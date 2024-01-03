Hootenany’s at the Yard 1708 Ellis St
Tacos
Specialty Sandwiches
Chopped chicken topped with Sea Witch Buffalo Sauce, Mac N Cheese, pickles and house ranch
- Smash Burger$16.00Out of stock
Double Pattie, American Cheese, Diced Onion, Dilled Pickles (no substitutions)
- The ODB$19.00
Brisket, Chicken or Pork, Pimento Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, White BBQ Sauce (no substitutions)
- The Juddernaut$16.00Out of stock
Brisket, Chicken or Pork, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Onion, Dill Pickles (no substitutions)
- The Piggly Wrigley$19.00Out of stock
Chopped Pork, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Banana Peppers, White BBQ Sauce, Au Jus for Dipping (no substitutions)
- Mo's Sammich$19.00Out of stock
Smoked Chorizo Sammich - with mustard slaw, street corn, pickled red onion, white BBQ sauce, Cotija cheese and Valentina Sauce
- The Dirty Bird$17.00
Burger
Basic Sandwiches
Ribs
Sides
- Charro Beans$6.00
Pinto Beans, Peppers, Onions, Pork
- Street Corn$6.00Out of stock
Corn and whole lot of goodness
- Ellis Street Chili - 6 oz$6.00Out of stock
Tri-Color Beans, Smoked Seasonal Vegetables, Chipotle, (and yes, this is Vegan)
- Nana's Mustard Slaw$6.00
Smoked Cabbage, Secret Creamy Recipe (you'll just have to try this)
- Brunswick Stew - 6 oz.$6.00Out of stock
Tomato, Beans, Smoked Meat
- Additional Red BBQ Sauce$0.25
- Additional White BBQ Sauce$0.25
- Additional Special Sauce of the Day$0.25
- Mac N Cheese$6.00
Bowls
Hootenany’s at the Yard 1708 Ellis St Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 369-6030
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM