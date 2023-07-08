Honey Uninhibited - Covington 50 E Rivercenter Blvd.
Uninhibited Brunch
Starters
Deviled Eggs
Halved & stuffed hard-boiled eggs (4 halves) stuffed with a creamy egg yolk filling
Jalapeno Honey Cornbread
Jalapeno Honey Cornbread (smokey not spicy flavor profile), topped with clover honey drizzle, served with a side of chili honey butter.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Deep fried sliced green tomatoes served with House Remoulade.
Cajun Catfish Bites
Catfish pieces deep fried with Cajun seasoning. Served with House Remoulade
Mumbo Wings
6 wing segments tossed in Mumbo Sauce.
Soups & Salads
She Crab Soup
*Creamy Soup* Jumbo lump crab meat, onion, seafood stock, heavy cream, Old Bay, sherry wine. Served with baguette bread.
Low Country Cobb Salad
Garden Salad ( Spring mix & Romaine), cherry tomatoes, grilled blackened chicken, bacon (pork), hard boiled eggs, avocado, blue cheese crumbles.
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
Seasonal Fruit.
Bennies
Sweet Chick Benny
Carolina Breaded Chicken Thigh & Uninhibited Spicy Honey Waffle.
Oxtail Benny
Homestyle biscuit, poached egg, stewed oxtail, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Crab Cake Benny
Toasted English muffin, Maryland style jumbo lump crab cakes (2), poached eggs, hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Benny
Canadian Bacon With English Muffin.
Sweet Tooth
Red Velvet Pancakes
Chocolate Chips, Cream Cheese Frosting, Strawberry Glaze, Chantilly Cream, Mint.
Challa Berry
Challah Bread French Toast, Strawberry Ricotta Cheese Stuffing, Chantilly Cream, Strawberry Glaze, Mixed Berries, Mint.
French Toast
Challah Bread French Toast, Honey Vanilla Anglaise, Chantilly Cream, Mint.
Uninhibited Pancakes
Toppings: Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, Banana, Apple Compote, Berry Compote, Peach Compote, Strawberry Glaze, vanilla Anglaise, Chantilly Cream Mint.
Birthday Treat
Honey Classics
Sweet Chick
The Carolina Breaded Chicken Thigh and Our Scratch Signature Thick Waffle. Served with Spicy Honey & Maple Syrup.
Fried Lobster Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, 4-cheese blend (Gouda, cheddar, Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan cheese). Lobster tail is deep fried with our Cajun blend seasoning.
Gullah Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, Cheesy Grits & Spicy Geeche Sauce.
Fish & Grits
Fish, Cheesy Grits & Spicy Geechee Sauce.
Omelets
Seafood Omelet
Spinach, bell peppers, red onions, topped with blackened sauteed shrimp, lump crab meat with cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese blend.
Oxtail Omelet
Spinach, bell peppers, red onions, topped with stewed oxtail and gravy with cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese blend.
Andoullie Sausage Omelte
Spinach, bell peppers, red onions, topped with pork sausage, with cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese blend.
Spinach Omlet
Just Eggs, spinach, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes vegan mozzarella cheese, topped with avocado.