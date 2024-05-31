Hop Farm Brewing Company
- Belgian Dinosaurs in Space 4pk
5.3% abv Beglian Hazy IPA. El Dorado, Tident, & Mosaic hops, but Belgian yeast added to make it a beautiful Belgian Hazy$18.00
- Eleganz 4pk
Kölsch-Style Ale 5.3%$16.00
- Fresh Pot Mocha 4PK
5.5% ABV A new take on our fresh pot of porter recipe- conditioned on chocolate, & Columbia Cauca El Tambo beans from local roasters Redhawk Coffee$16.00
- Green Room Zen 4pk
Classic West Coast-Style IPA Citra and Mosaic hops layered on top a blend of American and British pale based malts. Grapefruit, lemon zest, and orange rind with supporting hints of bread and toffee. 7.2%$18.00
- Hop Farm Light 4pk
Traditional Pale Light lager. Light and Crisp! 4.2%$15.00
- Let it Happen 4pk
7.6% abv Thiolized IPA Dry hopped with mosaic & talus hops. Expect notes of peach, papaya, and orange to accompany a juicy body.$17.00
- Lone Cricket 4PK
4.8% abv North German Style Pilsner$16.00
- Mangotberry 4PK
Fruited Sour Ale. 7.8% abv Sister to our beloved margotberry raspberry berliner-weisse, mangotberry was conditioned on equal parts mango and raspberry to compliment the tartness of this sour ale.$22.00
- Pittsburgh Pale Ale 4pk
American Pale Ale – Mosaic & El Dorado hops provide notes of citrus, honeydew, and mixed berries. 5.5% ABV$16.00
- Porch Bier 4pk
Helles Lager - Soft and bready malt background with a touch of sweetness in this crystal-clear Lager. 5% ABV$16.00
- Pub Games 4pk
4% abv English-style Mild Ale - Bready toasted malt base with hints of cocoa and sweet caramel. Light to medium mouthfeel Bready toasted malt base with hints of cocoa and sweet caramel$16.00
- Save Room: Grapefruit Brulee 4pk
8% abv In this Save Room Series, we have Grapefruit Brulee, a dessert sour beer$22.00
- Very Merry Un-birthday 4pk
6.2% abv Soured with our wild cultivated house strains of lactobacillus. Infused with a berry and herbal tea from our friends at Prestogeorge Coffee & Tea. Hibiscus, Rosehips, Raspberries, & Blueberries. Refreshingly fruity taste with a slight tartness$22.00
- Vibe Manor 4pk
6.5% abv New England IPA. Sweet citrus, lemon, pine, and tropical fruit to help you and your peeps relax for an extended stay at the manor$18.00
- Wolfhound 4pk
Easy drinking Irish-style red ale presenting a warm reddish-amber hue. You are initially greeted with a whisp of floral hops which quickly give way to a layered malty caramel and toffee notes. Finishes with a hint of roast. 4.5%$17.00
- Zachary 4pk
6.5% abv Dry Hopped Farmhouse Ale: Pale malt, unmalted wheat, and spelt, fermented with saison yeast, dry hopped with hallertau blanc and mandarina bavaria. Bottle conditioned with a blend of brettanomyces$26.00