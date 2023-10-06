PING PONG PAN PIZZA DINNER

Comet Ping Pong Pan Pizza Pop Up at Honeys & Friends is taking us back to the 90’s with Salad Bar and Pan Pizza Vibes! After finalizing your order, we will email or call you to confirm Friday or Saturday pick-up time.
Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 2

$45.00

Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner serves 2! Includes salad bar, pan pizza of your choice, and a pint of Honeys handmade ice cream.

Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 4

$80.00

Enjoy a full meal for four people! Deal includes salad bar, charred broccoli cole slaw, two Classic cheese or Pepperoni Lovers pan pizzas, a pint of Honeys handmade ice cream, and four Honeys hand baked cookies. Enjoy!

Salad Bar

"Salad Bar" Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Mesclun Mix, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Pepper, and Croutons topped with Italian, or Blue Cheese Dressings

Wood-Grilled Broccoli Slaw

$15.00

Wood Grilled Broccoli, Chopped Cabbage, Parm Dressing

Antipasto Platter

$18.00

Delicious assortment of cured meats, marinated olives and cheese

Ping Pong Pan Pizzas

Homemade Pan Pizza cooked to order in our deck oven. Every pizza is one size - 8 by 11 inches - six square slices and serves 1-4. All Ping Pong Pan Pizzas served with a cheese blend of provolone & mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pan Pizza

$30.00

Wood-Grilled BBQ Chicken, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, and Pickled Red Onions. Served with Smoky BBQ Sauce and Fancy Ranch on the side.

Fancy Pans Pizza (Sausage & Broccoli)

$29.00

Grilled Broccoli Rabe with Comet Spiced Fennel Sausage, Garlic Confit, Oregano Onions & Fresh Ricotta and Mozzarella. Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.

Veggie Supreme Pan Pizza

$28.00

Classic with Cheese & Sauce Plus all the Veggies! Button Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Olives & Pepperonccini Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.

Pepperoni Lovers

$24.00

Classic with Cheese and Sauce with Pepperoni Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.

Classic Pan Pizza

$22.00

Cheese and Sauce! Great for kids of all ages! Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.

Ice Cream & Sweets

Homemade ice cream made on premise by humans
Honeys Ice Cream Pint

$12.00

Honeys Ice Cream Half Pint

$7.00
Chef’s Banana Pudding

$12.00
Funfetti Cookie Sandwich

$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Funfetti Cookie

$3.00

Honeys & Friends Swag

Honeys Long Sleeve

$32.00
Comet T-Shirt

$25.00

Drinks

Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Water

$3.50

From roadside stands to porch-side pitchers, the very thought of Lemonade evokes warm memories of all the ways we've enjoyed this simple slice of Americana. So were bringing back Lemonade and putting our spin on it! We start with lemon, add a twist of lime, bring on the bubbles, but skip the sugar.

Topo Chico Sparkling Lime

$3.50

Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.

Olipop Tropical Punch

$3.50

Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch.

Olipop Cola Vintage

$3.50

Small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.

Olipop Root Beer

$3.50

Botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream pint!

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

