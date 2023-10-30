Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen
Food Menu
For the Table
Pretzel, mustard, and cheese sauce
Wonton chips, ahi tuna, cucumber, coleslaw, avocado, soy glaze, wasabi aioli, and sriracha aioli
Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, pita chips, garlic infused EVOO, smoked paprika, and assorted vegetables
Flash fried brussel sprout, fried cauliflower, kosher salt, and balsamic fig glaze
Shredded chicken, bibb lettuce, thai slaw, red peppers, mandarin oranges, and orange sesame vinaigrette
Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, spreadable brie, rotating artisan cheese, candied walnuts, garlic and olives, and sliced French baguette
Tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, queso dip, and pico de gallo
Bar Pies
House pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
House pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Ground beef, house burger sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce
Crispy buffalo chicken with buffalo ranch, mozzarella, blue cheese crumble, and scallions
Ranch sauce, cool ranch dry rub dusted chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Handhelds
Brioche bun, 8oz black pepper crusted burger, blue cheese, caramelized onion, and lettuce
Brioche bun, 8oz burger, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and burger sauce
Smoked brisket with hot honey glaze, and BBQ aioli slaw
Seared chicken, avocado spread, bacon, and avocado ranch on sour dough loaf
Thin sliced prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, garlic-infused EVOO, and baguette
Mac N Cheese
Salads & Bowls
Salad blend, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, red pepper, feta, hummus, dried oregano, kosher salt, and olive oil
Romaine lettuce, shaved parm, Caesar dressing, croutons, and black pepper
Lettuce, chopped bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing
Balsamic marinated chicken breast, fresh Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, arugula, garlic-infused EVOO, and lemon zest
Chef's Corner
Lemon pepper pan seared salmon, orange glaze, served with cilantro lime rice and sautéed garlicky green beans
Chef's hoppy steakhouse marinated pork ribeye, served with roasted potatoes and sautéed garlicky green beans
Shrimp, French fries, and tartar sauce
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Beer, Liquor & Wine
Beer Flights
Beer - Easy Drinking
Festbier, 5.8% ABV, 19 IBU. Hopo's take on a traditional German festbier, and our first ever true lager. The brew pours a deep golden color with a thick white head. Crisp with light bready notes, backed with an earthy bitterness. Prost!
Festbier, 5.8% ABV, 19 IBU. Hopo's take on a traditional German festbier, and our first ever true lager. The brew pours a deep golden color with a thick white head. Crisp with light bready notes, backed with an earthy bitterness. Prost!
Festbier, 5.8% ABV, 19 IBU. Hopo's take on a traditional German festbier, and our first ever true lager. The brew pours a deep golden color with a thick white head. Crisp with light bready notes, backed with an earthy bitterness. Prost!
Wheat beer - Witbier, 4.9% ABV, 19 IBU. A classic Belgian witbier. Other examples of this style include Allagash white and blue moon, but ours has a little twist. Here we married an old-world beer with some new world hops, by adding some pacific jade into
Wheat beer - Witbier, 4.9% ABV, 19 IBU. A classic Belgian witbier. Other examples of this style include Allagash white and blue moon, but ours has a little twist. Here we married an old-world beer with some new world hops, by adding some pacific jade into
Wheat beer - Witbier, 4.9% ABV, 19 IBU. A classic Belgian witbier. Other examples of this style include Allagash white and blue moon, but ours has a little twist. Here we married an old-world beer with some new world hops, by adding some pacific jade into
Introducing our Lemon Shandy: a radiant golden brew that fuses the crispness of a classic lager with the tangy brilliance of lemonade. This beer contains sulfites.
Beer - Hoppy
IPA, New England, 6.5% ABV, 34 IBU. This neipa is brewed with a generous dose of oats for a luxuriously creamy texture. Immerse your senses in a harmonious blend of lotus and mandarina Bavaria hops, accompanied by the enigmatic EXP ID-158 hop. Bursting wit
IPA, New England, 6.5% ABV, 34 IBU. This neipa is brewed with a generous dose of oats for a luxuriously creamy texture. Immerse your senses in a harmonious blend of lotus and mandarina Bavaria hops, accompanied by the enigmatic EXP ID-158 hop. Bursting wit
IPA, New England, 6.5% ABV, 34 IBU. This neipa is brewed with a generous dose of oats for a luxuriously creamy texture. Immerse your senses in a harmonious blend of lotus and mandarina Bavaria hops, accompanied by the enigmatic EXP ID-158 hop. Bursting wit
IPA - new England, 6.5% abv, 29 Ibu. We've partnered with Nana's tea time treats, a local non-profit supporting older pet adoption, to craft this charity beer, pet meds. This hazy new England IPA is dry-hopped with bru-1, callista, Citra and necatron and d
IPA - new England, 6.5% abv, 29 Ibu. We've partnered with Nana's tea time treats, a local non-profit supporting older pet adoption, to craft this charity beer, pet meds. This hazy new England IPA is dry-hopped with bru-1, callista, Citra and necatron and d
IPA - new England, 6.5% abv, 29 Ibu. We've partnered with Nana's tea time treats, a local non-profit supporting older pet adoption, to craft this charity beer, pet meds. This hazy new England IPA is dry-hopped with bru-1, callista, Citra and necatron and d
IPA - New England, 6.8% ABV, 25 IBU. NEIPA featuring all southern hemisphere hops. (Necatron, Motueka, Vic secret). Pours orange with a white head, gorgeous mouth-feel and flavors of apricot, papaya, and stone fruit
IPA - New England, 6.8% ABV, 25 IBU. NEIPA featuring all southern hemisphere hops. (Necatron, Motueka, Vic secret). Pours orange with a white head, gorgeous mouth-feel and flavors of apricot, papaya, and stone fruit
IPA - New England, 6.8% ABV, 25 IBU. NEIPA featuring all southern hemisphere hops. (Necatron, Motueka, Vic secret). Pours orange with a white head, gorgeous mouth-feel and flavors of apricot, papaya, and stone fruit
IPA - Imperial, 8.1% ABV, 28 IBU. Elixir is our flagship double new England IPA that has been in development from the very beginning, and our favorite to brew (and drink!) with copious amounts of CTZ, eureka!, and Citra hops, this beer pours a deep hazy go
IPA - Imperial, 8.1% ABV, 28 IBU. Elixir is our flagship double new England IPA that has been in development from the very beginning, and our favorite to brew (and drink!) with copious amounts of CTZ, eureka!, and Citra hops, this beer pours a deep hazy go
IPA - Imperial, 8.1% ABV, 28 IBU. Elixir is our flagship double new England IPA that has been in development from the very beginning, and our favorite to brew (and drink!) with copious amounts of CTZ, eureka!, and Citra hops, this beer pours a deep hazy go
IPA - Imperial, 8.8% ABV, 30 IBU. Thor is the Norse god of thunder, weather and crops while the pestle is a pounding or grinding tool used by druggists when compounding medicines (i.e., the druggists' warhammer). Our Thor's pestle is a double new England I
IPA - Imperial, 8.8% ABV, 30 IBU. Thor is the Norse god of thunder, weather and crops while the pestle is a pounding or grinding tool used by druggists when compounding medicines (i.e., the druggists' warhammer). Our Thor's pestle is a double new England I
IPA - Imperial, 8.8% ABV, 30 IBU. Thor is the Norse god of thunder, weather and crops while the pestle is a pounding or grinding tool used by druggists when compounding medicines (i.e., the druggists' warhammer). Our Thor's pestle is a double new England I
Beer - Malty And/Or Dark(er)
Beer - Sour And/Or Fruity
Hard seltzer, 5.6% ABV. ****Ask your server for available flavors**** Our seltzer is made by fermenting corn and cane sugar with a clean yeast strain. It has a light flavor and finishes dry and crisp. Furthermore, you can enhance the base seltzer with a va
Hard seltzer, 5.6% ABV. ****Ask your server for available flavors**** Our seltzer is made by fermenting corn and cane sugar with a clean yeast strain. It has a light flavor and finishes dry and crisp. Furthermore, you can enhance the base seltzer with a va
Hard seltzer, 5.6% ABV. ****Ask your server for available flavors**** Our seltzer is made by fermenting corn and cane sugar with a clean yeast strain. It has a light flavor and finishes dry and crisp. Furthermore, you can enhance the base seltzer with a va
Shandy, 2.8% ABV, 25 IBU. Introducing our lemon shandy: a radiant golden brew that fuses the crispness of a classic lager with the tangy brilliance of lemonade. This beer contains sulfites
Shandy, 2.8% ABV, 25 IBU. Introducing our lemon shandy: a radiant golden brew that fuses the crispness of a classic lager with the tangy brilliance of lemonade. This beer contains sulfites
Shandy, 2.8% ABV, 25 IBU. Introducing our lemon shandy: a radiant golden brew that fuses the crispness of a classic lager with the tangy brilliance of lemonade. This beer contains sulfites
16 oz Can Pour. IPA - sour, 6.5% ABV, 25 IBU. Our fruited sour IPA. Featuring Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops, that compliment the more than 60 pounds of passion, orange, guava fruit purée. Sweet and tart. Pours a bright pale orange. This beer contains la
IPA - milkshake, 7% ABV, 18 IBU. Introducing our soda jerk series; a tantalizing milkshake IPA. This version combines lactose creaminess, the hoppy goodness of Calista, Citra and Sabro hops, along with pineapple and coconut puree to create a harmonious fus
IPA - milkshake, 7% ABV, 18 IBU. Introducing our soda jerk series; a tantalizing milkshake IPA. This version combines lactose creaminess, the hoppy goodness of Calista, Citra and Sabro hops, along with pineapple and coconut puree to create a harmonious fus
IPA - milkshake, 7% ABV, 18 IBU. Introducing our soda jerk series; a tantalizing milkshake IPA. This version combines lactose creaminess, the hoppy goodness of Calista, Citra and Sabro hops, along with pineapple and coconut puree to create a harmonious fus
Specialty Cocktails
Prosecco, tres agaves, triple sec, lime juice, and orange juice
Tres agave, blue curaçao, pom liquor, agave, and lime juice
Cold brew coffee, absolut vanilla, kahlua, milk, and Hershey syrup
New Amsterdam lemon, triple sec, simple syrup, muddled lemons, and sugar rim
1800 reposado tequila, lime juice and agave
Sugar, angostura bitters, and bourbon served with an orange peel
Muddled orange, cherry, and lime, canyon road pinot grigio, bacardi, orange juice, and lemon lime soda
Muddled orange, cherry and lime, cabernet, bacardi, orange juice and lemon lime soda
Rum, vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice, lemon juice and lime juice
Wines - Red
Wines - White
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Vodka
Whiskey
Liqueurs / Cordials
The Good Stuff
Cocktails
To Go Beer
To Go Single Cans
16 oz Can Pour. Märzen, 5% ABV, 21 IBU. Our märzen-style bier, is perfect to be enjoyed during oktoberfest-inspired shenanigans, rabble-rousing or out-and-out tomfoolery. This brew pours a rich amber color with a full body, notes of toasted caramel and a s
To Go Four Packs
To Go Cases
Crowlers
Hard seltzer, 5.6% ABV. ****Ask your server for available flavors**** Our seltzer is made by fermenting corn and cane sugar with a clean yeast strain. It has a light flavor and finishes dry and crisp. Furthermore, you can enhance the base seltzer with a va
IPA, New England, 6.5% ABV, 34 IBU. This neipa is brewed with a generous dose of oats for a luxuriously creamy texture. Immerse your senses in a harmonious blend of lotus and mandarina Bavaria hops, accompanied by the enigmatic EXP ID-158 hop. Bursting wit
Festbier, 5.8% ABV, 19 IBU. Hopo's take on a traditional German festbier, and our first ever true lager. The brew pours a deep golden color with a thick white head. Crisp with light bready notes, backed with an earthy bitterness. Prost!
Shandy, 2.8% ABV, 25 IBU. Introducing our lemon shandy: a radiant golden brew that fuses the crispness of a classic lager with the tangy brilliance of lemonade. This beer contains sulfites
IPA - new England, 6.5% abv, 29 Ibu. We've partnered with Nana's tea time treats, a local non-profit supporting older pet adoption, to craft this charity beer, pet meds. This hazy new England IPA is dry-hopped with bru-1, callista, Citra and necatron and d
IPA - New England, 6.8% ABV, 25 IBU. NEIPA featuring all southern hemisphere hops. (Necatron, Motueka, Vic secret). Pours orange with a white head, gorgeous mouth-feel and flavors of apricot, papaya, and stone fruit
IPA - milkshake, 7% ABV, 18 IBU. Introducing our soda jerk series; a tantalizing milkshake IPA. This version combines lactose creaminess, the hoppy goodness of Calista, Citra and Sabro hops, along with pineapple and coconut puree to create a harmonious fus
IPA - Imperial, 8.8% ABV, 30 IBU. Thor is the Norse god of thunder, weather and crops while the pestle is a pounding or grinding tool used by druggists when compounding medicines (i.e., the druggists' warhammer). Our Thor's pestle is a double new England I
Wheat beer - Witbier, 4.9% ABV, 19 IBU. A classic Belgian witbier. Other examples of this style include Allagash white and blue moon, but ours has a little twist. Here we married an old-world beer with some new world hops, by adding some pacific jade into