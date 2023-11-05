Hooked on Poke - Carlsbad Village
Build Your Own Poke Bowl
Presotea | Blended
- AvoCloud$7.25
Contains dairy. Blended fresh avocado with fresh milk and crème.
- Avocado Smoothie$7.25
Contains dairy. Blended fresh avocado with fresh milk.
- Hawaiian Slush$6.99
Dairy-free. Blended kumquat and pineapple puree.
- Lychee Slush$6.99
Dairy-free. Blended lychee puree with topping of lychee jelly.
- Lychee Strawberry Slush$6.99
Dairy-free. Blended strawberry and lychee puree.
- Mango Cloud$7.25
Contains dairy. Blended fresh mango fruit, mango puree and crème.
- Mango Passion Slush$6.99
Dairy-free. Blended mango and passion fruit puree.
- Mango Pineapple Slush$6.99
Dairy-free. Blended mango and passion fruit puree.
- Mangonada$7.25
Dairy-free. Blended fresh mango, kumquat chamoy and tajin.
- Matcha Cloud$7.25
Contains dairy. Blended matcha milk tea with crème.
- Strawberry Cloud$7.25
Contains dairy. Blended fresh strawberry, strawberry puree, and crème.
- Strawberry Mango Slush$6.99
Dairy-free. Blended strawberry and mango puree.
- Strawberry Passion Slush$6.99
Dairy-free. Blended strawberry and passion fruit puree.
- Taro Cloud$7.25
Contains dairy. Blended taro milk tea with crème.
- Thai Tea Slush$6.99
Contains dairy. Blended Thai milk tea.
Presotea | Brown Sugar
- Brown Sugar Crème Brûlée$6.99
Organic fresh milk with brown sugar, crème brûlée and sea cream.
- Brown Sugar Fresh Milk$6.15
Organic fresh milk with brown sugar.
- Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Pearl$6.99
Organic fresh milk with brown sugar and black pearls.
- Brown Sugar Milk Pudding$6.99
Organic fresh milk with brown sugar, egg pudding and sea cream.
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$6.15
Ceylon milk tea with brown sugar.
- Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea$6.99
Ceylon milk tea with brown sugar and black pearls.
Presotea | Coffee
- Caramel Frappe$6.49
Contains dairy. Blended ice caramel coffee drink with crème.
- Flan Café Frappe$6.99
Contains dairy. Blended ice caramel coffee drink with flan topping.
- Presotea House Coffee$5.99
Large. Vietnamese coffee traditionally made with condensed milk, sea cream added.
- Vietnamese Coffee$4.99
Vietnamese coffee traditionally made with condensed milk.
Presotea | Crafted Tea
- A-Li Shan Iced Tea$5.25
Taiwanese high-mountain green oolong tea.
- Blueberry Fruit Tea$5.25
Caffeine-free hibiscus tea with prominent blueberry taste and citrus notes.
- Ceylon Black Tea$5.25
Sri Lanka black tea brewed to offer a deep and pleasant flavor.
- Champagne Black Tea$5.25
Black tea infused with grapes aroma to give a refreshing taste that will impress your senses.
- Lychee Black Tea$5.25
Premium selection of black tea infused with lychee aroma.
- Organic Green Tea$5.25
A certified organic green tea planted in a safe and environmental friendly plantation that is free of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.
- Roasted Hojicha Tea$5.25
Light roasted green tea with a pleasant earthy and toasted aroma.
- Roasted Oolong Tea$5.25
Roasted oolong tea with subtle earthy tones and sweet fruity aroma.
- Osmanthus Oolong Tea$5.25
High quality oolong tea infused with Osmanthus flowers flavor.
- Supreme Jasmine Green Tea$5.25
Our blend of hand picked jasmine flowers infused with our high quality green tea.
- White Peach Oolong Tea$5.25
Light oolong tea infused with white peach aroma.
Presotea | Fruit Tea
- Blueberry Midnight$5.99
Caffeine-free. Blueberry fruit tea with passion fruit puree, lychee jelly, and apple slices.
- Champagne Fruit Tea$5.75
A fascinating drink with fruity notes of champagne black tea, passion fruit, pineapple puree, calamansi and orange slices.
- Kumquat Iced Tea$5.75
A-li-shan green oolong tea with kumquat puree.
- Lychee Fruit Tea$5.75
Lychee black tea with kumquat and lychee puree with lychee jelly and orange slices.
- Lychee Strawberry Fruit Tea$5.75
Lychee black tea with topping of lychee jelly, strawberry and lychee puree.
- Mango Green Tea$5.75
Jasmine green tea with mango puree.
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.75
Jasmine green tea with passion fruit puree.
- Pineapple Fruit Tea$5.75
A-li-shan green oolong tea with pineapple puree.
- Signature Fruit Tea$5.99
White peach oolong tea with pineapple, passionfruit puree and apple and orange slices.
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$5.99
White peach oolong tea with orange slices, strawberry and passion fruit puree.
- Summer Fruit Tea$5.99
Blueberry fruit tea with mango, caffeine-free.
- Wintermelon Green Tea$5.75
Jasmine green tea with wintermelon puree.
Presotea | Milk Tea
- A-Li Shan Milk Tea$5.75
Taiwanese high-mountain oolong tea with creamer.
- Ceylon Milk Tea$5.75
Popular Sri Lanka black tea with creamer.
- Champagne Milk Tea$5.75
Black tea infused with grapes aroma with creamer.
- Crème Brûlée Milk Tea$6.55
Roasted oolong milk tea with crème brûlée.
- Hojicha Milk Tea$5.75
Light roasted Japanese green tea with creamer.
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.75
Blend of green tea and jasmine flowers with creamer.
- Lychee Milk Tea$5.75
Lychee black tea infused with lychee and creamer.
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.75
Creamy blend of premium matcha and creamer.
- Organic Green Milk Tea$5.75
Certified organic green tea with creamer.
- Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$5.75
High quality Osmanthus oolong tea with creamer.
- Panda Pearl Milk Tea$6.55
Ceylon milk tea with a mix of black pearl and crystal boba.
- Pearl Milk Tea$6.55
Ceylon milk tea with black pearl.
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$5.75
Dark roasted oolong tea with creamer.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.75
Caffeine-free. Mixture of silky smooth taro powder and creamer.
- Thai Milk Tea$5.75
Contains dairy. Freshly brewed and buttery Thai tea.
- White Peach Milk Tea$5.75
Contains dairy. Freshly brewed and buttery Thai tea.
- Wintermelon & Hojicha Milk Tea$5.75
Roasted hochija milk tea with wintermelon puree.
- Wintermelon Milk Tea$5.75
Jasmine milk tea with wintermelon puree.