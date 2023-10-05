Hope & Coffee
Drink Menu
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Tea and Chai
Misc Drinks
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
16 oz. Chocolate Sauce and steamed Milk
Frozen Hot Chocolate
$4.50
20 oz. Chocolate Sauce, milk, ice and a touch of frappe mix
Iced Tea
$1.99
Iced Black Tea or Green Tea
Lemonade
$1.99
Classic Lemonade. Try it with Blue Raspberry!
Smoothies
$6.00
16 oz. Fruit Smoothie
Refreshers
$3.50
Flavored Refresher Mixed with your choice of Iced Team or Lemonade
Bottled Water
$1.50
Bottled Water
Kid's Cafe
Specialty Latte
Donation
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
$4.95
Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on an English muffin, bagel, or tortilla wrap
Bagel
$2.50
Toasted Bagel
Breakfast Bowl
$6.50
Bacon, Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese seasoned with Garlic pepper
Bagel & Lox
$7.95
Bagel and Cream Cheese with Smoked Salmon, Capers, and Red Onions
Toast
$3.49
Texas Toast Add: Butter, Jelly, or Avocado Spread topped with everything seasoning
Oatmeal
$4.95
Oatmeal in Milk with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon
Breakfast Sandwich - No Meat
$4.00
Hope & Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(570) 225-7600
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM