Honeys & Friends
PING PONG PAN PIZZA DINNER
Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 2
Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner serves 2! Includes salad bar, pan pizza of your choice, and a pint of Honeys handmade ice cream.
Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 4
Enjoy a full meal for four people! Deal includes salad bar, charred broccoli cole slaw, two Classic cheese or Pepperoni Lovers pan pizzas, a pint of Honeys handmade ice cream, and four Honeys hand baked cookies. Enjoy!
Salad Bar
"Salad Bar" Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Mesclun Mix, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Pepper, and Croutons topped with Italian, or Blue Cheese Dressings
Wood-Grilled Broccoli Slaw
Wood Grilled Broccoli, Chopped Cabbage, Parm Dressing
Antipasto Platter
Delicious assortment of cured meats, marinated olives and cheese
Ping Pong Pan Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pan Pizza
Wood-Grilled BBQ Chicken, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, and Pickled Red Onions. Served with Smoky BBQ Sauce and Fancy Ranch on the side.
Fancy Pans Pizza (Sausage & Broccoli)
Grilled Broccoli Rabe with Comet Spiced Fennel Sausage, Garlic Confit, Oregano Onions & Fresh Ricotta and Mozzarella. Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.
Veggie Supreme Pan Pizza
Classic with Cheese & Sauce Plus all the Veggies! Button Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Olives & Pepperonccini Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.
Pepperoni Lovers
Classic with Cheese and Sauce with Pepperoni Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.
Classic Pan Pizza
Cheese and Sauce! Great for kids of all ages! Served with Marinara and Fancy Ranch on the side.
Ice Cream & Sweets
Honeys & Friends Swag
Drinks
Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Water
From roadside stands to porch-side pitchers, the very thought of Lemonade evokes warm memories of all the ways we've enjoyed this simple slice of Americana. So were bringing back Lemonade and putting our spin on it! We start with lemon, add a twist of lime, bring on the bubbles, but skip the sugar.
Topo Chico Sparkling Lime
Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.
Olipop Tropical Punch
Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch.
Olipop Cola Vintage
Small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.
Olipop Root Beer
Botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream pint!
Saratoga Sparkling Water
