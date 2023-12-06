Hooligans
Food Menu
Other Favorites
- Chicken FInger Basket$9.50
4 fingers, fries, and honey mustard
- WIngs and Fries$9.50
6 wings, fries, and ranch
- Fingers Only$7.50
- Wings Only$7.50
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.89
spicy fried chicken patty dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun
- Chicken Finger Sandwich$6.00
2 fried chicken fingers dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun
- Swiss Chicken Mushroom$6.89
2 grilled chicken fingers topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and dress with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
- Special Friday Sand$6.00
- BBQ Beef Sandwich$6.00
BBQ beef on a hamburger bun
- BBQ Chicken Sanwich$6.00
BBQ chicken on a hamburger bun
- BLT$3.99
Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
- Grilled Cheese$3.65
Swiss and American Cheese on sourdough bread
- Sampler Platter$15.99
Tatziki Dip, Hummus Dip, Felafel, Kafta, Tabooli, Rice, and Pita Bread
- Combo$3.50
Specialty Spuds
- Simple Potato$5.99
Baked potato topped with butter and sour cream
- Stuffed Potato$6.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and bacon bits
- Veggie Potato$7.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and broccoli
- BBQ Chicken Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, bacon bits, and BBQ chicken
- BBQ Beef Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, bacon bits, and BBQ beef
- Gyro Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, bacon bits, gyro meat, and a dollop of tatziki
- Philly Potato$10.99
Baked Potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onion, bacon bits, philly meat, grilled onions, and grilled peppers.
- Chicken Philly Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, green onions, bacon bits, grilled chicken, grilled onions, and grilled peppers
Salads and Starters
- Greek Salad$8.49
Salad with feta cheese, olives, and pepperoncini served with Greek dressing
- Chef Salad$8.99
Salad topped with turkey-ham, turkey, and shredded cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Salad topped with grilled chickenand shredded cheese
- Chicken Salad Plate$8.99
Our house made chicken salad on a bed of lettuce garnished with tomatoes and pickels
- Garden Salad$4.99
- Tabooli$4.59
Salad made from chopped tomatoes, parsley, bulger wheat, onion, and dressed with lemon juice and olive oil
- Hummus Dip$4.59
Dip made from ground chick peas and tahini
- Tatziki Dip$4.59
Dip made from Greek yogurt, garlic, and cucumber
- Baba Ghanouj$4.59
Dip made from Baked eggplant and tahini
- Sauteed Mushrooms$4.59
- Lentil Soup$3.39
Burgers
- Hamburger$5.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Hamburger Combo$8.50
- Cheeseburger$5.50
Dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Cheeseburger Combo$9.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$6.00
Dressed with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$9.50
- Double Hamburger$6.50
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Double Hamburger Combo$10.00
- Double Cheeseburger$7.00
2 patties dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Double Cheeseburger Combo$10.50
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$7.55
2 patties dressed with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$11.05
Wraps
- Turkey Melt$7.25
Turkey breast dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Ham and Swiss$7.25
Turkey-ham dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Pita Club$7.25
Turkey-ham, turkey, and turkey bacon dressed with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Chicken Salad Wrap$7.25
Our famous chicken salad dressed with lettuce and tomato
- Felafel$7.25
Ground chick pea mix fried and dressed with hummus, lettuce, tomato, and tahini
- Chicken Kabob$7.25
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, and onions dressed with hummus, lettuce, and tomato
- Grilled Chicken$7.25
Grilled Chicken dresses with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Vegetarian$7.25
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms dressed with hummus, lettuce, and tomato
- Kafta Kabob$7.25
Grilled Kafta dressed with hummus, lettuce, and tomato
- Philly Steak$7.25
Philly meat with peppers and onions on the grill dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Philly$7.25
Grilled Chicken with peppers and onions on the grill dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Ribeye Steak$7.25
Ribeye grilled with onions and mushrooms dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomato.
- Gyro$7.25
Gyro meat dressed with tatziki, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Gyro$7.25
Grilled Chicken dressed with tatziki, lettuce, and tomato
- Turbo Gyro$7.25
Gyro meat dressed with ranch, feta cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, and tomato
- Turbo Chicken$7.25
Chicken, Ranch, Jalapeños, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- Turbo Felafel$7.25
Felafel, Ranch, Jalapeno, Feta cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Combo$4.00
Sides
Entree Plates
- Felafel Plate$14.99
Felafel on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Gyro Plate$14.99
Gyro Meat on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Kafta Plate$14.99
Kafta on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Chicken Kabob Plate$14.99
Chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- TIlapia Plate$14.99
Tilapia Fish on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Beef Kabob Plate$14.99
Beef grilled with peppers and onions on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Shrimp Kabob Plate$14.99
Shrimp grilled with peppers and onions on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Combination Plate$18.99
Your choice of any 2 proteins on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- George Chicken$14.99
- George Gyro$14.99
Just For Kids
Breakfast
Handheld Breakfasts
Extras
- Cup of Salad Dressing$0.75
- Side Tzatziki$1.00
- Side Hummus$1.00
- Side of Feta Cheese$1.50
- Skewer Beef$5.95
- Order of Shrimp$5.95
- 4 Pieces Felafel$3.00
- Single piece Felafel$0.75
- Order Gyro Meat$3.00
- Single Fried Chicken Finger$1.50
- Single Grilled Finger$1.50
- Extra Wing$1.25
- Side hot sauce
- Side Bbq
- Side of Jalapenos$0.65
- Side of olives$1.00
- Side of banana peppers$0.65
- Side of cheese sauce$0.75