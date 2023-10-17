Hooked Beaver Creek
FOOD
Starters
Traditional Edamame
Edamame with a BBQ sauce
Lobster tail stuffed with shrimp and crab, wrapped in Bacon, dressed with a beurre blanc sauce
Fresh fish, avocado, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, serrano, EVOO, house made corn chips
spicy tuna, fresh picked crab, avocado salsa in a flour shell (3 tacos per order)
Spicy chili aioli, sweet soy
SPICY, cherry peppers, hot sauce, garlic, lime
crispy tofu, katsuo, kaiware, shitake, shoyu dashi
Hawaiian style tar-tar served three different ways: Local Boyz (Nori, chopped garlic, bruniose sweet onions, macadamia nuts), Shoyu Onion (sweet onions, soy, sesame seeds), Creamy California (julienne red onions, sriracha aioli)
5oz of chuck short rib sliced and marinated. Garnished with Sesame seeds and Green onions.
Keepers
Maine claw, tail, and knuckle with lemon and butter on a local roll
Maine tail, claw, and knuckle with lemon and butter on a local roll
ajillo white fish, avocado, red onion, cilantro
daily catch beer battered white fish, served with kennebec fries and house made tartar sauce.
R Farm wagyu, tempura lobster, bacon, Bearnaise, kennebec fries
R farm cut steak served with garlic parmesean fries and bearnaise sauce
FRESH
Reel It In
All preps are delicious; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies
a sweet and tender mollusk
Mexican Shrimp, a saltwater shellfish
Suggested preps: Pacific Rim; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies
Sides
Waffle cut Sweet potato fries served with Maple Mousse
Chef's Selection of Stir Fried Veggies
Sushi Rice, seared on the flat top for a crunch
Green salad with a Ginger Shallot dressing
SOS
Scallion, Wakame, tofu, shiitake
wakame, sesame dressing
cucumber, sesame seeds, shoyu dressing
blend of fresh greens, wild rice crispies, pickled carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, avocado, candied nuts, and crunch
4oz beachfront ora king salmon, spinach, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, dill, red wine vinegar, croutons
Ray-Sans Rolls
fresh picked crab, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe
spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts, avocado
salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch
tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, cilantro, wonton crunch, spicy sweet soy
amberjack, scallions, avocado
bbq CO trout, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy, smelt roe
crab, avocado, seasonal vegetable, bbq CO trout, flying fish roe
bbq CO Trout, avocado, fresh picked crab, mascarpone cheese, tempura fried, sweet soy, smelt roe
crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with chef choice sashimi
tempura lobster, seasonal vegetables, beef tataki
crab, salmon, avocado, japanese aioli, sweet soy
tempura lobster, cucumber, avocado, spciy tuna, macadamia nuts and spicy kabayaki
tempura shrimp, fresh picked crab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sauce collage
lobster, lemon, cucumber, avocado, basil, garlic butter
chef's selections of veggies
Cucumber, avocado
Sashimi
3 Pieces of sliced Bigeye Tuna (no Rice)
3 Pieces of sliced Salmon (no Rice)
3 Pieces of sliced Amberjack (no Rice)
Daily Catch white fish
Hand picked Crab 3 Pieces (no Rice)
salmon egg 3 pieces (no rice)
flying fish roe 3 pieces (no rice)
Fresh graded wasabi
Nigiri
3 pieces of Big Eye Tuna (with rice)
3 pieces of Salmon (with rice)
3 pieces of Amberjack (with rice)
3 pieces Daily catch white fish (with rice)
3 pieces of Hand picked Crab (with rice)
3 pieces Salmon eggs (with rice)
3 pieces Flying Fish Roe (with rice)
Fresh graded wasabi
Sushi Combos
Protein Add On
KIDS
served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges
served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges
served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges
served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges
Served with steamed rice & Vegetable
4 pieces California roll, 4 pieces cucumber avocado roll, 2 pieces salmon nigiri,