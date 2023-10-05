Drink Menu

Coffee

House Blend Coffee

$1.25

Regular Hot Coffee

Premium Roast Coffee

$2.25

Premium Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Premium Blend Coffee Chilled and poured over Ice

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.00

One double extraction Espresso Shot

Americano

$2.50

Espresso and Hot Water

Cappucino

$3.50

12 oz. Espresso with Steamy Milk Foam

Latte

$4.00

16 oz. Espreso with Steamed Milk

Frappe

$5.25

Frappe Mix, Ice and Milk poured over Espresso

Tea and Chai

Chai Latte

$4.50

16 oz. chai latte

Matcha Latte

$4.99

16 oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

Hot Tea

$2.50

16 oz Hot Tea

Misc Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16 oz. Chocolate Sauce and steamed Milk

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50

20 oz. Chocolate Sauce, milk, ice and a touch of frappe mix

Iced Tea

$1.99

Iced Black Tea or Green Tea

Lemonade

$1.99

Classic Lemonade. Try it with Blue Raspberry!

Smoothies

$6.00

16 oz. Fruit Smoothie

Refreshers

$3.50

Flavored Refresher Mixed with your choice of Iced Team or Lemonade

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Kid's Cafe

Kid's Smoothie

$4.25

12 oz. Fruit Smoothie

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12 oz. Chocolate Sauce and steamed milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

12 oz. Chocolate sauce and milk

Specialty Latte

Raspberry Dream

$4.50

Rasberry and Mocha Latte

Lucky Latte

$4.50

White Chcolate and Toasted Marshmallow Latte

Cinnamon Crunch Latte

$4.50

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

Lisa's Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte with an extra Espresso Shot; named after our founder, Lisa Scheller

Flavor of the Month

$4.99

Donation

Donation

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on an English muffin, bagel, or tortilla wrap

Bagel

$2.50

Toasted Bagel

Breakfast Bowl

$6.50

Bacon, Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese seasoned with Garlic pepper

Bagel & Lox

$7.95

Bagel and Cream Cheese with Smoked Salmon, Capers, and Red Onions

Toast

$3.49

Texas Toast Add: Butter, Jelly, or Avocado Spread topped with everything seasoning

Oatmeal

$4.95

Oatmeal in Milk with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon

Breakfast Sandwich - No Meat

$4.00

Lunch

BLT

$6.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with BLT Sauce on Texas Toast or Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$9.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch on a Naan Flatbread with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese

Soup

$6.95