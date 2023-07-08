Honey Uninhibited - Covington 50 E Rivercenter Blvd.

Uninhibited Brunch

Starters

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Halved & stuffed hard-boiled eggs (4 halves) stuffed with a creamy egg yolk filling

Jalapeno Honey Cornbread

$8.00

Jalapeno Honey Cornbread (smokey not spicy flavor profile), topped with clover honey drizzle, served with a side of chili honey butter.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Deep fried sliced green tomatoes served with House Remoulade.

Cajun Catfish Bites

$12.00

Catfish pieces deep fried with Cajun seasoning. Served with House Remoulade

Mumbo Wings

$12.00

6 wing segments tossed in Mumbo Sauce.

Soups & Salads

She Crab Soup

$12.00

*Creamy Soup* Jumbo lump crab meat, onion, seafood stock, heavy cream, Old Bay, sherry wine. Served with baguette bread.

Low Country Cobb Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad ( Spring mix & Romaine), cherry tomatoes, grilled blackened chicken, bacon (pork), hard boiled eggs, avocado, blue cheese crumbles.

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Seasonal Fruit.

Bennies

Sweet Chick Benny

$16.00

Carolina Breaded Chicken Thigh & Uninhibited Spicy Honey Waffle.

Oxtail Benny

$18.00

Homestyle biscuit, poached egg, stewed oxtail, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Crab Cake Benny

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, Maryland style jumbo lump crab cakes (2), poached eggs, hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Benny

$14.00Out of stock

Canadian Bacon With English Muffin.

Sweet Tooth

Red Velvet Pancakes

$15.00

Chocolate Chips, Cream Cheese Frosting, Strawberry Glaze, Chantilly Cream, Mint.

Challa Berry

$18.00

Challah Bread French Toast, Strawberry Ricotta Cheese Stuffing, Chantilly Cream, Strawberry Glaze, Mixed Berries, Mint.

French Toast

$14.00

Challah Bread French Toast, Honey Vanilla Anglaise, Chantilly Cream, Mint.

Uninhibited Pancakes

$14.00

Toppings: Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, Banana, Apple Compote, Berry Compote, Peach Compote, Strawberry Glaze, vanilla Anglaise, Chantilly Cream Mint.

Birthday Treat

Honey Classics

Sweet Chick

$18.00+

The Carolina Breaded Chicken Thigh and Our Scratch Signature Thick Waffle. Served with Spicy Honey & Maple Syrup.

Fried Lobster Mac & Cheese

$32.00

Cavatappi pasta, 4-cheese blend (Gouda, cheddar, Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan cheese). Lobster tail is deep fried with our Cajun blend seasoning.

Gullah Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Shrimp, Cheesy Grits & Spicy Geeche Sauce.

Fish & Grits

$25.00

Fish, Cheesy Grits & Spicy Geechee Sauce.

Omelets

Seafood Omelet

$24.00

Spinach, bell peppers, red onions, topped with blackened sauteed shrimp, lump crab meat with cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese blend.

Oxtail Omelet

$26.00

Spinach, bell peppers, red onions, topped with stewed oxtail and gravy with cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese blend.

Andoullie Sausage Omelte

$18.00

Spinach, bell peppers, red onions, topped with pork sausage, with cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese blend.

Spinach Omlet

$16.00

Just Eggs, spinach, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes vegan mozzarella cheese, topped with avocado.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta, 4-cheese blend (Gouda, cheddar, Mozzarella, topped with Parmesan cheese).

Cheese Grits

$7.00

Creamy cheddar grits.

fries

$7.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Drinks

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Heinekin

$6.00

Red Strip

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Happy Dad

$6.00

Zombie Dust

$6.00

Braxton Garage Beer

$8.00

Ace Pineapple

$8.00

MadTree Psycopothy

$8.00

50 West Doom Pedal

$8.00

West Coast Tangerine Wheat

$8.00

Hive & Barrel Hibiscus

$9.00

Gumball Head

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Little Kings

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Modelo

$8.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Hibiscus Mimosa

$12.00

24k Mimosa

$14.00

St Germain Mimosa

$12.00Out of stock

Cosmopolitian

$16.00

French 75

$15.00

Beez in the Trap

$8.00

Honey's Island

$10.00

Honey's Old Fashioned

$13.00

Honey's Mule

$10.00

Honey's Bloody

$13.00

Honey's Punch

$10.00

Honey's Azul

$20.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Honey Rita

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Henny Rita

$15.00

Touch of Honey

$14.00

Sweet Mystery

$10.00

Wake up Honey

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Wine

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Noir

$13.00

Joel Goett Cab

$13.00

BTL Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Josh Cellars Pinot Noir

$32.00

Joel Goett Chardonney

$13.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

BTL Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Codorniu

$150.00

Bollicini

$13.00

Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Bollicini

$100.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Cherry Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Barq's Root Beer

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Water

Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Athletic IPA

$6.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Vodka

Absolute

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Ciroc Apple

$18.00

Ciroc Peach

$18.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$18.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$18.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$18.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

Tanq

$8.00

Tequila

1942

$35.00

Casamigo Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$200.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Repo Bottle

$275.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$250.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Mosecco

$30.00

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00

Deleon Blanco

$18.00

Deleon Repo

$22.00

Deleon Anejo

$26.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Peach

$14.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$55.00

Johnnie Walker Gold Label

$36.00

Buchanan Deluxe

$20.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Green River

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Jameson

$8.00

Four Ross

$18.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Woodford

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$22.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$16.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$36.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$8.00

Grand Mariner

$12.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Seltzers

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

White Claw Blackberry

$7.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

Bottles

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$200.00

Casamigos Repo Bottle

$275.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$250.00

Azul Bottle

$300.00

Chandon

$75.00

Moet Brut

$100.00

Moet Rose

$150.00

MIONETTO

$45.00

Merchandise

Shirts

HU Black T-Shirt

$15.00+

Hoodies

HU Black Hoodie

$35.00