Hooligans
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Sweet onion slices dipped in beer batter
Buffalo Chicken Potato Skins
Spicy chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with sour cream
Fried Ravioli
Cheese stuffed ravioli served with marinara
Pretzel Bites
Served with beer cheese sauce and bistro mustard
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts and spinach blended together and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with house made tortilla chips
Bleu Cheese Chips
House made potato chips, Bleu cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, and green onions
Reuben Tots
Jumbo tater tots stuffed with cheese, corned beef,sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickle chips served with jalapeño ranch
Quesadillas
Queso cheese, house made salsa, black olives, and jalapenos
1/2 Quesadillas
Cheese Curds
Hand battered white Cheddar cheese
Chips & Salsa
House made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa
Chips & Queso
House made tortilla chips served with queso cheese sauce
Nachos
Traditional Wings (6)
6 wings
Traditional Wings (12)
12 wings
Boneless Wings (6)
6 boneless wings
Boneless Wings (12)
12 boneless wings
Basket Fries
Basket Tots
Side Fries
Side Tots
Side OR
Side Potato Salad
Side Yukons
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered mushrooms served with beer cheese sauce
Shrimp Quesadilla
Lobster Quesadilla
Reuben Nachos
Calamari
Crab Cakes
Sandwiches & Baskets
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo
Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, bacon, and mushrooms served on toasted marbled rye
Steak Sandwich
Sirloin steak topped with sweet caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun with brewpub mustard and arugula
Caesar Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with parmesan cheese, tomato, bacon, and lettuce. Served on a toasted focaccia roll with Caesar dressing
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod served on a toasted hoagie bun with romaine lettuce and tomato
French Dip
Sliced roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with a side of au jus
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced roast beef, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese
Chicken Strip Basket
Chicken fingers served with bbq or honey mustard
Shrimp Basket
Beer battered shrimp served with cocktail or tarter sauce
Chicken Philly
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Salmon BLT
BLT
Pastrami Melt
Grilled Cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork
Italian Beef
Sloppy Joe
Shrimp Poboy
Beef & Cheddar
Club
Cowgirl
Rachel
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Meatball Sub
Italian Melt
Tuna Melt
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Cuban
Pesto Chicken
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Wrap
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Ham & Cheese
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Pot Roast Sandwich
Prime Rib Melt
Salads & Soups
House Salad
Croutons, tomato, red onion, diced egg, and shredded cheese
Soup & Salad
A cup of soup and a house salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, diced egg, shredded cheese, croutons, tomato, and red onion
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romain lettuce topped with grilled chicken, croutons, tomato, red onion, diced egg, and shredded cheese
Greek Salad
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced egg, croutons, and feta cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, croutons, red onion, and parmesan cheese
Steak BLT Salad
Grilled steak, bleu cheese cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon, tomatoes, and red onion
Apple Pecan Salad
Grilled chicken, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and sliced apples. Served with mango vinaigrette
Oriental Chicken Salad
Red pepper, green onions, toasted almonds, and crispy noodles served with toasted sesame vinaigrette. Choice of grilled or fried chicken
Taco Salad
Beef or chicken topped with black olives, house made salsa, cheese, and jalapenos
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Bread Bowl
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Strawberry Salad
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Southwest Salad
Salmon Salad
Chef Salad
Coconut Shrimp Salad
Blueberry Chicken Salad
Burgers
Hamburger
The classic served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Cheeseburger
Provolone, Pepperjack, swiss, american, smoked Gouda, or cheddar
Hooli Burger
Swiss and american cheese topped with caramelized onions, and served with au jus
Cowboy Burger
Cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, bacon, and onion tanglers
Patty Melt
Swiss and american cheese topped with sautéed onions on grilled marbled rye
Black & Bleu
Cajun seasoned burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles