Onion Rings

$9.99

Sweet onion slices dipped in beer batter

Buffalo Chicken Potato Skins

$10.99

Spicy chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with sour cream

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Cheese stuffed ravioli served with marinara

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Served with beer cheese sauce and bistro mustard

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Artichoke hearts and spinach blended together and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with house made tortilla chips

Bleu Cheese Chips

$8.49

House made potato chips, Bleu cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, and green onions

Reuben Tots

$9.49

Jumbo tater tots stuffed with cheese, corned beef,sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand battered pickle chips served with jalapeño ranch

Quesadillas

$13.99

Queso cheese, house made salsa, black olives, and jalapenos

1/2 Quesadillas

$9.99

Queso cheese, house made salsa, black olives, and jalapenos

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Hand battered white Cheddar cheese

Chips & Salsa

$7.29

House made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa

Chips & Queso

$7.99

House made tortilla chips served with queso cheese sauce

Nachos

$11.99

Traditional Wings (6)

$8.99

6 wings

Traditional Wings (12)

$15.99

12 wings

Boneless Wings (6)

$8.99

6 boneless wings

Boneless Wings (12)

$15.99

12 boneless wings

Basket Fries

$5.99

Basket Tots

$5.99

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Tots

$2.00

Side OR

$2.99

Side Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Yukons

$2.99

Fried Mushrooms

$10.99

Hand battered mushrooms served with beer cheese sauce

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Lobster Quesadilla

$12.99

Reuben Nachos

$9.99

Calamari

$10.99

Crab Cakes

$8.49

Sandwiches & Baskets

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo

Chicken Melt

$15.99

Grilled chicken with provolone cheese, bacon, and mushrooms served on toasted marbled rye

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Sirloin steak topped with sweet caramelized onions and melted provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun with brewpub mustard and arugula

Caesar Club Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with parmesan cheese, tomato, bacon, and lettuce. Served on a toasted focaccia roll with Caesar dressing

Reuben

$15.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Beer battered cod served on a toasted hoagie bun with romaine lettuce and tomato

French Dip

$13.99

Sliced roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with a side of au jus

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

Sliced roast beef, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

Chicken fingers served with bbq or honey mustard

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Beer battered shrimp served with cocktail or tarter sauce

Chicken Philly

$15.99

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Blackened Salmon BLT

$16.99

BLT

$10.99

Pastrami Melt

$15.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.99

Italian Beef

$13.99

Sloppy Joe

$10.00

Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Beef & Cheddar

$13.49

Club

$12.99

Cowgirl

$14.99

Rachel

$14.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Italian Melt

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$15.99

Cuban

$15.99

Pesto Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.99

Wrap

$12.99

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Pot Roast Sandwich

$14.99

Prime Rib Melt

$15.99

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$4.99

Croutons, tomato, red onion, diced egg, and shredded cheese

Soup & Salad

$7.99

A cup of soup and a house salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, diced egg, shredded cheese, croutons, tomato, and red onion

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romain lettuce topped with grilled chicken, croutons, tomato, red onion, diced egg, and shredded cheese

Greek Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced egg, croutons, and feta cheese. Served with Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, croutons, red onion, and parmesan cheese

Steak BLT Salad

$15.99

Grilled steak, bleu cheese cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon, tomatoes, and red onion

Apple Pecan Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and sliced apples. Served with mango vinaigrette

Oriental Chicken Salad

$12.99

Red pepper, green onions, toasted almonds, and crispy noodles served with toasted sesame vinaigrette. Choice of grilled or fried chicken

Taco Salad

$12.99

Beef or chicken topped with black olives, house made salsa, cheese, and jalapenos

Soup Bowl

$5.99

Soup Cup

$3.99

Bread Bowl

$7.99

Side Salad

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$2.00

Strawberry Salad

$14.99

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Blueberry Chicken Salad

$14.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

The classic served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Provolone, Pepperjack, swiss, american, smoked Gouda, or cheddar

Hooli Burger

$13.99

Swiss and american cheese topped with caramelized onions, and served with au jus

Cowboy Burger

$14.99

Cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, bacon, and onion tanglers

Patty Melt

$13.99

Swiss and american cheese topped with sautéed onions on grilled marbled rye

Black & Bleu

$13.99

Cajun seasoned burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Pig Out Burger

$15.99

Cheese Curd Burger

$13.99

Reuben Burger

$15.99

Oktoberfest Burger

$15.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Philly Burger

$12.99

Ravioli Burger

$12.99

Brat Burger

$12.99

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$13.99

Kids

Kids Chicken strips

$5.99

Chicken strips and side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Macaroni and cheese with side

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Hamburger with Side

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger with side

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Corn dogs with side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheese and side

Desserts

Caramel Apple Pie

$5.99

Mini apple pie served with ice cream and caramel drizzle

Steaks & Chops

8oz Top Sirloin

$16.99

Filet Mignon

$22.99

Pork Chop

$10.99Out of stock

Flat Iron Steak

$12.99

Bourbon Petite Tender

$16.99

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$14.99

Ribeye

$21.99

NA Beverages (Regular)

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.77

Diet Pepsi

$2.77

Mt Dew

$2.77

Diet Mt Dew

$2.77

Starry

$2.77

Diet Starry

$2.77

Cherry Pepsi

$2.77

Dr. Pepper

$2.77

Root Beer

$2.77

Ginger Ale

$2.77

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.77

Iced Tea

$2.77

Arnold Palmer

$2.77

Coffee

$2.77

Hot Tea

$2.77

Hot Chocolate

$2.77

Lemonade

$2.77

Milk Sm

$2.75

Milk Lg

$3.50

OJ Sm

$2.77

OJ Lg

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Grapefruit Juice

$1.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Daquiri

$4.00

Busch N/A

$3.50

Bud Zero

$3.50

1/2 Sandwich Combo

1/2 Sandwich Combo

$7.49