Everything Bagel
$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

The Bagels, come with cream cheese

Danish

Danish

$3.00
Chips

Chips

$1.50
The Breakfast Wrap
$8.00

The Breakfast Wrap

$8.00
The Egg-Cellent Croissant
$9.00

The Egg-Cellent Croissant

$9.00

Butter Croissant, Omelet Style Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Arugula

The 3 Cheese
$7.00

The 3 Cheese

$7.00
TBC

TBC

$9.00
Side of Bacon
$2.25

Side of Bacon

$2.25
Original Avocado Toast
$7.50

Original Avocado Toast

$7.50
B.L.A.T. Toast
$9.00

B.L.A.T. Toast

$9.00
Supreme Toast
$8.50

Supreme Toast

$8.50

Merchandise

Black Zip Up Hoodie

$49.00

Tan Zip Up Hoodie

$49.00+

Black Cropped Jacket

$45.00+

Tan Cropped Jacket

$45.00+

Black Mug

$13.95

White Mug

$13.95

Tumbler black

$29.95

Tumbler white

$29.95
Honey Cup T-Shirt
$15.00

Honey Cup T-Shirt

$15.00
Honey Cup Hoodie
$30.00

Honey Cup Hoodie

$30.00
Honey Cup Crewneck
$25.00

Honey Cup Crewneck

$25.00

Chips

Lays Original chips

$2.00

Lays Cheddar & Sourcream

$2.00

Baked Flamin Hot Cheeto

$2.00Out of stock

Lays BBQ

$2.00Out of stock

Cheetos Crunchy Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

Ice cream

