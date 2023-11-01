Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
LUNCH menu
Bento Box
- Bento Chicken Teriyaki$12.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
- Bento Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$12.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
- Bento Salmon Teriyaki$13.99
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
- Bento Vegetable Teriyaki (vegetarian)$11.99
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
- Bento Sesame Chicken$12.99
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
- Bento Spicy Sesame Chicken$12.99
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
- Bento Bulgogi$13.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
- Bento Chicken Katsu$12.99
Item Combo Lunch
- 2 Item Combo - Lunch$13.99
served with miso soup, garden salad & white rice. pick 2 different selections below. double servings of the selection are not permitted. only 1 specialty roll (***starred) is permitted. some selections are subject to extra charge. no substitutions.
- 3 Item Combo - Lunch$15.99
served with miso soup, garden salad & white rice. pick 3 different selections below. double or triple servings of the selection are not permitted. only 1 specialty roll (***starred) is permitted. some selections are subject to extra charge. no substitutions.
Roll Combo
Fish Combo
- Sushi Combo$14.50
[6pcs sushi] 2pcs each tuna, salmon, albacore w/ your choice of spicy tuna roll or california roll or crunchy roll. includes miso soup & garden salad. no substitutions.
- Sashimi Combo$14.99
[6pcs sashimi] 2pcs each tuna, salmon, albacore w/ your choice of spicy tuna roll or california roll or crunchy roll. includes miso soup & garden salad. no substitutions.
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$15.50
[3pcs sushi] 1pc each tuna, salmon, albacore [3pcs sashimi] 1pc each tuna, salmon, albacore w/ your choice of spicy tuna roll or california roll. includes miso soup & garden salad. no substitutions.
MAIN Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame (gluten free) (vegetarian)$3.50
salted soy beans. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Garlic Edamame (vegetarian)$7.99
soy beans seasoned w/ lemon pepper, garlic, spicy ponzu. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Pork Gyoza$5.99
6 pcs deep fried w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Chicken Gyoza$6.99
6 pcs deep fried w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Vegetable Egg Rolls (vegetarian)$5.99
6 pcs filled w/ mushroom, pea, cabbage, carrot, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Pork Egg Rolls$5.99
4 pcs cut in halves filled w/ pork, vegetables, served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Vegetable Tempura (vegetarian) App$6.99
tempura fried broccoli, carrot, zucchini, green bean, pumpkin, onion, served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Shrimp Tempura App$7.50
6 pcs tempura fried shrimp, 1 pc onion tempura, served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Calamari Tempura App$7.99
6 pcs tempura fried calamari served w/ captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Mixed Tempura App$7.99
vegetables & 3 pcs of shrimp tempura, served w/ tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Soft Shell Crab App$10.99
3 panko-fried soft shell crabs served w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
4 pcs stuffed jalapeno w/ ebi shrimp, spicy crab, cream cheese, topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Monkey Balls$8.99
tempura fried mushrooms stuffed w/ spicy tuna served w/ tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Agedashi Tofu$5.50
cornstarch fried tofu topped w/ bonito flakes, tempura sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Takoyaki$8.99
6 pcs “pancake balls” filled w/ octopus, topped w/ bonito flakes, yakisoba sauce, mayo. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Fire Salmon$10.99
seared salmon wrapped around rice, topped w/ jalapeno, tobiko, spicy mayo, honey sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Panko Mushroom$11.99
panko-fried portabello mushrooms, served w/ spicy mayo, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Monkey Brains$14.99
avocado stuffed w/ spicy tuna, spicy crab, deep fried, drizzled w/ eel sauce, spicy mayo, captain sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Albacore Temptation$13.99
5 pcs thinly sliced albacore, topped w/ jalapeno, sriracha, soy mustard, green onions, fried white onions. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Yellowtail Carpaccio$14.99
5 pcs thinly sliced yellowtail, topped w/ jalapeno, sriracha, ponzu sauce, masago. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Tuna Carpaccio$14.99
5 pcs thinly sliced tuna, topped w/ white onion, togarashi, spicy chili oil, ponzu sauce, green onions. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Poke Nachos$13.99
fresh house nachos topped w/ tuna, avocado, cilantro, sliced jalapeno, furikake, spicy mayo, honey sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Bulgogi Fries$14.50
fries topped w/ thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo, green onions. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Salads
- Garden Salad$2.50
served w/ house-made dressing. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Sunomono Salad (vegetarian)$4.99
sweet & citrus pickled cucumber glazed w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Seaweed Salad (vegetarian)$5.99
glazed w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Sashimi Salad$13.99
mixed greens tossed w/ house dressing, chef selected fish, avocado, glazed w/ soy mustard sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Poke Salad$13.99
mixed greens tossed w/ house dressing w/ tuna chunks, seaweed salad, avocado, glazed w/ soy mustard sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Seared Tuna Salad$14.50
mixed greens tossed w/ house dressing w/ seared tuna, avocado, glazed w/ soy mustard sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
- Salmon Skin Salad$12.99
mixed greens tossed w/ house dressing w/ salmon skin, avocado, glazed w/ eel sauce, soy mustard sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Item Combos
- 2 Item Combo$16.50
served with miso soup, green salad, and white rice. pick 2 different sections below. some selections are subject to extra charge. double servings of the same selection are not permitted. no substitutions!
- 3 Item Combo$18.99
served with miso soup, green salad, and white rice. pick 3 different sections below. some selections are subject to extra charge. double & triple servings of the same selection are not permitted. no substitutions!
Entrée
- Bulgogi Entrée$18.99
thinly sliced bulgogi beef marinated in soy sauce. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- Vegetable Teriyaki Entrée$12.99
broccoli, carrot, onion, zucchini stir-fried w/ teriyaki sauce, comes w/ a side of edamame. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- Chicken Teriyaki Entree$14.99
grilled chicken breast stir-fried w/ teriyaki sauce, comes w/ a side of edamame. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- Salmon Teriyaki Entrée$17.99
grilled salmon stir-fried w/ teriyaki sauce, comes w/ a side of edamame. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- Fried Rice Entrée$12.99
broccoli, carrot, onion, zucchini stir-fried with rice, topped w/ furikake. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- Chicken Katsu Entrée$15.99
panko-fried chicken cutlet served w/ katsu sauce, comes w/ a side of edamame. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- BBQ Short Ribs Entrée$22.99
marinated beef short ribs over stir-fried veggies. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- Sesame Chicken Entrée$15.99
chicken deep fried w/ zucchini, carrot, onion, w/ sweet and sour sauce or spicy sweet and sour sauce, comes w/ a side of edamame. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
- Japanese Curry Entrée$12.99
CURRY STOCK CONTAINS PEANUTS. Japanese curry is made w/ curry powder, spiced sauce and relish mixed w/ potato, carrot and onions. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
Noodles
- K-Ramen$9.99
Korean-styled ramen in miso broth w/ cabbage, carrot, onion
- Tonkotsu Ramen$13.99
Japanese-styled ramen in pork broth w/ pork chashu, halved egg, vegetables, brussels sprouts, corn, ramen bamboo, green onion
- Miso Ramen$13.99
Japanese-styled ramen in miso broth w/ pork chashu, halved egg, vegetables, brussels sprouts, corn, ramen bamboo, green onion
- Yakisoba$12.99
sweet stir-fry noodles w/ cabbage, carrot, onion, broccoli, green onion
- Udon$12.99
soy broth w/ thick rice-wheat noodles, cabbage, carrot, onion, seaweed, green onion, fish cake
Bowls
- Chicken Bowl$10.50
grilled marinated chicken fillet w/ teriyaki sauce. served over rice and garnished w/ vegetables.
- Chicken Katsu Bowl$11.50
panko-fried marinated chicken cutlet w/ katsu sauce. served over rice and garnished w/ vegetables.
- Unagi Bowl$16.99
baked eel, avocado, drizzled w/ eel sauce. served over rice and garnished w/ vegetables.
- Chirashi Sushi$18.50
chef selected fish over sushi rice
- Bulgogi Bowl$14.99
beef brisket marinated in soy-based sauce. served over rice and garnished w/ vegetables.
- Poke Bowl$16.50
tuna, spicy tuna, spicy crab, masago, avocado, seaweed salad, cilantro, sesame oil, soy mustard sauce (served w/ your choice of white rice or mixed greens)
Side Orders + Sauces
- Miso Soup (vegetarian)$2.50
- Side of Masago$2.50
- Soy Paper (vegetarian)$0.99
- Side of Crunchies (vegetarian)$1.50
- Side of Cream Cheese (vegetarian)$0.99
- Side of Avocado (vegetarian)$1.99
- Fresh Wasabi (vegetarian)$2.99
- White Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)$1.99
- Brown Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)$2.50
- Sushi Rice (gluten free) (vegetarian)$2.99
- Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Sriracha$0.50
- Ponzu Sauce$0.50
- Eel Sauce$0.50
- Captain Sauce$0.50
- Soy Mustard Sauce$0.50
- Tempura Sauce$0.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Gluten Free Soy Sauce$0.50
Fish Combo
- Hooked On Combo 1$15.99
[6 pcs sashimi] 2 pcs each tuna, salmon, albacore. served with miso soup & garden salad. no substitutions.
- Hooked On Combo 2$19.99
[5 pcs sushi] 1 pc each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, ebi shrimp & your choice of shrimp tempura roll or crunchy roll. served with miso soup & garden salad. no substitutions.
- Hooked On Combo 3$21.99
[6 pcs sushi] 2 pcs each tuna, salmon, albacore & your choice of california roll or spicy tuna roll or crunchy roll. served with miso soup & garden salad. no substitutions.
House Rolls
- Albacore House Roll$9.99
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, albacore may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Avocado House Roll (vegetarian)$5.50
[5 pcs] avocado, rice wrapped with seaweed may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- California House Roll$6.50
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, crab, rice wrapped with seaweed may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Cucumber House Roll (vegetarian)$4.99
[6 pcs] cucumber, rice wrapped with seaweed may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Eel House Roll$8.99
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, eel eel sauce on top may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Philadelphia House Roll$9.50
[8 pcs] cucumber, cream cheese, salmon, may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Salmon House Roll$8.99
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, salmon may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Salmon Skin House Roll$6.99
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, salmon skins eel sauce on top may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Scallop House Roll$7.50
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, scallop may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Shrimp Tempura House Roll$6.99
[5-6 pcs] cucumber, avocado, crab, shrimp tempura eel sauce on top may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Snow Crab House Roll$8.99
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, snow crab may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Spicy Tuna House Roll$7.99
[8 pcs] cucumber, spicy tuna may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Tuna House Roll$6.99
[8 pcs] tuna, rice wrapped with seaweed may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Vegetable House Roll (vegetarian)$6.50
[8 pcs] cucumber, avocado, kanpyō, yamagobo may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Yellowtail House Roll$8.50
[8 pcs] avocado, cucumber, yellowtail may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Hand Rolls
- Albacore Hand Roll$6.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Avocado Hand Roll (vegetarian)$4.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- California Hand Roll$5.50
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Eel Hand Roll$7.50
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Philadelphia Hand Roll$7.50
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Salmon Hand Roll$6.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$5.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Scallop Hand Roll$6.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$5.50
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Snow Crab Hand Roll$7.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll$7.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.00
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Tuna Hand Roll$6.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Vegetable Hand Roll$5.50
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
- Yellowtail Hand Roll$6.99
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
Premium Sashimi
Sashimi (4 pcs)
Nigiri Sushi (2 pcs)
- Albacore Nigiri$5.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- Avocado Nigiri (vegetarian)$3.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Inari] Bean Curd Nigiri$4.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Unagi] Eel Nigiri$6.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Tamago] Egg Curd Nigiri (vegetarian)$3.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Abura Bouzu] Escolar Nigiri$5.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Tobiko] Flying Fish Roe Nigiri$5.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Kanikama] Krab Nigiri$4.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Sake] Salmon Nigiri$6.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Ikura] Salmon Roe Nigiri$5.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Hotate] Scallop Nigiri$5.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Ebi] Shrimp Nigiri$4.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Masago] Smelt Egg Nigiri$5.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Zuwaigani] Snow Crab Nigiri$5.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Amaebi] Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$7.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Hamachi] Yellowtail Nigiri$6.99
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Maguro] Tuna Nigiri$6.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
- [Tuna Tataki] Seared Tuna Nigiri$6.50
2 pcs nigiri sushi
Signature Roll
- Hooked On Sushi Roll$16.99
[in] snow crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus [out] halibut, avocado, lime, cilantro, sriracha, ponzu sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Marilyn Mon-Roll$16.99
[in] spicy crab, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, spicy tuna, chunk tuna mixed w/ masago, sesame oil, green onion, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Super Mario Roll (spicy)$15.99
[in] cajun grilled shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber [out] yellowtail, lime, cilantro, habanero, ponzu sauce, chili powder (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Mexican Roll (spicy)$14.99
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] albacore, avocado, chopped shrimp tempura, jalapeno mixed w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Homie Roll$14.99
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] avocado, chopped panko-fried soft shell crab mixed w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Texas Roll$17.99
[in] shrimp tempura, panko- fried soft shell crab, spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado [out] spicy tuna, crunchies, eel sauce, spicy mayo, captain sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- T.N.T. Roll$14.50
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] seared tuna, avocado, deep fried red onion, eel sauce, soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Honey Roll$13.99
[in] shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber [out] salmon, avocado, torched w/ spicy mayo, honey sauce, eel sauce, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- El Fuego Roll (spicy)$14.99
[in] spicy albacore, jalapeno, cucumber [out] avocado, krab, mixed w/ spicy mayo, masago, eel sauce, spicy soy mustard, crunchies (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Tempura / Baked Roll
- B.S.C.R. Roll$13.99
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] scallop, crab, spicy mayo, baked, eel sauce [longer preparation time] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Baby Lobster Roll$13.99
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] crawfish, crab, spicy mayo, baked, eel sauce [longer preparation time] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Baked Salmon Roll$12.50
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, spicy mayo, baked, eel sauce [longer preparation time] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Las Vegas Roll (spicy)$13.99
[in] salmon, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried [out] jalapeno, spicy mayo, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Monkey Roll$13.99
[in] salmon, spicy tuna, gobo, avocado, deep fried [out] eel sauce, spicy mayo (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Ninja Roll$12.50
[in] spicy tuna, double wrapped in seaweed, panko, deep fried [out] eel sauce, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Red Line Roll$14.50
[in] shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, deep fried [out] eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Snow Ball Roll (spicy)$8.99
[in] crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, deep fried [out] eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$10.99
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber, deep fried [out] eel sauce, spicy mayo (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Tempura California Roll$8.99
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber, deep fried, served w/ a side of spicy tempura sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Gluten Free Roll
- Ichigo Roll (gluten free)$13.50
[in] tuna, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Splash Roll (gluten free)$14.99
[in] gluten-free crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, yellowtail, lemon (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Tokyo Roll (gluten free)$13.50
[in] spicy tuna, asparagus [out] yellowtail, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Tres Amigos Roll (gluten free)$13.99
[in] spicy tuna, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Unicorn Roll (gluten free)$14.50
[in] gluten-free crab, avocado, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Vitamin Roll (gluten free)$14.99
[in] gluten-free crab, spicy tuna, cucumber [out] yellowtail, lemon, cilantro (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
Vegetarian
- Vegetable Sushi Platter (vegetarian)$14.99
[8 pcs] vegetable roll, cucumber roll [2 pcs] avocado nigiri, bean curd nigiri (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Cucumber Roll (vegetarian)$4.99
[in] cucumber, rice [out] wrapped in seaweed (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Avocado Roll (vegetarian) [5pcs]$5.50
[in] avocado, rice [out] wrapped in seaweed (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Alice In Wonderland Roll (vegetarian)$13.50
[in] tempura tofu, asparagus [out] mushroom, avocado, seared w/ sesame oil (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Angry Tofu Roll (vegetarian)$13.50
[in] panko tofu, avocado, asparagus, deep fried [out] jalapeno, sriracha, teriyaki sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Garden Roll (gluten free) (vegetarian)$9.50
[in] steamed carrot, zucchini, asparagus [out] avocado (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Asparagus Roll (vegetarian)$13.50
[in] asparagus, tempura zucchini, carrot, green bean (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Herbivore Roll (vegetarian)$13.50
[in] cucumber, steamed carrot [out] avocado, tempura onion, teriyaki sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Pumpkinstein (vegetarian)$13.99
Specialty Roll
- 911 Roll (spicy)$12.99
[in] spicy crab, cucumber [out] spicy tuna, jalapeno, sriracha (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Albacore Delight Roll$13.50
[in] shrimp tempura, spicy yellowtail [out] albacore, avocado, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Black Dragon Roll$12.50
[in] crab, avocado cucumber [out] eel, avocado, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Bob Marley Roll$15.99
[in] chopped shrimp tempura, krab mixed w/ spicy mayo, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper [out] crawfish, albacore, salmon, avocado, crunchies, eel sauce, spicy soy mustard (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Bruce Lee Roll$14.50
[in] shrimp tempura, spicy tuna [out] eel, avocado, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- California Dreaming Roll$12.50
[in] shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab [out] avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Caterpillar Roll$12.50
[in] eel, crab [out] avocado, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Cowboys Roll$11.50
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, avocado [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Crouching Tiger Roll$11.99
[in] shrimp tempura, spicy yellowtail [out] ebi shrimp, avocado, captain sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Crunch Calamari Roll$10.99
[in] calamari tempura, crab [out] crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Crunchy Roll$10.99
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Dallas Roll$11.50
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] ebi shrimp, avocado [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Dark Knight Roll$14.50
[in] spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese [out] eel, avocado, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Dragon Roll$13.99
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Dream Roll$14.99
[in] shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese [out] albacore, avocado, chopped shrimp tempura, krab mixed w/ spicy mayo, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Fort Worth Roll$13.50
[in] shrimp tempura, cucumber [out] tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, crab, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Golden Dragon Roll$13.99
[in] eel, crab [out] salmon, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Hawaiian Roll$13.50
[in] shrimp tempura, crab [out] spicy tuna, crunchies, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Incredible Roll$13.99
[in] shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber [out] albacore, salmon, avocado, crunchies, spicy soy mustard, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Japan Roll (spicy)$12.99
[in] crab, spicy tuna, jalapeno [out] seared escolar, avocado, soy mustard, chili powder (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- K-5 Roll (spicy)$13.99
[in] spicy crab, asparagus, jalapeno [out] seared tuna, avocado, spicy soy mustard, chili powder (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Killer Salmon Roll$12.50
[in] shrimp tempura, spicy tuna [out] salmon, avocado, captain sauce, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Killer Shrimp Roll$12.50
[in] shrimp tempura, spicy tuna [out] ebi shrimp, avocado, captain sauce, eel sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Lemon Roll$13.50
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] salmon, yellowtail, lemon [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Maui Roll (spicy)$12.99
[in] crab, asparagus, jalapeno [out] salmon, avocado [no sauce] (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- Okinawa Roll$12.50
[in] crab, avocado, cucumber [out] spicy tuna, masago, sesame oil, ponzu sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green onions.)
- O.M.G. Roll$16.99
[in] spicy crab, shrimp tempura [out] albacore, avocado, chunk tuna, cilantro, lime, ponzu sauce (All rolls may contain sesame seeds & green