FOOD

Aw Shucks

Oysters ROCKaFELa
$28.50
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
$28.50
Coromandel, 1/2 Dozen Raw
$32.50

Starters

Edamame w/Sea Salt
$7.50

Traditional Edamame

Edamame w/ BBQ
$10.00

Edamame with a BBQ sauce

Crimpster
$32.50

Lobster tail stuffed with shrimp and crab, wrapped in Bacon, dressed with a beurre blanc sauce

Ceviche De Hoy
$23.50

Fresh fish, avocado, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, serrano, EVOO, house made corn chips

Hooked Tacos
$27.50

spicy tuna, fresh picked crab, avocado salsa in a flour shell (3 tacos per order)

Dynamite Shrimp Nachos
$20.50

Spicy chili aioli, sweet soy

Crispy Calamari
$19.50

SPICY, cherry peppers, hot sauce, garlic, lime

Agedashi
$18.50

crispy tofu, katsuo, kaiware, shitake, shoyu dashi

Hawaiian Poke Trio
$35.50

Hawaiian style tar-tar served three different ways: Local Boyz (Nori, chopped garlic, bruniose sweet onions, macadamia nuts), Shoyu Onion (sweet onions, soy, sesame seeds), Creamy California (julienne red onions, sriracha aioli)

Korean BBQ
$20.50

5oz of chuck short rib sliced and marinated. Garnished with Sesame seeds and Green onions.

Toro Hot Rock
$50.50
Crab Dip
$18.50Out of stock

Keepers

Dinner Lobster Roll 4 oz
$32.50

Maine claw, tail, and knuckle with lemon and butter on a local roll

Dinner Lobster Roll 6 oz
$45.50

Maine tail, claw, and knuckle with lemon and butter on a local roll

Fish Tacos (3)
$19.50

ajillo white fish, avocado, red onion, cilantro

Fish N’ Chips, Full
$30.50

daily catch beer battered white fish, served with kennebec fries and house made tartar sauce.

Hooked Burger
$32.50

R Farm wagyu, tempura lobster, bacon, Bearnaise, kennebec fries

Steak Frites - Bistro
$48.50

R farm cut steak served with garlic parmesean fries and bearnaise sauce

Lobster Mac n Cheese
$25.50

FRESH

Hot and Raw Toro
$38.50
Toyosu 1 pc Medai nigiri
$9.50
Toyosu 1 pc Kinmedai Nigiri
$9.50
Toyosu 1pc Rockfish Nigiri
$8.50
Toyosu 1pc NZ Tai
$6.50

Reel It In

Salmon
$43.50

All preps are delicious; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies

Diver Scallops
$41.50

a sweet and tender mollusk

Hiramasa
$42.50

All preps are delicious; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies

Shrimp
$36.50

Mexican Shrimp, a saltwater shellfish

Tuna
$48.50

Suggested preps: Pacific Rim; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies

White Pow Fish
$42.50

Sides

Kennebec Fries
$8.50
Garlic Fries
$11.00
Sweet Potato Fry
$11.00

Waffle cut Sweet potato fries served with Maple Mousse

Graffiti Fries
$11.00
Stir Fry Veg
$7.50

Chef's Selection of Stir Fried Veggies

Rice, White
$5.50
Rice, Sushi
$5.50
Crispy Cake
$5.50

Sushi Rice, seared on the flat top for a crunch

Side Salad
$5.50

Green salad with a Ginger Shallot dressing

Side Spicy Mayo
$2.50
Side dressing
$2.50
Tartar Sauce
$2.50
Wonton Chips
$3.50
Side Eel Sauce
$2.50

SOS

Miso Soup
$7.50

Scallion, Wakame, tofu, shiitake

Seaweed Salad
$9.50

wakame, sesame dressing

Sunomono Salad
$9.50

cucumber, sesame seeds, shoyu dressing

Hooked Salad
$15.50

blend of fresh greens, wild rice crispies, pickled carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, avocado, candied nuts, and crunch

Panzanella Salad
$29.50

4oz beachfront ora king salmon, spinach, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, dill, red wine vinegar, croutons

Ray-Sans Rolls

California Roll
$24.50

fresh picked crab, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe

Hawaiian Spicy Ahi Roll
$21.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts, avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll
$20.50

salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch

Dynamite Roll
$23.50

tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado

Crunchy Roll
$25.50

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, cilantro, wonton crunch, spicy sweet soy

Hiramasa Avocado Roll
$21.50

amberjack, scallions, avocado

Caterpillar Roll
$22.50

bbq CO trout, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy, smelt roe

Dragon Roll
$26.50

crab, avocado, seasonal vegetable, bbq CO trout, flying fish roe

Shredder Roll
$24.50

bbq CO Trout, avocado, fresh picked crab, mascarpone cheese, tempura fried, sweet soy, smelt roe

Rainbow Roll
$29.50

crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with chef choice sashimi

Hooked Roll
$32.50

tempura lobster, seasonal vegetables, beef tataki

Honeymoon Roll
$29.50

crab, salmon, avocado, japanese aioli, sweet soy

XTC Roll
$27.50

tempura lobster, cucumber, avocado, spciy tuna, macadamia nuts and spicy kabayaki

Matrix Roll
$30.50

tempura shrimp, fresh picked crab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sauce collage

Lazy Lobster
$32.50

lobster, lemon, cucumber, avocado, basil, garlic butter

Sweet Lava Roll
$30.50
Veggie Roll
$15.50

chef's selections of veggies

Avocado Roll
$8.50
Cucumber Roll
$8.50
Cucumber Avocado Roll
$10.50

Cucumber, avocado

Tempura Lobster Roll
$18.50
Spicy Tuna Roll
$12.50
Spicy Salmon Roll
$12.50
Crab Roll
$17.50

Sashimi

3 Pieces of sliced fish (no Rice)
Maguro Sashimi
$20.50

3 Pieces of sliced Bigeye Tuna (no Rice)

Sake Sashimi
$18.50

3 Pieces of sliced Salmon (no Rice)

Hiramasa Sashimi
$19.50

3 Pieces of sliced Amberjack (no Rice)

Shiromi Sashimi
$19.50

Daily Catch white fish

Kani Sashimi
$23.50

Hand picked Crab 3 Pieces (no Rice)

Ikura Sashimi
$15.50

salmon egg 3 pieces (no rice)

Tobiko Sashimi
$15.50

flying fish roe 3 pieces (no rice)

Handgrade Wasabi
$10.50

Fresh graded wasabi

Nigiri

3 pieces of Nigiri (with rice)
Maguro Nigiri
$20.50

3 pieces of Big Eye Tuna (with rice)

Sake Nigiri
$18.50

3 pieces of Salmon (with rice)

Hiramasa Nigiri
$19.50

3 pieces of Amberjack (with rice)

Shiromi Nigiri
$19.50

3 pieces Daily catch white fish (with rice)

Kani Nigiri
$23.50

3 pieces of Hand picked Crab (with rice)

Ikura Nigiri
$15.50

3 pieces Salmon eggs (with rice)

Tobiko Nigiri
$15.50

3 pieces Flying Fish Roe (with rice)

Handgrade Wasabi
$10.50

Fresh graded wasabi

Sushi Combos

Chirashi Bowl
$42.50

10 pc shashimi, vegetables, and rice

Captains Platter
$80.50

Chef's Choice: 6 piece sashimi, 6 piece nigiri, omakase roll

Kurosan Combo
$70.50

California or Tuna roll, 10 assorted nigiri

TIKI

Coors Banquet
$7.00
VBC Apres
$7.00
Oktoberfest special cocktail
$8.00

KIDS

Battered Shrimp
$15.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Cheesy Noodles
$15.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Chicken Fingers
$15.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Fish Sticks
$15.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Kids Steak Plate
$21.50
Kids Fish Filet
$21.50

Served with steamed rice & Vegetable

Minnow Sushi Combo
$21.50

4 pieces California roll, 4 pieces cucumber avocado roll, 2 pieces salmon nigiri,

Guppy Sushi Combo
$21.50